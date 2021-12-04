Comcast RISE Business Grants Return in January for Women and Minority Entrepreneurs

Small business owners have so many things to manage — it’s not always possible to apply for grant opportunities as they arise. Luckily, many programs offer multiple rounds or opportunities to reach even more businesses. The following small business grant programs have recently be expanded or added to. Read on to see if any current opportunities are relevant to your small business.

Comcast RISE

Comcast recently announced an expansion of its RISE (Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment) grant program. Launched in late 2020, the initiative has already provided more than $60 million to women and minority-owned small businesses throughout the country. That funding includes grants, marketing, and technology services. More than 6,700 small businesses have already received assistance. But now the program is expanding with even more funding slated to become available in January.

Global NY STEP

In New York State, the State Trade Expansion Program provides grants of up to $6,000 to small businesses interested in exporting. Businesses must be in business for at least a year and manufacture or distribute products or offer services that can be exported. Grant funds can then be used for things like training, sales trips, or export marketing. This is an ongoing program run through the state. So eligible businesses are encouraged to apply online.

Dallas BUILD

The city of Dallas and its community partners launched Dallas BUILD (Broadening Urban Investment to Leverage Dallas) last year to help businesses struggling due to the pandemic. They provided two cycles of microgrants up to $3,500, along with coaching and other resources for more than 50 businesses. Now, Bank of America has added an extra $200,000 in funding to help more area businesses.

New Mexico USDA Rural Development Grants

The USDA’s Rural Development grants help small businesses in rural areas grow and serve their communities. In New Mexico, there’s about $350,000 to $360,000 in grant funding currently available. Small and emerging companies that have been in business for at least three years may apply for this ongoing program. In the town of Taos, interested businesses are encouraged to attend a public hearing on December 13. The Town Council will listen to pitches and write grants for the top local candidates.

Decatur COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grants

The city of Decatur, Illinois recently opened a new round of grant funding for local small businesses. The latest round of funds comes from the state’s Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency (CURE) program. Decatur businesses can use the funds to cover pandemic-related expenses like setting up outdoor dining or purchasing PPE. December 10 is the deadline for this latest funding round.

Newark Exceptional COVID Grant Program

The city of Newark, New Jersey is offering grants of up to $20,000 to small businesses hit by the pandemic. The Exceptional COVID Grant Program is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to curb closures. This specific program is aimed at personal service providers like hair salons, personal trainers, and day care centers. To qualify, businesses must have 15 or fewer employees and bring in $500,000 or less in revenue each year. The deadline to apply is December 6.