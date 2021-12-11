10 Tips for Effectively Managing Small Business Teams in 2021

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Managing a team is often a large part of running a small business. But the exact tools and strategies you use depend on your management style and employee preferences. For instance, some teams work remote. Some require lots of autonomy. And others may need more monitoring and guidance. Learn how to adapt your management style with these tips from members of the online small business community.

Implement Workplace Monitoring and Preserve Employee Autonomy

Business owners may benefit from monitoring employee activity. However, some feel that this gives workers less freedom and control over their own work. Since there are benefits to both sides, read this Process Street post by Leks Drakos for tips on how to implement a plan.

Measure Your Existing Communication Channels and Exploit New Ones

The channels you use to communicate with employees can make a major impact on morale and productivity. So how do you find the right ones for your team? It starts with measuring the impact of those you already use. Then you can find and exploit new ones as well. Michelle Deery explores this concept in this Mediatoolkit post.

Stop Procrastinating Right Now

Procrastination can be a major pitfall for both business owners and their employees. If you want to snap out of it, Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media has tips in this post. Share them with your team and then head to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Implement These Growth Strategies for Your Small Business

Growth strategies can vary, from hiring new team members to launching new marketing campaigns. Finding the right options for your business can make a major impact on how quickly and effectively your business grows. In this Lion Blogger post, Eve Anderson details how to make the most of several growth strategies.

Gather Everything You Need to Become a Franchise Owner

Franchise businesses can be fun and profitable. However, there are several things you need before jumping in. In many cases, you need the ability to grow and manage a team. And Alla Levin shares others in this Internet Vibes post. You can also see discussion from members of the BizSugar community here.

Hone Your Communication Skills to Better Lead Your Startup

If you’re the leader of a startup team, it’s up to you to communicate your plan and expectations to your team. Some entrepreneurs may need to improve communication skills to get the most from employees. Marty Zwilling of Startup Professionals Musings offers tips in this post.

Get Your Office into the Holiday Spirit

The holidays can be a perfect time to boost team morale. This isn’t just about gifts or fancy parties. Creating a festive atmosphere throughout the season can help employees feel happier at work. So how can you accomplish this? Nellie Akalp of CorpNet shares tips in this post.

Gather These Essentials for Remote Working

More and more business owners are allowing employees to work from home. But they need the right equipment in order to actually be productive. If you want to have an efficient remote team, make sure they have the essentials listed in this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya.

Prepare Your Business for Remote Working

Switching to a remote work model also takes some preparation. This is true for companies of any size. But it’s especially important for those that have had employees in a dedicated office. Before you and/or your team make the switch, read this Virtalent post by Sam Wilson for tips.

Increase Productivity with These Remote Working Tools

Once you have the basics covered, there are additional tools that can make remote work even more productive. Lilly Shor of Craft.io shares seven in this post. So you can implement them at home or share them with your team.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.