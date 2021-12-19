If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Many businesses still house significant amounts of essential paperwork that can’t be destroyed in the short to medium term. If you are looking for a way to organize and store your important documents, file storage boxes are certainly a good option.

There are a variety of file storage boxes to choose from, ranging from lockable heavy-duty file storage boxes for extra security to simple and stylish file storage boxes with lids. The file storage boxes also come in a variety of materials, colors, sizes, and designs making finding the right boxes for your business a daunting task. We have however done our best to find you the best file storage boxes for your business.

Best File Storage Boxes

BIRDROCK HOME Rolling File Cabinet

Disguise your files with this stylish and sturdy file storage box. The BirdRock Home Seagrass Rolling File Cabinet is a hand-woven storage box that’s made of durable and robust abaca seagrass. This beauty comes fitted with durable wheels that allow you to easily move it around and it also easily holds both legal-sized hanging files and letters. The brown wash color effortlessly matches a variety of office themes.

BIRDROCK HOME Rolling File Cabinet – Storage Organizer Box with Lid

Pendaflex Portable File Box

Runner Up: If you are regularly moving your important documents from one location to another, you certainly need to find a portable file box. The Pendaflex portable file box is a good option as it comes fitted with a built-in handle and the double latch closure properly secures your important documents. The box also uses a polypropylene exterior which is water-resistant and super easy to clean. This black storage box weighs ?2.84 pounds.

Pendaflex Portable File Box with File Rails, Hinged Lid with Double Latch Closure

IRIS USA Plastic Storage Bin – 4 Pack

Best Value: Organize your surroundings with this durable IRIS USA storage box that’s made of durable BPA-free plastic that’s also environmentally friendly. The box comes with a latching lid that also has grooves that allow for a secure stacking experience. The plastic construct and a tight-fitting lid protects your important documents from spills, and you can as well easily clean the box with warm water and soap. This storage container will easily store your letter or legal hanging file folders.

IRIS USA Letter & Legal Size Plastic Storage Bin Tote Organizing File Box with Durable and Secure Latching Lid

Bankers Box File Storage Box

This stylish square file storage box measures 16.25 x 12.5 x 10.5 inches and is ideal for letter storage. You can also use it to carry your office documents from one location to another. The box uses a strong double-wall construction, providing lasting protection to your valuable files. The lift-off lid also allows for easy access.

Bankers Box STOR, File Storage Boxes, Standard Set-Up

Shouldin Linen File Box

Enhance your office décor with the stylish Shouldin file box. Easily store your files, letters, and books using this box, which also features an extra mesh pocket on the exterior that you can use to store little things like scissors, pens, paper clips, and so on. A powder-coated smooth riding rail makes the back and forth sliding of files super easy. The box also uses a special design that allows you to easily collapse and store it when not in use.

Linen File Boxes with Metal Sliding Rail For Letter Size File Storage Box with Extra Pocket Storage

SentrySafe 1170 Fireproof Box

Protect your most important business documents with the SentrySafe 1170 Fireproof Box. The box is UL Classified and can protect your documents for up to 30 minutes at 1550°F. The box also comes with a key lock for maximum privacy. It also easily accommodates hanging files.

SentrySafe 1170 Fireproof Box with Key Lock 0.61 Cubic Feet

Akro-Mils Plastic Storage Container

There are times when you need a transparent container that allows you to see the contents without having to open the lid. The Akro-Mils 12-gallon container allows you to do just that, and more! This heavy-duty file storage box uses durable industrial-grade plastic, and it is also specially designed for easy stacking. The box is water and smoke resistant allowing you to safely store all your important documents. It also features security tie holes so you can use zip ties for additional security.

Akro-Mils Plastic Storage Container 12 Gallon KeepBox File Box

What to Look for When Buying File Storage Boxes

Choosing the right file storage boxes for your business is a balancing act between how much room you have, how often you have to move the box from one location to another, the number of documents, and how often you need to access them. Storage boxes come in different materials, sizes, prices, colors, and designs. Here are some of the factors that you need to consider when choosing your file storage boxes.

Quality: Since you are storing important documents, you need a box that will provide unquestionable protection to your documents. Water resistance is undoubtedly a desirable quality. You can also consider a fire-proof box for extremely important documents.

Since you are storing important documents, you need a box that will provide unquestionable protection to your documents. Water resistance is undoubtedly a desirable quality. You can also consider a fire-proof box for extremely important documents. Use: Certainly think of how you will be using the boxes. Cardboard file storage boxes are ideal for one-off transportation of lightweight documents, but if you are regularly moving documents from one location to another, you will likely need a durable box that comes with a built-in handle.

Certainly think of how you will be using the boxes. Cardboard file storage boxes are ideal for one-off transportation of lightweight documents, but if you are regularly moving documents from one location to another, you will likely need a durable box that comes with a built-in handle. Size: Consider your office space. If you have limited storage space, you should consider getting stackable boxes. Make sure your preferred box allows for stacking. Most of these boxes will feature specially designed grooves. Besides the office space, you should also think about the number of documents that you need to store. This should help you determine the right box size.

Consider your office space. If you have limited storage space, you should consider getting stackable boxes. Make sure your preferred box allows for stacking. Most of these boxes will feature specially designed grooves. Besides the office space, you should also think about the number of documents that you need to store. This should help you determine the right box size. Weight: Just as important as size, you need to consider the weight of the box especially if you have to regularly transport the boxes from one location to another.

Just as important as size, you need to consider the weight of the box especially if you have to regularly transport the boxes from one location to another. Aesthetics: Storage boxes can also help you add a little flair to your office décor. With colors ranging from pretty pastels to the gamut from classy monochrome and materials ranging from metal to linen, there is certainly a wide range of beautiful file storage boxes to match the overall theme of your office space.