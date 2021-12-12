Best Bulk AA Batteries for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you use a significant number of single-use AA batteries in your business, buying bulk AA batteries can certainly help you save hundreds of dollars.

AA batteries are extremely popular. You need them for your remote control, flashlights, wall clocks, toys, security system panels, and even your smoke detectors. The batteries are available in different compositions such as carbon-zinc, alkaline, and lithium. Most of these battery chemistries work well with devices that use alkaline batteries, but since they offer different discharge rates and capacities, it is a good idea to consult your device manual for the recommended battery.

Several top battery manufacturers offer bulk AA batteries, usually in packs of 10 or more. Here are some of our top picks for the best AA batteries you can buy for different needs and budgets.

Best Bulk AA Batteries

Energizer AA Ultimate Lithium Battery – 60 Pack

Top Pick: These Energizer batteries are uniquely designed to withstand extreme temperatures (from -40F to 140° F) and are perfect for a security system or smart door locks, capturing memories with your digital camera, managing your remote-controlled home devices, and more. The battery is highly dependable and stores power for up to 20 years while in storage. This makes it a good choice when seeking dependable power for the essential devices in your life. The pack contains 60 batteries.

Energizer AA Ultimate Lithium Battery

Duracell CopperTop AA Alkaline Batteries – 28 Pack

Runner Up: This pack of bulk Duracell AA batteries contains 28 batteries with a guaranteed 10-years shelf life. The Duracell CopperTop batteries are great for use on everyday devices. The batteries are also highly dependable, and Duracell guarantees the batteries against any defects. This pack is certainly more expensive than some of its peers, but you get value for money in return.

Duracell CopperTop AA Alkaline Batteries

Amazon Basics AA High-Performance Alkaline Batteries – 100 Pack

Best Value: This Amazon Basics battery pack contains 1.5-volt single-use AA alkaline batteries that are ideal for everyday appliances like game controllers, clocks, digital cameras, flashlights, and toys. The pack contains 100 liquid-sealed batteries that have a respectable 10-year leak-free shelf life. Though they cannot be recharged these batteries are oddly durable and affordable.

Amazon Basics AA High-Performance Alkaline Batteries

Rayovac High Energy Alkaline AA Batteries – 72 Pack

The Rayovac AA alkaline batteries are an excellent choice for daily use devices such as remotes, toys, and flashlights. These double A batteries contain power rings for consistent performance and they also have a great shelf life – up to 10 years in storage. Each battery is 9 volts, and they are designed not to leak and are tested twice to ensure reliability. The battery pack contains 72 batteries.

Rayovac High Energy Alkaline AA Batteries

Amazon Basics AA Rechargeable Batteries – 24 Pack

The Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries are ideal for everyday high-drain items like wireless devices, toys, gaming controllers, remotes, and more. These batteries provide 2000 mAh and retain 80% capacity for 2 years. The batteries arrive pre-charged and ready to use and you can recharge them up to 1000 times. This pack contains 24 rechargeable batteries.

Amazon Basics AA Rechargeable Batteries

Energizer Max AA Alkaline Batteries – 24 Pack

The Energizer MAX AA Alkaline Batteries are among the most dependable batteries that you can find on the shelves today. They are perfect for everyday use and uniquely designed to protect your devices against damaging leaks. They hold their power for up to 10 years while in storage, so you can get the power you need, whenever you need it. This pack contains 24 batteries.

Energizer Max AA Alkaline Batteries

Panasonic Platinum Power AA Alkaline Batteries – 48 Pack

This pack contains 48 mercury-free alkaline batteries. Panasonic uses an anti-leak triple touch coating technology that reduces the gas build-up and the possibility of electrolyte leakage. Like a lot of its high-quality peers, this battery stores power for up to 10 years when unused and stored properly. Each Platinum Power battery produces 1.5 volts and is designed to deliver more power that meets the demands of today’s power-hungry devices.

Panasonic Platinum Power AA Alkaline Batteries

What to look for When Buying AA Batteries

AA batteries are such a staple of our everyday life that at times we purchase them without stopping to check the options that are in the long-term cost effective or ones that can give us better performance. However, before buying bulk AA lithium batteries or bulk rechargeable AA batteries it pays to look a little closely at the voltage, chemistry, recommended storage conditions and shelf life before making a purchase.

Some basic rules and concepts to keep in mind.

Battery Type and Use: There are three main types of AA batteries. The AA alkaline batteries are the most common. They can be used in almost any relatively low-powered consumer electronics device including wall clocks, smaller flashlights, toys, and TV remotes. Alkaline batteries deliver economical mid-tier cell power. The Lithium AA batteries are particularly known for long shelf life, they are much better than alkaline batteries at coping with high drain demands, but they also tend to be more expensive. The rechargeable AA batteries are a better bet for any devices that are used on a regular basis and for extended periods of time.

The pricing tends to vary from one battery type to another. The AA alkaline batteries tend to be cost-effective in the short-term while the rechargeable batteries are more costly in the short-term but tend to be more cost-effective in the long-run when using high-draining battery devices over extended periods of time. The lithium batteries are usually more expensive than alkaline batteries. Shelf life: If you intend to buy bulk AA batteries and store them over a long period of time, ensure you choose batteries that have longer shelf life. Most lithium batteries have a particularly long shelf-life.

If you intend to buy bulk AA batteries and store them over a long period of time, ensure you choose batteries that have longer shelf life. Most lithium batteries have a particularly long shelf-life. Leakproof: Just as important as shelf life. Most high-quality batteries are leak-proof, but make sure this is the case if you intend to store them for a long time.

Just as important as shelf life. Most high-quality batteries are leak-proof, but make sure this is the case if you intend to store them for a long time. Voltage: Ensure your battery voltage matches the recommended voltage requirement for your device. A mismatch in voltage can cause a dip in your device’s performance, or worse.

