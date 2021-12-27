40 Happy Birthday Message Examples for Small Businesses

Almost everyone wants to feel special on their birthdays, and there’s nothing worse than being forgotten on your special day. Sending birthday greetings is a great way to show appreciation to friends, colleagues and customers. It also sets a tone of positivity to their day and the year to come.

Even if you have a knack for selecting the perfect greeting cards, you’ll want to add a special touch to the communication with a personal birthday message.

Why you Should Write Wonderful Birthday Messages as a Small Business Owner

As a small business owner, it’s important not only to send best wishes to nurture positive relationships with friends and loved ones, but also to promote productive relationships with employees, colleagues and customers in your professional life. Sending them birthday messages shows they are valued and inspires positive feelings toward the brand. If you have a print company, offering printing services with these messages can be another stream of revenue.

Writing wonderful birthday messages benefits a small business owner in the following ways:

Celebrating milestones like birthdays at the office makes a workplace feel more like family, which creates a happier and more productive team.

Sending birthday wishes expresses appreciation of the recipient, which in turn makes them appreciate the brand, whether it's as a customer or an employee.

Birthday greetings generate feelings of goodwill between sender and recipient, which helps to build a positive relationship.

By recognizing colleagues' birthdays, a small business owner helps to create a positive working environment.

Happy Birthday Wishes for Coworker Examples

Sending birthday greetings to coworkers helps create a productive working environment and nurtures positive relationships among teams. But even though coworkers can also be friends, it’s important to retain a level of professionalism in your birthday wishes for an office colleague.

What do you write in a birthday card for a coworker? The following examples should help when composing your interoffice birthday greeting.

1. Dear colleague, Thanks for being a fantastic coworker. Here’s hoping you have a wonderful birthday and a year of blessings such a great coworker deserves. Happy birthday!

2. Happy birthday dear colleague! You’re such an awesome coworker who deserves nothing but happiness and joy in the year ahead.

3. Dear Amazing Co worker, may the year ahead bring you plenty of good tidings and joy. I hope you have a happy birthday.

4. You’re more than just my favorite coworker, you’re also an amazing friend. I hope you have a joyous birthday and all the happiness in the world.

5. Dear coworker, the whole team hopes you have the best birthday today and a year of good luck and great success.

6. May our beloved colleague have a beautiful birthday, and may all your dreams come true in the year ahead. Happy birthday!

7. On your special day, know you are more than a co-worker to us, you are a valuable team member, a fantastic person and a cherished friend. Happy birthday!

8. Dear colleague, we might work in the same office, but we are friends by choice. I hope you have a wonderful year ahead. Wishing you good health and happy tidings on your birthday.

Happy Birthday Message to Boss Examples

Do you want to leave a positive impression on your boss? Or perhaps your boss is already a friend? Either way, sending birthday greetings to your boss helps cement a positive relationship while demonstrating appreciation. Still, you might not use the same greeting you would offer a close friend.

How do you say happy birthday to you boss? The following birthday message examples can serve as a guide.

9 Dearest employer, thanks for all you do. May you have an unforgettable birthday and good fortune in the year to come.

10. To my boss: I hope you have a fantastic birthday. Working with you has been a precious gift, and I hope you have so much fun at your grand celebration tonight.

11. Wishing you great success in the year ahead and the happiest of birthdays. May life bring you joy and prosperity.

12. Thanks for being my favorite manager and an all-around remarkable person; I feel lucky to work with you. Happy birthday!

13. I’d like to wish you a happy birthday and prosperity throughout the year ahead.

14. Have a great birthday, boss! Please accept my formal birthday wishes for an amazing day.

15. Dearest supervisor, Here’s a card full of happy birthday wishes for you on this special day. May all your birthday wishes come true!

16.Happy birthday dear colleague! Thanks for being such an awesome boss, and may you have a fabulous year ahead.

