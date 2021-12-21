35 Employee Appreciation Messages

Everyone likes to be recognized for their work. Acknowledging your team for a job well done is a great way to improve productivity and boost morale. One way to do is by sending employee appreciation messages from time to time.

Why You Should Send an Employee Appreciation Message

A motivated workforce makes all the difference for an organization. But keeping employees’ morale high is often a challenge. This has been especially true in the work from home period when employees have not been able to collaborate in the same way. Sending appreciation messages can make a big impact. Here’s how.

Encouragement to do better: An appreciation message can inspire employees to keep up their good work.

An appreciation message can inspire employees to keep up their good work. Improve productivity: It is difficult for employees to improve their productivity unless they are motivated to put in the extra effort.

It is difficult for employees to improve their productivity unless they are motivated to put in the extra effort. Foster better collaboration: Employees find it easier to collaborate with an appreciative leader.

Employees find it easier to collaborate with an appreciative leader. Build openness: Words of encouragement on specific days such as employee appreciation day or other occasions can help boost transparency between managers and employees.

What to Include in an Employee Appreciation Message

While there’s no template to show your team members you appreciate them, there are certain things that should be included in your message.

Name of the employee: Personalization is important when you are drafting a message to appreciate a team member. This makes your message more heartfelt and genuine.

Personalization is important when you are drafting a message to appreciate a team member. This makes your message more heartfelt and genuine. Context of appreciation: What’s prompting you to appreciate an employee? Is it the successful completion of a project or a particular professional milestone? Adding context is important to make the message meaningful.

What’s prompting you to appreciate an employee? Is it the successful completion of a project or a particular professional milestone? Adding context is important to make the message meaningful. Their impact: To make the employee feel more gratified, it is important to acknowledge their individual impact.

To make the employee feel more gratified, it is important to acknowledge their individual impact. A formal yet friendly tone: While the message shouldn’t sound overtly casual, it shouldn’t be too formal either. You should aim at composing a concise message with a balanced tone.

Employee Appreciation Day Messages

Celebrated on the first Friday in March every year, Employee Appreciation Day provides an opportunity for companies to acknowledge and thank employees for their work. Here are some employee appreciation ideas or examples that can come in handy if you want to share some words of appreciation on the day.

1. Thank you for your hard work, perseverance and passion. You continue to inspire us.

2. In an especially difficult year marked with long hours, you rose to the challenge and delivered excellent results. I want to take a minute and let you know how much I – and the organization – appreciate all that you do. Great job!

3. Those of us who work with you know the passion you bring to all your projects. This year, your phenomenal performance translated into never-seen-before sales. Thank you for always giving your best to all your projects.

4. Your team work and enthusiasm to lead from the front is a testament to your exemplary work ethic. Thank you!

5. I know it’s not been easy, but your dedication to turn a failing project into success this year has been a remarkable example for all of us. Thanks!

6. On the Employee Appreciation Day, I wanted to let you know how much we value you in our team and organization.

7. So grateful for the unique insights you brought last year. Your phenomenal contribution has helped me and the team. Keep up the great work.

8. Thank you for maintaining the high standards you are known for throughout the year. You are a valuable asset for us.

Employee Appreciation Thank You Messages

Sometimes, it’s just nice to not wait for an occasion and send an appreciation note to the employees for a job well done. Here are some examples for inspiration.

9. Thank you for sharing your innovative ideas at the meeting yesterday. I really appreciated your unique perspective.

10. Good job on addressing the customer query so promptly. It helped us save a lot of time and effort.

11. Thank you for your great attitude in getting things done. I think we can all learn from you on how to manage difficult stakeholders.

12. Thanks for asking some great questions today. Keep them coming.

13. Your efforts in going the extra mile always inspires the team. Thank you for your hard work.

Personal Employee Appreciation Messages for Outstanding Performance

As an employee, it’s always gratifying to be acknowledged for outstanding contributions. Few simple words of employee recognition can, in fact, go a long way in inspiring employees to continue doing a fantastic job. Here are some employee recognition ideas and examples for a reliable employee.

14. You should be very proud of what you have achieved on the project. Thanks for being a role model for everyone.

15. I don’t know how you do it, but your hard work, innovative thinking and performance continue to set the bar very high for us. Congratulations for all the success.

16. I just want to let you know your excellent performance has made all the difference. Keep up the great work.

Employee Appreciation Messages for Years of Service

Employees who have been around for a long time deserve to be acknowledged and appreciated for their contributions towards the company’s success. Here are some examples that can inspire you.

17. Congratulations on completing XXX years with us. It’s been an incredible ride so far and we hope for many more milestones in future.

18. Congrats on the great achievement and thank you for some awesome years. You are a great asset for the team.

19. Thank you for the amazing XXX years. Not only have you been a great employee, but a wonderful team player and friend to make a big difference.

20. Congratulations on completing XXX years with us. Thank you for all your efforts and the positive impact you have made on all of us.

Employee Appreciation Messages to Encourage a Positive Attitude During Difficult Times

Every organization faces challenging times. It can be really difficult to keep up the morale of your workforce when things are not going well. That’s why, it’s important to acknowledge an employee’s positive work ethic during difficult times. This can inspire other employees and lift your team’s spirit.

21. The past few weeks have been challenging and I know the great sacrifice you had to make to meet deadlines. I just want to let you know that your efforts are greatly appreciated and I want to thank you for your self discipline.

22. As we all know, the past one year has not been easy. Things have been particularly tough for the team. But you have held the fort and played a crucial role in boosting spirits and our tangible profits. I want to thank you for doing an exceptional job despite the challenges.

23. Thank you for making a huge difference at a particularly challenging period. We have all seen your exceptional leadership qualities and I cannot thank you enough for all your hard work.

24. Your hard work during an especially difficult time has inspired the entire team. Thank you for being a great colleague.

25. Thanks for all the help with the project. I know it wasn’t easy but your positive attitude made a huge impact.

Employee Appreciation Quotes to Use as Part of Your Thank You Message

You can also use some appreciation quotes as part of your thank you message. Here are a few of the best employee appreciation quotes to inspire you.

26. “Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

27. “People may take a job for more money, but they often leave it for more recognition.” Dr. Bob Nelson

28. “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.” Michael Jordan

29. “What good is an idea if it remains an idea? Try. Experiment. Iterate. Fail. Try again. Change the world.” Simon Sinek

30. “Predicting rain doesn’t count. Building arks does.” Warren Buffet

31. “When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” Paulo Coelho

32. “Some people dream of success, while others wake up and work hard for it.” Mark Zuckerberg

33. “Don’t try to be the “next.” Instead try to be the other, the changer, the new. Seth Godin

34. “Goodness and hard work are rewarded with respect.” Luther Campbell

35. “Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championship.” Michael Jordan

Use These Employee Appreciation Message Examples to Create Your Own

Don’t wait for the perfect moment to let a valuable employee know their hard work and dedication is appreciated. Use the messages for inspiration to express gratitude and you’ll be able to boost the morale of your team.