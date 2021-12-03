Co-working Spaces are Empty on This Day of the Week

Recent research has revealed that Monday is day of the week when flexible workers prefer to work from home.

This shocking news comes from a study that looked at the amount of workspace bookings for each day of the week. With Monday accounting for just 11% of total bookings, the data suggests workers prefer to stay in the comfort of their own homes for the first day of the working week.

Mondays are Empty at Co-working Spaces

The research was conducted by NearU who work with businesses and individuals to find productive and on-demand workspaces via their app. The data is particularly interesting for small businesses in the wake of the pandemic as employers seek to find the right balance between allowing employees to work from home (WFH) and insisting they come into the office.

The reasons behind Monday being the least popular day of the week to go into the office are hardly a mysterious secret. Busy Monday morning commutes with a weekend’s worth of emails to sort through once you arrive make Monday universally unpopular among all workers.

Employers can possibly take advantage of this by allowing staff to WFH on the most dreaded day of the week. Fostering this kind of goodwill among your workforce could very well result in greater productivity by eliminating the Monday morning drain on morale and motivation.

Workers Prefer Tuesday to Thursday

The co-founder of the NearU app, James Solomides, commented on the statistics of the research, saying: “From the way we’re seeing our clients use the NearU platform, it’s not surprising that the data shows Monday as the least popular day. This is of course not a new phenomenon, with most of us experiencing that ‘Sunday night feeling’ at some point in our careers when faced with a new working week.”

Some of NearU’s host providers also spoke about the research, with the manager at Day Office in London’s Soho area, Clara Garcia, saying: “We have noticed people choosing Tuesdays to Thursdays as their days to be in the office. Wednesday is a popular day for meetings, perhaps being the middle of the week it makes it a good day for teams to catch up. Mondays and Fridays are very quiet, as people tend to work from home on those days.”

Thursday is the Most Popular In-Office Day

Indeed, the research identified Thursday as the most popular day of the week to work in a co-working space. Tuesday and Wednesday are ranked similarly to each other in popularity, with each accounting for 20% and 18% of work space bookings respectively.

Friday is the second least favorite day of the week to work in-office after Monday, with only 13% booking into a work space on the last day of the working week.