Best Bulk AAA Batteries for Your Business

AAA batteries are the second most popular kind of battery. You might need bulk AAA batteries for your business for a variety of small electronic devices that don’t require a lot of energy including calculators, small flashlights, thermometers, TV remote controls, kitchen timers, bathroom scales, among others.

AAA batteries are smaller in size than double-A cells. A single cell is usually 10.5 mm wide and 44.5 mm long. The weight, voltage, and battery designations vary depending on the battery’s chemistry. Like the AA batteries, triple-A batteries are available in rechargeable, lithium, and alkaline. The rechargeable options include nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal-hydride, alkaline rechargeable, among others. In most applications, alkaline batteries have a shorter life than lithium and the rechargeable outlasts both of them. While making your decision keep in mind that a digital camera might run on an alkaline battery for 1 hour, two hours on lithium, and only 45 minutes on a rechargeable, but the rechargeable can be used over and over.

Whether you need the best rechargeable AAA batteries for your regularly used devices or you are looking for bulk disposable batteries at an affordable price, this list has something for you.

Best Bulk AAA Batteries

Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA Batteries – 24-Pack

Top Pick: If you need rechargeable AAA batteries for your toys, remotes, digital camera, or wireless accessories, you should certainly consider the Amazon Basics rechargeable triple A batteries. These batteries arrive pre-charged so you can start using them as soon as they arrive. They provide 800 mAh and can be recharged up to 1000 times. They also retain 80% capacity for 2 years.

Amazon Basics 24-Pack AAA Performance 800 mAh Rechargeable Batteries, Pre-Charged

Energizer Max Alkaline AAA Batteries – 48 Pack

Runner Up: This pack of bulk Energizer AAA batteries holds power for up to 10-years so you can buy and store them for emergency use. The batteries also feature leak-resistant construction with guaranteed protection of your devices from leakage of fully used batteries for up to 24 months.

Energizer AAA Batteries (48 Count), Triple A-Max Alkaline Battery

Allmax AAA Alkaline Batteries – 100 Pack

Best Value: If you just need a lot of batteries right now, the Allmax AAA alkaline batteries are a good affordable option. Yet despite their affordability, Allmax AAA batteries are built with EnergyCircle Technology that supplies maximum power to your electronic devices. They also maintain power for up to 10 years in storage making them a good choice for long-term storage.

Allmax AAA Maximum Power Alkaline Batteries (100 Count Bulk Pack)

Amazon Basics AAA Alkaline Batteries – 100 Pack

If you want plenty of batteries, this pack of Amazon Basics batteries ensures you do not have to worry about powering your AAA gadgets for a while. The pack contains 1.5-volt triple-A alkaline batteries that are ideal for digital cameras, toys, flashlights, clocks, game controllers, and more. The battery is designed to last with a 10-year leak-free shelf life, so you can store and use them whenever you want. The battery is also fitted with an insulating ring that guards against self-discharge and short-circuits. It also contains two small holes that prevent heat build-up and bursting.

Amazon Basics 100 Pack AAA High-Performance Alkaline Batteries

Duracell CopperTop AAA Alkaline – 24 Pack



The Duracell CopperTop alkaline batteries are long-lasting and dependable. The batteries keep their power for up to 10 years in storage and Duracell also guarantees against defects in workmanship and material. These batteries are ideal for many of the devices that you use on a daily basis.



Duracell – CopperTop AAA Alkaline Batteries – Long Lasting, All-Purpose Triple A Battery

ACDelco Alkaline AAA Batteries – 100 Pack

This pack of 100 ACDelco alkaline batteries with each containing 1.5-volt allows you to power most of your devices with ease. The batteries are also environment friendly as they do not contain mercury or cadmium. The stainless-steel pre-coating prevents leakage and they also have a 10-years shelf-life.

ACDelco 100-Count AAA Batteries, Maximum Power Super Alkaline Battery

Rayovac Alkaline AAA Batteries – 72 Pack

Give your business the power boost it needs with these Rayovac alkaline batteries. These batteries are designed to prevent damaging leaks and are adequately tested for dependability making them ideal for remote controls and other high-use devices, including smart home devices, wireless mice, and toys. The batteries last about a decade in storage.

Rayovac AAA Batteries, Alkaline Triple A Batteries (72 Battery Count)

What to look for When Buying AAA Batteries

A lot of products use AAA battery size, which makes them essential to have in your home and business. There are some significant factors that affect the life of AAA batteries including the quality and type of battery, amount and frequency of use. Humidity and temperature also affect battery life. Rechargeable batteries generally have a significantly longer life than the disposable ones. Here are a few things that you need to keep in mind when purchasing bulk AAA batteries.

Discharge Rate: Rechargeable batteries lose their total charge even when they are not in use. Ensure your preferred battery offers a low discharge rate.

Rechargeable batteries lose their total charge even when they are not in use. Ensure your preferred battery offers a low discharge rate. Shelf-life: Buying bulk AAA batteries means you are likely going to store them for a long period. Ensure your battery offers a reasonable shelf-life. Most batteries boast about 10-years shelf life.

Buying bulk AAA batteries means you are likely going to store them for a long period. Ensure your battery offers a reasonable shelf-life. Most batteries boast about 10-years shelf life. Leakproof: Ensure your batteries are leakproof to avoid damage to your devices as a result of leaks.

Ensure your batteries are leakproof to avoid damage to your devices as a result of leaks. Battery Type and Life: Your battery life will depend on a couple of factors, including use. Your choice of battery should also be informed by its use. For instance, single-use alkaline batteries are okay for your flashlight, while rechargeable batteries might not be a good fit as they discharge power when not in use.

Your battery life will depend on a couple of factors, including use. Your choice of battery should also be informed by its use. For instance, single-use alkaline batteries are okay for your flashlight, while rechargeable batteries might not be a good fit as they discharge power when not in use. Price: Buying bulk AAA batteries will certainly save you money while providing you with plenty of batteries that you can use whenever you need them. The price however tends to vary from one battery type to another. The alkaline batteries tend to be more affordable in the short run compared to the rechargeable ones which are pricier in the short term but tend to be more cost-effective in the long run.