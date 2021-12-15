Top Commercial Sewing Machines for Handmade Crafters

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Knowing the best commercial sewing machine for the handmade sewing business is important if you want to get into the trade. It is one thing to occasionally repair a torn seam, but another if you are running a sewing business.

You might be able to get away with a simple domestic sewing machine if you are still running a very small business. They are however not capable of all-day, everyday heavy sewing. For that, you will need a commercial sewing machine that’s a little bit more robust. You need a sewing machine that can keep up with your daily needs.

Commercial sewing machines are available in a variety of brands. They also vary in price, features, and type. Here are some of our recommendations.

Best Commercial Sewing Machine

SINGER Heavy Duty 4432 Sewing Machine

Top Pick: SINGER is among the most synonymous sewing machines out there. More than a century of experience building long-lasting sewing machines clearly shows in the SINGER Heavy Duty 4432 sewing machine. With a stainless-steel bedplate, a powerful motor, extra-high sewing speeds, and a heavy-duty metal interior frame, this machine comfortably sews through a variety of heavy-weight fabrics. Some of its convenient features include a top drop-in bobbin, built-in needle threader, adjustable presser foot pressure control, onboard storage, built-in 1-step buttonhole, snap-on presser feet, and three-needle positions that you can change for individual projects. With a wide variety of creative features, this sewing machine allows you to be in charge of your unique projects.

SINGER Heavy Duty Sewing Machine With Included Accessory Kit

SINGER Quantum Stylist 9960 Sewing Machine

Runner Up: The SINGER Quantum Stylist 9960 is a portable sewing machine that comes fitted with 600 built-in stitches, including 13 built-in 1-Step buttonholes and 5 alphanumeric fonts. The machine also has a maximum sewing speed of 850 stitches per minute that allows you to quickly finish up your projects. The built-in threader eliminates eye strain and frustration as it threads the eye of the needle for you.

SINGER | Quantum Stylist 9960 Computerized Portable Sewing Machine with 600-Stitches

Brother ST371HD Sewing Machine

Best Value: Looking for a durable commercial sewing machine for everyday use? The Brother ST371HD is among the most versatile machines that you can use to mend lightweight elegant silks or sew thick outdoor fabrics. This machine also features a metal needle plate that allows for smoother fabric feeding. It also comes with 37 built-in stitches for buttonholes, zipper insertion, stretch stitches, and more, giving this exceptional machine even more value. Other convenient features include an automatic bobbin winding system, a built-in easy needle threader, a jam-resistant quick-set drop-in top bobbin, and a free arm for sewing sleeves, cuffs, and jeans. A cleverly built-in handle allows you to move the sewing machine quickly and easily from table to storage.

Brother ST371HD Sewing Machine, Strong & Tough, 37 Built-in Stitches, Free Arm Option

Janome HD1000 Black Edition

The HD1000 Black Edition by Janome comes with 14 built-in stitches that allow you to easily sew and create the hems that you need. It also features a super sturdy construction and has a host of easy-to-use features that will provide you with an enjoyable and dependable sewing experience. The removable storage compartment allows you to turn this machine into a free arm which is great for hemming a pair of pants or sewing small openings like a sleeve.

Janome HD1000BE HD1000 Black Edition All Metal Body Sewing Machine

Janome 4120QDC Computerized Sewing Machine

Want to take second-guessing out of the sewing process? The Janome 4120QDC is a computerized sewing machine with 120 built-in sewing stitches and 7 buttonholes that give you the perfect range of stitches for any task. A full LCD screen, on-screen stitch editing, automatic thread cutter, and easy-to-use control panel provides you with a seamless sewing experience. This machine also comes with an extension table for extra working and sewing room.

Janome 4120QDC Computerized Sewing Machine (New 2020 Tan Color) w/Hard Case + Extension Table

Juki DDL-8100 Sewing Machine

This is not your usual sewing machine. The Juki DDL-8100 provides you with up to 4500 stitches per minute. The machine comes with a sewing machine table and a quiet running DC Servo Motor. Additional items included with the purchase include a lamp, belt, and tools. This machine is a little pricier than its peers, but it is also highly durable and reliable.

Juki DDL-8100 Lockstitch Machine,1-needle, DDL8100e ECONOMIC version

Brother CS7000X Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine

The CS7000X features a plethora of convenient features and it is a great option for both beginners and experienced sewists. Some of the machine’s easy-to-use components include an LCD display, a fixed needle bar for stability, a smaller free arm for sewing tight projects, a large needle-to-arm workspace, and an automatic needle threader. This machine also comes fitted with 70 built-in sewing stitches, including quilting and decorative stitches. Sewing is now super easy with Brother.

Brother CS7000X Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine/a>

What to Look for When Buying a Commercial Sewing Machine

A commercial sewing machine will come with a variety of add-ons, accessories, and capabilities. They also tend to differ from one brand to the other. While there are features that you cannot sew without, there are some that might not be relevant to you and just end up adding unnecessary cost. Here are some specific things that you need to consider when shopping for a commercial sewing machine.

Frame construction: Metal frame is the best option if you are looking for a durable option. Plastic frames are quite common, but they deteriorate quickly and are harder to repair.

Ease of Use: Sewing shouldn't be rocket science. You need a sewing machine that is easy to set up and use.