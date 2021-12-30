Get the Best Commercial Trash Cans for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Finding the right commercial trash cans might not seem like a critical business decision at first glance but choosing the right cans might make your customers more comfortable and overall make your business a pleasant place to visit.

Commercial trash cans come in a variety of sizes ranging from round plastic trash cans, to galvanized pails and cans with lids, tilt and wheel trash cans with lids, and a lot more. So how do you pick the perfect trash can when you have such a wide selection?

We have rounded up some of the best commercial trash cans for your business.

Best Commercial Trash Cans

simplehuman Bullet Open Top Trash Can

Top Pick: Built of heavy gauge steel and available in 60-liter, 80-liter, and 115-liter options, the simplehuman Bullet Open Top Trash Can is certainly a perfect option for high-traffic spaces such as restaurants, hotel lobbies, or banquet rooms. The non-skid rubber pads keep the can steady and are gentle on the floor. It also has side handles that allow for easy lifting and durability is guaranteed with a 10-year warranty.

simplehuman 60 Liter / 16 Gallon Bullet Open Top Trash Can, Commercial Grade Heavy Gauge

Rubbermaid Slim Jim Plastic Rectangular Trash Can

Runner Up: The Slim Lim by Rubbermaid Commercial Products is a highly rated trash can, and it is easy to see why. The rectangular and slim nature of the can allows it to easily fit into tight spaces. It also features 4 built-in venting channels that reduce the vacuum effect that occurs when you pull out the liners from traditional garbage cans. Contoured base handles allow for a comfortable secure grip when lifting or moving the can.

Rubbermaid Commercial Products Slim Jim Plastic Rectangular Trash/Garbage Can

Suncast Narrow Trash Can

Best Value: This narrow trash can by Suncast Commercial is available in two varieties – with handles or without handles. The trash can is built off the durable resin that is easy to handle but also tough enough to take on even the most demanding job. The extra-large air channels and a foot assist make liner removals super easy. The narrow design allows the can to easily fit a variety of spaces.

Suncast Commercial TCNH2030BK Narrow Trash Can With Handles

Rubbermaid BRUTE Heavy-Duty Trash Can

Rubbermaid certainly gives the design and durability of their products a lot of thought, and the BRUTE heavy-duty can is not an exception. This can is guaranteed to never crack, warp, or fade as it uses the highest quality plastic and a UV inhibitor that ensures long life even in the most extreme environments. Innovative venting channels make it easier to lift outliners. Reinforced rounded handles make lifting and moving easier and a stackable design enables nesting for easy storage and transportation.

Rubbermaid Commercial Products – FG263200GRAY BRUTE Heavy-Duty Trash/Garbage Can

Safco Canmeleon Open Top Pentagon Trash Can

This black open-top trash is a perfect addition to your business. The open-top design allows your customers to easily dispose of their trash without having to touch the can. It also seamlessly fits in in a variety of environments thanks to the black color. Its aesthetic appeal is also matched with the long-lasting durability that’s provided by the high-density polyethylene plastic.

Safco Products Canmeleon Outdoor/Indoor Open Top Pentagon Trash Can

Umbra Venti Swing-Top Trash Can

The Venti trash can by Umbra features a simple yet highly attractive design that looks great with any décor. It is a great addition to any kitchen thanks to the swing-top design that allows for hassle-free trash disposal. The Venti has a 16.5-gallon capacity and is made of durable polypropylene material that is also super easy to clean.

Umbra Venti 16.5-Gallon Swing Top Kitchen Trash Can – Large, 35-inch Tall Garbage Can for Indoor, Outdoor or Commercial Use

Glad Stainless Steel Step Trash Can

Hold more trash with this stainless-steel trash can from Glad. This hands-free trash can comes with a Clorox Odor Protection lid that traps the bad smells from escaping when the lid is closed. The can is also equipped with steel bag rings that help keep the trash bags in place while also keeping them neatly tucked away from sight. Also conveniently located at the back of the can is a bag holder and dispenser

Glad Stainless Steel Step Trash Can with Clorox Odor Protection | Large Metal Kitchen Garbage Bin with Soft Close Lid

What to Look for When Buying Commercial Trash Cans

Choosing the best commercial trash cans for your business is important. It can have a big impact on your brand impression – and your bottom line. A good selection will spice up your décor. As you think about the best options for your business, you need to think about the amount of trash that your business generates, the aesthetic appearance, durability, ease-of-use, among other things.

Here are five things to look for when buying your commercial trash can.

Location: Trash cans are a long-term investment so you need to make sure you choose a can that can withstand a variety of uses. Outdoors or indoors is one of the biggest factors to consider.

Trash cans are a long-term investment so you need to make sure you choose a can that can withstand a variety of uses. Outdoors or indoors is one of the biggest factors to consider. Volume and Available Space: How much trash does your business generate? This should help you determine the right size for your trash can. Larger bins will often come with wheels that make it easy to move them around. You also need to consider your available trash bin storage area. Consider the narrow rectangular bins for narrow spaces.

How much trash does your business generate? This should help you determine the right size for your trash can. Larger bins will often come with wheels that make it easy to move them around. You also need to consider your available trash bin storage area. Consider the narrow rectangular bins for narrow spaces. Ease of Use: For easy handling, most bins, especially the larger options use handles that provide a comfortable, secure grip. Open-top trash cans are a good option for high-traffic environments as they allow for easy toss-ins, while cans with a lid can help hide unsightly trash. Kitchen bins should have a lid, while office trash cans should be small and discreet.

For easy handling, most bins, especially the larger options use handles that provide a comfortable, secure grip. Open-top trash cans are a good option for high-traffic environments as they allow for easy toss-ins, while cans with a lid can help hide unsightly trash. Kitchen bins should have a lid, while office trash cans should be small and discreet. Maintenance: You will periodically need to clean the trash cans regardless of the amount of trash collected. Make sure your trash can material allows for easy removal of the waste bags. You also need to invest in high-quality trash liners to avoid bag breaks.

You will periodically need to clean the trash cans regardless of the amount of trash collected. Make sure your trash can material allows for easy removal of the waste bags. You also need to invest in high-quality trash liners to avoid bag breaks. Durability: Stainless steel is usually a good choice if you are looking for durability, but you can as well find some plastic cans that are strengthened with a UV inhibitor that ensures long life even in extreme environments.