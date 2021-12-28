Get a Commercial Ice Machine for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

To keep a consistent supply of your frosty needs for your business, whether it is a bar or restaurant, you need a commercial ice machine. However, before you make this big investment, there are a number of things you need to consider, and this ranges from the amount of ice you will need daily, how quickly you need it, to the type of ice the machine produces. Making careful choices now will ensure you have a more efficient operation and lots of happy customers.

Here is our list of top commercial ice machines that you consider for your business.

Best Commercial Ice Machine

VEVOR Freestanding Commercial Ice Machine

Top Pick: This stylish freestanding commercial ice machine uses heavy-duty brushed stainless steel that’s not only attractive but also greatly contributes to its sturdiness and durability. It uses a food-grade PP injection that gives it a strong impact resistance. This machine has a storage capacity of 77 lbs. and can produce up to 108 clear cubes in 8 to15 minutes, and up to 320 lbs. in a day. VEVOR provides lifetime technical service support and a 2-year warranty.

VEVOR 110V Commercial Ice Machine 320LBS/24H with 99LBS Bin, Clear Cube LED Panel

hOmeLabs Freestanding Commercial Ice Maker Machine

Runner Up: This freestanding commercial ice machine from hOmeLabs is ideal for hotels and restaurants that need a constant supply of ice. The ice maker comes with a 1.2-liter water tank that can be directly connected to the water supply so you don’t have to keep filling it up as you would with conventional countertop ice makers. It also comes with intense ice-making power that allows it to churn out 45 pieces of clear ice within 11 to 20 minutes. Adjust your ice-making time and thickness using the intuitive control panel.

ADT Freestanding Ice Machine

Best Value: Many freestanding ice machines require an in-line water supply, but not this one. This affordably priced ADT Freestanding Ice Machine allows for use of either in-line or gallon-bottled water which certainly comes in handy in cases where there is no in-line tap water nearby the ice maker. This machine can make up to 270 lbs of ice per day and has a storage capacity of 55 lbs.

ADT Ice Machine Stainless Steel Under Counter Freestanding Commercial Ice Maker Machine

CoolLife Commercial Ice Maker

Keep the ice flowing with this ice maker from CoolLife. This freestanding commercial ice machine churns out 45 clear cubes within 12 to 18 minutes making it a good addition to any bar, restaurant, school, or coffee shop. It features an automatic overflow prevention sensor that stops ice production once the hold is full and an automatic cleanup function that is easy to set up using the intuitive LCD control panel.

COOLLIFE Commercial Ice Maker – with 33lbs Storage Bin

VEVOR 110V Commercial Ice Machine

The VEVOR 110V Commercial Ice Maker easily fits under the counter making it ideal for most bars and restaurants. It comes with an easy-to-use control panel and a large 50 lbs. ice storage capacity, which you certainly need for a machine that churns out 124 lbs. of ice in 24 hours. With two water filters, this ice maker easily turns tap water into pure drinkable water.

VEVOR 110V Commercial Ice Maker 125LBS/24H with 50LBS Bin, ETL Approved

Foster Commercial Ice Maker

If you have a lot more frosty needs than usual, check out the Foster Commercial Ice Maker. This quiet operating automatic modular ice machine produces up to 350 lbs. per day and also has a huge storage bin that can hold up to 265 lbs. It produces perfectly shaped and diced cubes for a variety of uses, including wine buckets, fine dining, beverages, and much more.

Commercial Ice Maker 350 Pounds Per Day with 235 lbs Storage Bin – Stainless Steel Industrial Modular Ice Cube Machine

Euhomy Commercial Ice Machine

This commercial ice machine by Euhomy fits a variety of spaces including under the bar counter, in the food truck, or coffee shop. It produces 100 lbs of chewable ice per day and the ice storage container easily holds up to 33 lbs. It also comes with an easy-to-operate LCD screen that also includes an automatic cleaning button. You will need to connect it to a water supply and a drainage outlet.

Euhomy Commercial Ice Maker Machine, 100lbs/24H Stainless Steel Under Counter ice Machine

What to Look for When Buying a Commercial Ice Machine

Choosing the right commercial ice machine for your business can be quite challenging as there are a couple of things you need to think about including the price, use, quality, and size of ice, energy efficiency, maintenance, and so much more. Here are a few things that you need to keep in mind when looking for a commercial ice maker.

Dimensions: Ice machines come in a variety of sizes to fit nearly any installation point. If you need a machine that can easily fit your food truck or under the bar, go for the under-the-counter models. Freestanding options are also available if you need larger ice machines that can produce and store lots of ice.

Ice machines come in a variety of sizes to fit nearly any installation point. If you need a machine that can easily fit your food truck or under the bar, go for the under-the-counter models. Freestanding options are also available if you need larger ice machines that can produce and store lots of ice. Speed and Sound: You need a machine that can produce a lot of ice within a few minutes especially during rush hours. A good commercial ice machine should produce at least 100 lbs. of ice per day. You also need to make sure you choose a quiet machine especially if you must place the machine close to your customers.

You need a machine that can produce a lot of ice within a few minutes especially during rush hours. A good commercial ice machine should produce at least 100 lbs. of ice per day. You also need to make sure you choose a quiet machine especially if you must place the machine close to your customers. Bin Capacity: This refers to the maximum amount of ice that a machine can store at any given time. Many ice makers can draw water as it melts from the ice hold to make new ice.

This refers to the maximum amount of ice that a machine can store at any given time. Many ice makers can draw water as it melts from the ice hold to make new ice. Use: What will you use the ice maker for? A small icemaker with a small bin capacity is probably ideal for food trucks, but for a consistent ice supply for a restaurant, you will need a much larger machine. Also, keep in mind some ice machines can be used outdoors while some are only meant to be used indoors.

What will you use the ice maker for? A small icemaker with a small bin capacity is probably ideal for food trucks, but for a consistent ice supply for a restaurant, you will need a much larger machine. Also, keep in mind some ice machines can be used outdoors while some are only meant to be used indoors. Custom Settings: Many commercial ice machines will automatically stop producing ice once they reach their capacity. Some advanced models also come with customizable timers and energy-efficient modes.