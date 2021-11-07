Vistaprint Rebrands as Vista, Announces Acquisition of Depositphotos

Vistaprint, specialists in design and marketing designed to empower small businesses, has announced the launch of Vista, a significant brand development for the company.

Vista is the new parent company of Vistaprint. It incorporates Vistaprint, 99designs by Vista, Vista x Wix and the company’s most recent acquisition of Crello.

Crello has now rebranded under Vista as VistaCreate. It provides small businesses with a platform to help bring their social media and digital design to life, regardless of their design experience.

Vistaprint Rebrands as Vista, Acquires Depositphotos

The news is important to small businesses, who, due to the acquisition and rebrand, Vista will ensure small businesses have even greater access to innovative design solutions. Adopting the end-to-end solutions offered by Vista that supports small business online and offline, will ultimately help small businesses grow.

Evolving with Small Businesses’ Needs

As Robert Keane, founder and chief executive of Vista comments: “For more than 20 years we have helped small businesses look and feel credible, and as their needs have change, we have evolved with them.

“We’re excited to announce our new parent brand Vista, which reflects our ongoing transformation into the expert design and marketing partner for small businesses around the world. The launch of VistaCreate is a critical part of this journey, providing small businesses with access to a world-class social media creative design solution.”

The Latest Strategic Move by Vista

The latest acquisition and rebrand is one a series of strategic moves Vista has made in recent months to cater for small businesses’ evolving needs.

In October 2020, the company acquired 99designs as a means of providing small businesses with access to world-class designers. In August 2021, Vista partnered with the cloud-based web development platform Wix. Through Vista x Wix, small businesses are provided with a series of website and digital solutions.

Now with the acquisition of Crello and rebranding as VistaCreate, Vista is providing small businesses with a full-spectrum design offering, centered on giving small business customers the right online tools and support to nurture business success.