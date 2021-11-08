12 of the Best WordPress Hosting Options

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

WordPress is a popular Content Management System (CMS) that allows users to host and build websites. WordPress is a free open-source CMS that comes with a good selection of themes, plugins architecture, and customizable features to customize your website to fit your business, blog, portfolio, or even online store. So, if you are asking is WordPress good for small business websites, the answer is a definite yes. As of 2021, 37% of all websites use WordPress, and you can add 60% of content management systems.

Using WordPress is just half of the job to reach out to customers online. You will need a web hosting service to boost your site’s success. With the right WordPress hosting, you can improve your Search Engine Optimization (SEO), enhance the performance of your website, manage automatic updates,s and more. In this guide, we will help you choose the best WordPress hosting options for your website.

What is WordPress Web Hosting?

Simply put WordPress hosting is a form of web hosting specifically designed to run WordPress sites. By using a WordPress hosting service users get access to tools and services that are specifically tailored to WordPress sites. These may include features such as one-click-install, automatic software updates, and WordPress customized support. There are various different types of WordPress hosting options available that include free, shared hosting, Virtual Private Server (VPS), and dedicated WordPress hosting services.

12 Best WordPress Hosting Services 2021

WordPress Hosting companies not only help to provide support for the optimal performance of WordPress websites, in addition, a range of WordPress site management features. Below are some of the best WordPress hosting providers.

1. GoDaddy

GoDaddy offers a WordPress hosting solution that includes a 99.9% uptime guarantee; free business email for the first year; automatic WordPress core software and security updates; thousands of free themes and plugins; pre-built sites and drag & drop page editor; 24/7 support; one-click migration tool; and more.

Pricing: GoDaddy’s pricing starts at $4.99 per month and offers business email; SSL certification; a domain name; 30 GB storage; and is ideal for up to 25,000 monthly visitors. While its e-commerce plan which works with is WooCommerce comes with a monthly subscription of $ 16.06 offers unlimited storage; SEO optimizer; unlimited malware remover and hack repair in addition to features available on the starter plan.

2. HostGator

HostGator offers specialized WordPress hosting solutions that include a free domain, free Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) that creates an encrypted link between a web server and a web browser. Addition features on offer include no size limitations on any of your website files; no limits to data transfers; customize WordPress themes and plugins; user-friendly cPanel; Adwords and Bing credits; and 24/7 support team via e-mail, Live Chat, and telephone.

Pricing: HostGator’s hatching plan is set at $2.75 per month for one WordPress Website where you get free WordPress website transfers; free cPanel Site Transfers; unmetered bandwidth; unlimited email; and a 99.9% uptime guarantee. While its business plan for an online store comes at a monthly subscription of $ 5.25 which offers unlimited subdomains; unlimited FTP Accounts; e-commerce features that include ZenCart and OSCommerce; and more.

3. BlueHost

BlueHost’s is a hosting provider that comes with a one-click install WordPress option; auto-updates; free domain registration; free SSL certificate; access to your email anywhere with Microsoft 365; and more.

Pricing: BlueHost’s Basic plan comes with a monthly subscription of $ 2.95 to host a single website; a 50GB website space; access to Bluehost’s app marketplace; cPanel and SSH access; site analytics dashboard. For $ 7.45 its Choice Plus plan lets you manage unlimited websites; unmetered website space; free domain for one year; automated backup and more.

4. InMotion

With InMotion Hosting comes with the BoldGrid WordPress website builder which is great for speeding up and simplifying the website creation process for WordPress sites. With it, users get WordPress pre-installed; WordPress website migration tools; free WordPress themes, plugins, and page templates; and more.

Pricing: InMotion’s WordPress hosting plans start with $ 4.99 a month that comes with the ability to manage one website; 50GB storage; free SSL; unlimited bandwidth; unlimited email; security suite; marketing tools; and more. Its WP-VPS plan comes with a monthly subscription of $ 17.99 lets you manage an unlimited number of websites; optional Root access; a dedicated IP; dedicated RAM and bandwidth; multiple cPanels and more.

5. GreenGeeks

GreenGeeks’ WordPress hosting is optimized for WordPress guaranteeing 99.9% uptime for your WordPress website. While also offering fast website upload complements to its LiteSpeed WebServer and LS Cache Plugin that enable your website to load quicks. GreenGeek’s platform also utilizes SSD, the latest version of PHP, HTTP/2, and allows you access to several data centers across the globe. When it comes to securing your site will be monitored for malware and other possible threats and vulnerabilities via combined automation and manual efforts.

Pricing: The Lite plan comes at $ 2.49 a month where for one website you get 50 GB storage; unmetered transfers; 50 e-mail accounts; free WordPress installation, updates, and free site migration; free SSL Certificate; free backup, and more. Its premium plan with a subscription of $ 8.95 a month lets you manage multiple websites unlimited databases; built-in caching and more.

6. Ionos

Ionos’ WordPress hosting besides coming with all the bells and whistles you need in terms of a domain, SSL, email comes with a whopping 5,000 plus themes, over 58,000 plugins, and more.

