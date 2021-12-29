Spotlight: Emily and Blair Offers Business Expertise Without a High Price Tag

There are so many business resources online — it’s tough to know where to even start. That’s why Emily and Blair rounds up tons of products, experts, and resources all on one site.

The couple originally just wanted a way to work together. But they’ve since built a comprehensive resource that serves businesses around the world. Learn more in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers online business resources.

Co-founder Blair Quane told Small Business Trends, “We provide one of the most comprehensive step by step learning sites in the USA and Canada and include recommended and reviewed products within our content which offer placement opportunities for advertisers (our monetization method). From setting up your company through to selling it, we cover it all.”

Business Niche

Offering tons of value for free.

Quane says, “Just look at our website, we have over 280 dedicated business articles for our audience to use in their business journey, all for free.”

How the Business Got Started

After a chance encounter.

Quane explains, “We met in Manchester when Blair was visiting on a work trip. Over the lockdown, we spent time in the Peak District and then returned to New Zealand where we now live by the ocean. We recently got a dog and cat and got engaged. We wanted to work together in business and like the flexibility of doing it online.”

Biggest Win

Booking a popular podcast guest.

Quane adds, “Getting the CEO of Flippa.com on our podcast because its a huge site and the exposure for us was great.”

Biggest Risk

Investing in a startup.

Quane says, “Over 80% of new businesses like ours fail in the first year. We’re still here so far! We would be very financially impacted if this fails and that’s a risk we work with every day. Patience and effort helps mitigate that risk.”

Lesson Learned

Focus on quality over quantity.

Quane explains, “I think we would’ve put more emphasis on choosing better writers for some of our content. It’s fine but could’ve been better and so we are rewriting some of it.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Paid ads and marketing.

Quane adds, “[We would] invest in a seo guy to work on our site [and] video content.”

Favorite Quote

“I feel the need, the need for speed.” -Tom Cruise, Top Gun.

