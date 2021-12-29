The Best Commercial Coffee Maker for Your Small Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

In today’s world where coffee has become a part of our culture, finding the right commercial coffee maker for your restaurant or café is super important. It could be the difference between attracting more customers or losing your loyal regulars.

The use of commercial coffee machines has grown beyond cafes and restaurants to salons, car dealerships, bars, hospitals, and many more areas. One of the reasons for this is because, commercial brewers offer more coffee options than the regular home machines as you can create a variety of coffee drinks such as mocha, macchiato, latte, espresso, and much more. A robust commercial coffee machine will also allow you to make other types of drinks like hot chocolate and tea. There are hundreds of commercial coffee makers to choose from, so finding the right one might be a bit of a headache – but it doesn’t have to be. We have done some extra research to also bring you a variety of commercial coffee makers to suit your business needs.

Best Commercial Coffee Maker

BUNN Commercial Coffee Brewer

Top Pick: Topping our list is this brewer from Bunn, which features some of the most important features that you need in a commercial coffee maker. It comes with two warmers and two glass decanters. It is also totally portable so you can move it around, you just need to find a power source. It is also super easy to make coffee using this beauty. Just pour cold water at the top and the machine will brew your coffee immediately, providing 3.8 gallons of coffee per hour. Stainless steel and a black finish make this machine super sturdy, attractive, and easy to clean.

Keurig K155 Commercial Coffee Maker

Runner Up: Make coffee making fun with the stylish Keurig K155 Commercial Coffee Maker. This fully programmable brewer is super easy to use. It comes with an interactive full-color display that allows for easy temperature adjusting. You also get 4-cup brew choices to choose from ranging from 4 ounces, 6 ounces, 8 ounces, or 10 ounces.

Hamilton Beach Commercial Stainless Steel Coffee Urn

Best Value: This is the perfect coffee maker for outside catering or your food truck. The urn is made of polished stainless steel for long-lasting performance, and it can hold up to 60 cups. The coffee window on the side allows for easy measuring and quick monitoring of the coffee levels. The power and ready lights will let you know when the urn is on and when the brewing cycle is complete. It also comes with two handles that allow for easy lifting and transportation.

Waring Commercial Coffee Brewer

This heavy-duty and easy-to-clean brewer is designed to provide large volumes of hot, fresh coffee where it’s needed. Designed for efficiency and optimal speed, this brewer brews perfect coffee into an airport which allows for quick serving. It also comes with a hot water faucet that provides water on demand for other hot drinks.

Moccamaster 53944 KBGV Coffee Maker

This handmade coffee brewer comes with some of the best features that you need in a commercial coffee maker including a unique hot plate that will keep your coffee warm and fresh after brewing, a selector that allows you to choose the amount of carafe that you want to brew, and a brewing capacity of 10 cups. Quality is guaranteed with a 5-year warranty.

BUNN 12-Cup Pourover Commercial Coffee Brewer

Do you find yourself consistently having to warm coffee for a lot of people at once? This 12-cup coffee maker comes with three separately controlled warmers and brews 3.9 gallons of coffee per hour. Making coffee is also a breeze. Just pour cold water on the top and your coffee will start brewing immediately.

SYBO 12-Cup Commercial Drip Coffee Maker

Make a full pot of coffee in less than 10 minutes with the SYBO 12-Cup Commercial Drip Coffee Maker. This coffee machine comes with two warmers. Keep your already brewed coffee hot using the top warmer as you make some more coffee with the bottom one. The indicator light will show the working status and remind you when your coffee is ready. The machine comes with a two-year warranty and all its parts are ETL CE and ROHS Intertek certified.

What to Look for When Buying a Commercial Coffee Maker

Commercial coffee makers come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and brands. The coffee makers are also available in a variety of types ranging from the traditional coffee makers with decanters to thermal servers, and much more. Here are a few things to consider when looking for a commercial coffee maker.

Automation: You need an automated coffee machine for your restaurant or food truck as it allows you to take on more orders as the coffee brews. Most commercial machines are automated to some degree, but the level of automation varies from one coffee maker to another.

You need an automated coffee machine for your restaurant or food truck as it allows you to take on more orders as the coffee brews. Most commercial machines are automated to some degree, but the level of automation varies from one coffee maker to another. Capacity: Also related to automation, choose a machine that has a higher holding and brewing capacity that can quickly satisfy the coffee needs of your customers even during peak hours.

Also related to automation, choose a machine that has a higher holding and brewing capacity that can quickly satisfy the coffee needs of your customers even during peak hours. Quality: Find a coffee machine that will consistently make good quality coffee for a long time. Most states and municipalities require restaurants and cafes to use NSF Certified machines. A long-term warranty is also usually one of the signs of a good quality machine.

Find a coffee machine that will consistently make good quality coffee for a long time. Most states and municipalities require restaurants and cafes to use NSF Certified machines. A long-term warranty is also usually one of the signs of a good quality machine. Features: make sure your coffee machine indicates the brewing temperature. You do not want to end up with a coffee machine that lacks the correct temperature settings as this affects the quality of coffee.

make sure your coffee machine indicates the brewing temperature. You do not want to end up with a coffee machine that lacks the correct temperature settings as this affects the quality of coffee. Workflow: Think about your business workflow. Some machines will be suitable for certain types of workflow. If you run a café or diner, speed and efficiency are certainly crucial so you need a machine that can keep up with the orders. A slower machine drip machine might be suitable for office use.