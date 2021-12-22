BurgerFi Introduces Patty the Robot to Address Labor Shortage

BurgerFi, providers of all-natural high quality fresh food in an eco-friendly environment, has introduced a series of new technologies and creative strategies, including Patty the Robot.

The innovative new offerings are designed to combat widespread labor shortages which have devastated the restaurant industry since the pandemic began.

Patty the Robot

One of the brand’s innovations is Patty the Robot, which made its debut recently at BurgerFi’s Indiantown Road location in Jupiter. The robot interacts with customers, serves meals to tables, and returns trays to the kitchen. Patty is designed to know the layout of the restaurants and thereby interact with guests efficiently.

The new addition to the BurgerFi team is aimed at supporting employees, creating more seamless and efficient business operations, as well as enhancing the guest experience.

Overcoming Labor Shortage Issues

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to labor shortages in the restaurant industry. Such staff shortages inevitably negatively affect the standard of services restaurants provide.

During these testing times, it is important small businesses innovate and implement different strategies to help overcome challenges, such as labor shortages, and remain competitive.

Small businesses owners should use BurgerFi’s rollout of new innovations as testament of the importance of innovating, implementing technology and new business strategies to overcome challenges.

As Karl Goodhew, Chief Technology Officer at BurgerFi, comments: “While the entire restaurant industry faces macro headwinds, BurgerFi is determined to be resilient and forward-thinking. Leveraging technology is a key factor in delivering guest and employee happiness.”

“Patty may be the answer to employee shortages across the hospitality industry. By integrating automation with human operations, we give our employees the support they need and our guests the experience they crave. Our employees will always be the most important part of the guest experience, and robots allow them to continue to focus on great hospitality,” Goodhew continued.

In-Car Ordering, QR Technology and “Ghost Kitchens”

Asides the rollout of Patty the Robot, BurgerFi is introducing in-car ordering, QR technology and “ghost kitchens.”

The sustainable burger brand will be the first restaurant to launch in-car ordering in the new generation of 5G interactive cars that will be available in the summer of 2021.

Through a partnership with Mavi.io, customers will be able to order BurgerFi food from their car by using their voice or their car’s interactive dashboard.

The burger brand is also testing QR code table ordering to optimize the service experience. QR codes can reduce wait times while enabling employees to focus on the preparation of fresh food.

The company has also announced the launch of 25 “ghost kitchens”, designed to cater for escalating consumer demand for delivery. The ghost kitchens help BurgerFi bring its products to more customers while expanding its reach into new markets.

The innovative brand is also testing self-ordering kiosks, highly visible tech units which help diners select their meal and pay with greater ease and convenience.

BurgerFi’s success story shows that with dedication, determination, creativity, and a willingness to embrace new technology and innovation, businesses can overcome challenges and generate and sustain growth.