Pricing: Its WordPress hosting plan starts at $ 3 a month for one website. With this plan you get 25 GB storage; professional email; malware protection; a free domain for one year; and more. Its unlimited plan comes at $ 8 a month where you can manage an unlimited number of websites; unlimited storage and more features.

7. Hostinger

Hostinger offers WordPress Hosting services that help start your website with an automatic one-click installation that is also powered by LiteSpeed caching and advanced optimization to ensure your website is fast, reliable, and secure. It also offers users a good selection of customizable themes and plugins to pick from- all backed by 24/7 support.

Pricing: For a single website, plans start at $ 1.99 a month that comes with a 30 GB SSD storage; one email account; weekly backs-ups; two subdomains, and more. While its WordPress Pro which is designed for small and medium businesses comes at a monthly subscription a fee of $ 11.59 can help you manage a whopping 3000 websites; a 200 GB SSD storage; free email; unlimited bandwidth; unlimited databases

8. DreamHost

DreamHost offers WordPress-specific hosting plans. With it, WordPress comes pre-installed and ready to go; you get a free subscription to the premium version of Jetpack; your website is automatically kept up to date, and your site will be set up with dual WordPress-optimized Web Application Firewalls (WAF).

Pricing: Its WordPress Starter comes with a monthly subscription of $2.59 to manage one website with a free domain name. This is in addition to WordPress being pre-installed; free automated WordPress migrations; WP website builder; fast SSD storage; and a free SSL certificate. Its more robust plan WordPress Unlimited comes at $3.99 monthly fees where you can manage an unlimited number of websites; handle unlimited traffic, and an unlimited email accounts for your domain.

9. SiteGround

SiteGround offers WordPress hosting options that include a simple WordPress installation; free WordPress site migration; WordPress auto-updater; and WordPress SuperCacher that caches your WordPress site on three different levels making for faster loading times.

Pricing: SiteGrund’s starter plan comes with $ 3.99 a month where for one Website you get a 10 GB website space; handle 10,000 monthly site visits; free WordPress installation and migration; automatic WordPress updates; free SSL; daily backup; and more. Its robust plan GoGeek costs $ 10.69 a month where users get to manage unlimited websites; 40 GB storage; 400,000 monthly visits; free email; enhanced security and more.

10. TsoHost

Tsohost’s WordPress hosting offers automatic backups, automatic WordPress core updates, daily security scans, and a free pre-installed SSL certificate. You also get to choose from a selection of themes and page templates designed for the TsoHost family of companies. The themes are custom-designed for a variety of industries along with 24/7 support.

Pricing: The basic plan pricing for the Tsohost plan comes at a monthly subscription of $ 5.45 per user/month. This plan allows you to engage with up to 25,000 monthly visitors; free domain; 30 GB storage; daily backup and security scans; free SSL certificate and more. Its E-commerce plan comes with all the features in the starter plan in addition to a WooCommerce plugin; unlimited storage; unlimited bandwidth and more for a $ 34.11 monthly subscription.

11. A2 Hosting

With A2 Hosting users can launch their WordPress sites with just a couple clicks onto shared hosting, VPS hosting, or dedicated hosting. Besides the relative ease of setup and the features built for speed and performance that improve your page load times, it offers 20 times faster-loading thanks to its turbo servers.

Pricing: A2 Hosting plans start at $ 12.99 a month where for one website you get 10 GB storage; a free SSL certificate; a Plesk control panel; automated backups and free migration. Its robust plan comes with a subscription of $ 22.99 monthly fees you get to manage up to three websites; a 25 GB storage; free SSL certificate and more.

12. web.com

Web touts itself of specifically being designed for small and mid-sized businesses guaranteeing 99.9% uptime and offering an unlimited amount of storage and email accounts. It offers seamless installation, drag-and-drop website builder hosting, and hassle-free hosting.

Pricing: In terms of pricing the essential hosting plan comes with a monthly subscription of $ 5.95 where you get 300 GB storage; unlimited data transfer; 25 FTP accounts; 100 multi-user email boxes and one-year domain registration. The premium plan comes with $ 9.95 offers unlimited storage; unlimited data transfer; unlimited FTP accounts; 1000 multi-user email boxes; and a one-year domain registration.

How to Choose the Best WordPress Hosting

WordPress hosting is very similar to web hosting with the only difference being WordPress hosting platforms help to integrate your site seamlessly with servers and process data requests quickly and efficiently. If you are looking for WordPress hosting provider look for the following features:

Ease of use: Your WordPress hosting platform should be simple enough for you to remotely access your website through a control panel application.

Hosting Features: The hosting solution should be able to offer you a good selection of features and solutions that can closely match your specific requirements.

Customer support: Your host provider should be available to answer your queries and solve problems within 24 hours through multiple channels including phone, email, and online chat.

Affordable WordPress hosting: A solution is as good as your ability to maintain getting service. Make sure that your host offers you competitive prices for the services you seek. Research its competitions and be wary of hidden prices.