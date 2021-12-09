TikTok the short video sharing platform has taken the internet by storm in recent years. The social media platform for short-form videos that span from fifteen seconds to three minutes has garnered over a billion users and downloaded over 200 times in the US alone. Tik Tok content creators often use their smartphones to create and share popular short videos that include dancing, comedy, and education, and more. This has opened up opportunities for businesses to collaborate with content creators to transform their brands and reach out and engage with customers. Below are some great ways where content creators are making money on Tik Tok.

Can You Earn Money on TikTok?

There are many ways where you can make real money as a Tik Tok influencer. besides creating content there are many options where you as a TikTok user can make some serious money.

12 Amazing Ways to Make Money from Your TikTok Account

Social media channels offer great monetization opportunities, if you are asking how do you make money on TikTok, there are many ways on how to use TikTok for business here is how you can do it.

1. Join the TikTok Creator Fund

TikTok’s Creator Fund rewards creators for creating engaging and popular videos on the platform for the number of views they get on their videos. To participate in TikTok’s creator fund scheme you will need to be 18 years of age or older, be a legal resident of one of the 50 states; meet a minimum following threshold of 10,0000 authentic followers; have at least 100,000 authentic video views in the last 30 days; and post original videos in line with TikTok’s community guidelines.

2 Sell Merchandise to TikTok Users

One of the great perks of being a social media influencer is you can also use your popularity for selling merchandise. As part of your influencer marketing strategy, you can use your platform to sell artistic works, t-shirts, clothing lines, memorabilia, and other merchandise to your followers.

3. Create Sponsored Content

Another way to generate some revenues through your TikTok channel is through sponsored posts. As a social media influencer, you can partner with brands and create sponsored posts to help promote products and services.

4. Make Money from TikTok Ads

TikTok ads offer good opportunities for businesses to widen their reach among customers. You can start making money through TikTok For Business by using in-feed video ads, branded Hashtags, brand takeovers, and branded effects to help you capture some good ad revenues.

5. Accept Virtual Gifts

TikTok users can purchase gifts and coins from their profiles. They can then gift their virtual gifts and coin payments to their favorite TikTok creators during live TikTok videos where creators in return can then cash them in and get real money.

6. Grow and Sell TikTok Accounts

Sometimes businesses would like to have a presence on TikTok but don’t know how to go about it. You can help them out by organically growing followers along a particular niche selling TikTok accounts on sites like 123accs, Accfarm, and Fameswap. If you plan on creating a side hustle by flipping TikTok accounts, you will need to build a strong content strategy, engage with followers regularly, and publish regular content to boost engagement.

7. Manage influencer campaigns

You can also manage influencer campaigns by acting as a middleman between a TikTok creator and a brand. As an influencer campaign, you help businesses connect with TikTok influencers and make sure key campaign activities are accomplished in return for a fee.

8. Management services

You can also make money from TikTok by offering management services for creators. Here you can render your services by helping them with a content strategy such as meeting content production goals, capitalizing on offers, and helping them grow their following.

9. Place affiliate links

You can also opt to participate in affiliate programs by placing links on your TikTok post descriptions or even your bio channel to generate some money.

10. Promote music track

You can use your TikTok to help promote music tracks by incorporating them in your videos and get paid for them.

11. Become a brand ambassador

Brands are always looking for influencers that can help them steer customers towards their products and services. As a brand ambassador, you help brands boost their presence on social media, spread positive messages about, and influence consumer sales. In addition to getting paid you as a brand ambassador not only get paid but also get to expand your professional network as well.

12. Join TikTok’s Creator Marketplace

You can join TikTok’s Creator Marketplace to work with sponsors and brands and all you have to is mention their product or service in your videos. To be eligible you will need to have at least a hundred thousand followers TikTok’s Creator Marketplace comes with an analytics tool for businesses that helps them identify your engagement reach, views, and demographics.

How to Make More Money with TikTok Videos

Now that you know some of the ways you can make some serious bank with TikTok here are some tips on how to make more money with TikTok videos.

Create, create: Your success will rely on your ability to upload consistent content regularly. You will need to continuously create compelling content for your followers to continue to like, share and encourage others to start following you.

Nurture a huge following: Just like other social networks, the secret to your success lies in how many followers you are able to garner. You will need to get as many followers as possible, and this requires that you regularly upload videos. The more followers you have would mean the more influence you will have on TikTok.

Engage with your audience: As a TikTok influencer besides generating the content, you will also need to actively interact with your followers. This means you will need to listen to them, produce content they seek, answer queries and produce live streams.

Promote your content on other social media platforms: You can help improve your chances of discoverability and engagement by opting to promote your TikTok channel on other platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube.

Look to create multiple income streams from your account: To really generate some good income look towards expanding the revenue streams available to you. This will not only help you diversify your income but also increase your network and opportunities to make more money.

How many views do you need to get paid by TikTok?

To start earning money directly from TikTok, you must be 18 years or older, have at least 10,000 followers, and have accumulated at least 100,000 video views in the last 30 days.

How much money do TikTokers make?

TikTokers with large followings can make anywhere between $ 200 to $ 5,000 a month, depending on the size of their following. The amount of money TikTokers make will vary due to many factors, including localities, million followers and views. Creators who make videos that include dance and music often get the highest engagement and revenues in millions of dollars. For example, 19-year-old TikToker Josh Richards has earned over a million dollars through sponsorship deals with Reebok and Houseparty.