12 Wholesale Home Decor Suppliers

Finding the best wholesale home decor supplies can be challenging at times. You’re looking for high-quality items that are unique and interesting, but it’s not always easy to find. Finding the right wholesale products takes a lot of research, especially to source quality products.

For this article, we’ll break down how to find home decor supplies and look at the best home decor suppliers out there to help your business grow.

How to Find Home Decor Suppliers

Finding home decor suppliers is all about strategy and looking at different channels. Ideally, you’re looking for sellers with a large selection of products and styles and constantly adding new products to their catalogs. By working with a few different sellers, you will have more options to explore and offer to customers.

To find home decor suppliers, you can start with Google searches and online marketplaces. You can evaluate them based on the range of products offered, pricing, and shipping options to your destination as a start to find the best option for you.

Most websites will offer some kind of free shipping or discounted shipping based on the order size, but it’s always good to double-check before placing an order.

12 Best Wholesale Home Décor Suppliers Selling Quality Products for Your Business

To help with the search, we’ve rounded up some of the best home decor suppliers that sell amazing wholesale products, including home accessories and unique decor that your customers will love. If you are starting a home staging business or already have one, these great resources.

1. Faire

Faire is one of the best online marketplaces if you’re looking for wholesale farmhouse suppliers made by small businesses and companies. They have a huge selection of products, including wooden signs, table linens, tea towels, throw pillows, candles, coasters, collectibles, and other gift items. If you’re looking for truly unique products for your shop with a wide range of prices, Faire should be your first stop. It’s one of the best sites to find home decor items from all over the world, designed with love and integrity.

2. CTW Home Collection

CTW Home Collection sells farmhouse decor gifts and includes a large selection of new products to choose from. CTW Home Collection is also one of the best furniture wholesale suppliers as well, so you find a lot of different items to choose from. You’ll find fun products like lanterns, candle holders, tabletop items, and more in many different styles with cost-effective shipping options available.

3. Creative Co-Op

Perhaps a little less traditional than some of the other options on this list, Creative Co-Op is a one-stop shop if you’re looking for wholesale furniture suppliers and farmhouse wholesale suppliers. Their website has amazing products for resale, including stylish items and decorative accessories that have the potential to be a hit with customers.

4. Roux Brands

Roux Brands is known for its timeless and elegant wholesale selection. Their product selection includes gift items, wooden signs, home accessories, and much more. As a farmhouse wholesale supplier, Roux Brands offers a wide variety to choose from for retailers, such as fun decor items and party gifts.

5. KaemingK

If you’re seeking seasonal decor items for your shop or website, KaemingK might be the right choice for you. All their wholesale products are designed for the holiday season as decor items for the home. You’ll find Christmas decorations, Easter decorations, and general home decor on their website, with over 10,000 items to choose from.

6. ITEM International

For wholesale home decor such as wall decorations, throw pillows, tabletop decor, gifts, and a vast array of items you can sell, ITEM International has it all. They are both a farmhouse wholesale supplier and a wholesale furniture supplier, so there is plenty of variety to choose from for every kind of occasion to stock in your shop.

7. Benzara

Benzara is another wholesale product supplier with high-quality products for retailers. Benzara is also a wholesale furniture supplier alongside a farmhouse wholesale supplier, so there are a lot of new products to choose from. Shop many different styles all in one place, including unique decor items and a. variety of home decor items that will appeal to a wide demographic of shoppers.

8. Hill Interiors

Hill Interiors has a vast array of fab items perfect for home decor and suits every kind of style. You’ll find decor items for resale, including pillows, gifts, wooden signs, and many other items in their inventory. There are over 2,500 products that retailers can choose from, all designed with the latest trends in mind.

9. Light and Living

If you’re looking for both farmhouse decor and wholesale furniture suppliers, take a look at Light and Living. With a wide selection, quality products, and stylish home accessories, Light and Living has a lot of great options for resale. You can find items for your shop, including general home decor, statement pieces, and other accessories such as pillows, gift options, signs, and many more types of accessories.

10. Globe Imports

A Florida-based wholesale home decor supplier, Globe Imports, has a lot of great options on their site for a home decor store. Their inventory includes items ranging from furniture to garden accessories, gift items, and more. They also do themed collections such as coastal/beach, pirates, new age, and more, which can be a fun option to stock.

11. Kole Imports

If you’re looking for diverse product collections that are designed to be fun and interesting, Kole Imports is a very good choice. Their product catalog will get you excited for what you can stock in your store, ranging from smaller gift options to larger home decor accessories. There is a complete balance for retailers to select from, with a balance between functional home decor and more funny gift ideas.

12. Strade.Global

With Strade, sellers have a lot of options. You can choose to shop from their marketplace to find unique home decor items to sell, including rustic gifts, farmhouse decor, and more. If you are a manufacturer, you can join Strade.Global to have products found by other retailers. Additionally, Strade.Global also offers management services to online and brick-and-retailer shops to help boost profits and reduce some of the retailers’ workloads.