Very Happy Birthday Messages for Colleague Examples

We all have an amazing colleague who deserves to feel valued and appreciated. Wishing a colleague happy birthday is a great way to demonstrate appreciation and recognize their worth. If you are sending a birthday message to your colleague, the following examples can provide some guidance.

17. Dear Colleague, Sending the brightest birthday wishes to you on your special day. Have a blessed birthday!

18. Dearest Colleague, Happy birthday! May your every birthday wish come true and may your year be filled with joy.

19. Dear Friend, You’re more than just a coworker, and I am thankful for our teamwork and freindship. Happy birthday!

20. Happy birthday to a great colleague and a better friend! May your every birthday wish come true!

21 Happy birthday to my favorite colleague and a great friend. My birthday wishes for you are love, success and happiness.

22. May my colleague, friend and mentor have a fabulous birthday and a joyous year ahead.

23. Thanks for being such an amazing colleague and a great friend. My birthday wish for you is great success in the coming year. Happy birthday!

24. Happy birthday dear colleague! I hope you have a fabulous year coming year!

Birthday Message for Employee Examples

What do you say to an employee on their birthday? While it’s still appropriate to recognize an employee’s birthday celebration, and provide a birthday message, it’s important to remain even more professional than a message for a coworker’s birthday.

Need some ideas for what to say to an employee on their birthday? The following employee birthday wishes should help you along your way.

25. May your birthday be filled with new beginnings and your year be full of health, happiness and joy. Happy birthday!

26. Wishing a truly valued employee a birthday full of happiness and year full of hope and prosperity.

27. On your birthday, please accept my pride and gratitude for the wonderful things you’ve accomplished this year. May you have an amazing birthday with nothing but health and happiness in the year to come. Happy birthday!

28. May your every birthday wish come true on this joyous occassion. It’s an honor to work with you, and you deserve every moment of happiness life has to offer.

29. Happy birthday to a valuable member of our team. We hope your day brings you much joy and happiness, and the year to come is full of success and prosperity.

20. Happy birthday, dear employee! May your dreams reflect the wildest ambitions, and may reality reflect those dreams.

31. Happy birthday to one of the company’s most respected employees. It’s an honor to work with you, and I wish you an amazing birthday this year!

32. I hope you enjoy an unforgettable birthday, and I hope your year is as amazing as you. Thanks for being an honest, trustworthy and hardworking employee who makes the workplace a joy for everyone.

Birthday Message for Client Examples

Sending birthday messages not only creates positive relationships and loyalty, but a birthday wish also can help to drive brand awareness and customer engagement. Unsure what sort of birthday greetings to send to your clients? the following birthday message fo client examples can provide some ideas.

33. Happy birthday to a customer who feels like family. We hope you have a blessed day full of joy and happiness, and may all your birthday wishes come true.

34. Our sincerest wishes on your birthday. May all your dreams come true in the coming year. We look forward to continuing our relationship with you this year.

35. Happy birthday to one of our favorite clients. We hope that the next year will bring more possibility to your life, and we hope that we’re a part of it.

36. Happy birthday to one of our best customers! Our entire company wishes you the most blessed and blissful of birthdays, along with a year full of joy and prosperity.

37. On your birthday, we’d like to thank you for being a valued client and wish you a wonderful day and a fantastic year to come.

38. On your special day, please know that we consider ourselves lucky for the opportunity to work with you. We admit that good customers like you are rare, and we wish you all the best in the year to come. Happy birthday!

39. Dearest customer, Our best wishes to you on this day and throughout the coming years. Happy birthday!

40. Customers like you are a treasure, and we hope this birthday brings you nothing but joy and success. May all your birthday wishes come true. Happy birthday!

Use These Birthday Message Examples to Create Your Own

Not every small business owner is a master with words, and some might have a hard time composing the perfect birthday message for coworkers, colleagues and customers. The above examples should provide some clarity when writing your own birthday messages. Don’t feel limited to our words, and feel free to mix and match ideas from them to write your own birthday greetings.