Top Commercial Cleaning Supplies for Your Business

If you are starting a commercial cleaning business or you are already running one, finding the right commercial cleaning supplies is just as important as your marketing and bookkeeping. The right commercial cleaning products will help you make money faster as you are able to clean more commercial spaces in less time.

Commercial cleaning is a rewarding industry with a huge potential for growth. New commercial buildings keep coming up by the day, and as long as these buildings exist, there will always be a need for cleaning services. Here are some essential cleaning supplies that you need for your cleaning business.

Best Commercial Cleaning Supplies

Dryser Commercial Cleaning Cart

Moving your commercial cleaning supplies from one room to another can be a tough feat, but it doesn’t have to be. The Dryser commercial cleaning cart includes multiple carry hooks for your dusters and brooms and 3 sturdy storage shelves allow you to carry everything you need. The cart also uses 3-inch non-marking swivel casters and 8-inch rear wheels that are deceptively quiet, so you can move around healthcare facilities, school buildings, and busy offices without disrupting those around you. An ergonomic easy to grip handle prevents hand fatigue and allows you to easily maneuver even with a full cart.

Dryser Commercial Janitorial Cleaning Cart on Wheels – Housekeeping Caddy

Rubbermaid Mop Bucket with Wringer

This commercial mop bucket and wringer from Rubbermaid Commercial Products includes a 31-quart mop bucket and integrated mop wringer that means better mop performance, more effective wringing, and no more lost parts. It also rolls on 4 non-marking casters and the built-in handles make it easier to empty the bucket. This yellow plastic bucket weighs 10.67 Pounds.

Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mop Bucket with Wringer on Wheels

Veco 16 Oz Spray Bottle – 5 Pack

You certainly need reliable and durable spray bottles for your cleaning business. The Veco spray bottle uses an adjustable nozzle with three spray modes that range from a steady stream to a fine mist. The extra-long suction tube ensures you get the last liquid sprayed out. The bottles are BPA-free and are made from durable HDPE plastic that’s chemical resistant meaning you can safely use a variety of chemical solutions like rubbing alcohol, bleach, and bleach. The 2-finger trigger design and the ergonomic neck give you a comfortable grip, allowing you to use the spray for extended periods while avoiding hand fatigue.

Veco Spray Bottle (5 Pack,16 Oz) with Measurements and Adjustable Nozzle

SupplyMaid Waterproof Professional Cleaning Apron and Tool Belt

This cleaning apron is the perfect companion for your cleaning business. The belt uses a waterproof and stain-proof material that allows you to wipe off any mess and without worrying about staining. The adjustable strap fits a variety of waist sizes from 24″ to 52″ and the special clips allow you to always carry your duster, so it is within reach whenever you need it.

SupplyMaid Waterproof Professional Cleaning Apron & Tool Belt

Tonmp Microfiber Duster

The Tonmp microfiber duster uses fine microfiber strands that easily hold dust, so you don’t have to keep trying to pick the dust from the surface. The extendable and bendable head design allows you to easily clean those hard-to-reach spots. This duster uses a non-slip handle and a hanging hole for convenient storage. The pack contains 4 pieces and is also available in 4 colors: green, blue, red, and orange.

Tonmp 4 Pcs Microfiber Duster, Microfiber Hand Duster Washable Microfibre Cleaning Tool Extendable Dusters

Ettore Professional Window Cleaning Kit

This is the perfect starter window cleaning kit for your cleaning business. The kit includes three 18,14, and 12-inch stainless steel channels with rubber and you also get an extra set of replacement rubbers. It also comes with a 4-foot extension pole for those hard-to-reach areas, a 6-gallon bucket with an Ettore ProGrip quick release handle, and three microfiber detailing towels to ensure you always end up with a sparkling clean finish.

Ettore Professional Window Cleaning Kit with 4′ Extension Pole

Rubbermaid Reveal Spray Microfiber Floor Mop

Waste less and save more with this Rubbermaid floor mop that uses a washable and reusable microfiber pad, so you don’t need to keep going to the store for refills. This mop is also super easy to use. Simply add hot water and two teaspoons of your preferred cleaning solution to the 22-ounce refillable bottle and you are ready to mop. The mop also uses a non-scratch scrubbing pad that helps loosen stubborn spots.

Rubbermaid Reveal Spray Microfiber Floor Mop Cleaning Kit for Laminate & Hardwood Floors

What to Look for When Buying Commercial Cleaning Supplies

There are a variety of commercial cleaning supplies out there, but not all of them will be ideal for your commercial cleaning business. Here are a few things that you need to consider when looking for commercial cleaning products.

Durability: You need commercial cleaning products like mops and buckets that are made of durable and long-lasting material that can withstand daily use. Durable products might be a bit costly in the short run, but they are reliable and also tend to be more cost-effective in the long run.

Size of the area: Consider the size of the areas that you will be cleaning. This will determine the size for the product you will buy. Large surface areas need supplies that come in larger sizes.

Environment: The commercial spaces that you are cleaning will also determine the products that you choose. For instance, hospital operating rooms and cares homes for the elderly will need cleaning supplies that provide high hygiene levels. Alternatively, spaces used by people with allergies might benefit from the use of eco-friendly products made from natural ingredients.

Stains: Just as important as the environment is understanding the kind of stains that you will be dealing with. Some commercial properties such as stadiums and restaurants will often have tough stains that need to be removed. You need to correctly select the right type of products that can quickly and easily remove the stains without any damage.

Time and Weight: Keep in mind the amount of time you spend using your commercial cleaning products. If it is for extended periods of time, ensure your commercial cleaning supplies come with ergonomic handles that help avoid hand fatigue and non-marking casters that make it easy for you to move your products without marking the floor. Consider the weight of the products too. You need products that you can easily move from one floor to another.