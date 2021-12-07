how to make money on poshmark

If you’re looking to make some extra money while cleaning out your closet, you should be looking at selling on Poshmark. Poshmark is an app where you can sell new and used clothes to people all over the United States. Selling on Poshmark does require some initial groundwork, but it can be a great source of income if you get it right. We’ll walk you through how to sell on Poshmark and make money by selling clothes.

What is Poshmark?

Poshmark is one of the best app to sell clothes with an online marketplace for new and old clothes. People can sell clothing from popular brands and luxury brands straight from their own closet or buy wholesale clothing and sell it on the app to make money.

Can You Actually Make Money on Poshmark?

You can definitely make money on Poshmark, depending on the time and energy you are willing to put into it. Of course, how much money you make will depend on the items you sell, how you set your pricing, and how quickly you can ship the items out to customers.

How Does Poshmark Work?

To access Poshmark, you’ll need to download the Poshmark app and make an account so that you can get started selling. Poshmark users can browse through the resale market to find items to purchase, or Poshmark shoppers can search for specific types of clothing and brands using the search function in the app. Customers can send offers for items and negotiate with sellers or purchase outright. All sellers need to do is package and ship the items using the prepaid shipping label. After customers have purchased, both the buyer and the seller can rate one another.

How Start Selling Poshmark

Selling clothes online is one of the best ways to make additional income. Generally, new sellers find it difficult to sell initially since they do not have reviews or a selling history, potentially putting off potential buyers. However, selling clothes on Poshmark becomes easier with some time and dedication.

Here’s how you can start to sell on Poshmark:

Download the Poshmark app and make an account Set up your profile, including adding a photo of yourself, return address for shipping labels and bank information, and any other additional information Set up your Poshmark closet by taking photos of the items you’d like to sell Create a listing, and include the price, item category, item condition, and additional details Select List Item button

How to Make Money Selling on Poshmark

To make money on Poshmark, there are a few things that most sellers should pay attention to become successful sellers on the app. Here are some tips to make money on Poshmark through selling clothing:

Take good photos

The main tip for successful selling on Poshmark is to take good photos. The clearer the photos are, the more likely buyers are willing to purchase items. Take photos from several different angles, and if you can, try on the clothing items you are selling or ask someone to model for you.

Add clear descriptions to your listings

The other tool buyers are using for their purchase decision is the description. Good photos and clear descriptions tend to be the best way to sell clothes effectively and get great feedback. Ensure to include all the details such as the brand, sizing, measurements, and whether it fits true to size to help people make decisions.

Use the shipping label Poshmark provides

Do not try to use your own shipping methods. Poshmark provides a flat-rate shipping fee for buyers and automatically generates a shipping label when customers purchase. It’s important to use the shipping label so that buyers can track the package.

Add new items consistently

Adding new items and keeping your store updated can help make money on Poshmark. New items and additions put you at the top of the buyer feed and keep customers coming back to your shop.

Be responsive

Customers will likely ask questions or will send offers to negotiate the pricing of an item so they can save money. While your profile isn’t negatively affected if you reject offers, it is important to be responsive as that helps speed up sales and avoid bad customer service issues.

How to Make Even More Money on Poshmark

To sell successfully, there are a few tips that can help you with selling items faster and help you build your presence on the Poshmark app.

1. Use keywords so buyers can find exactly what they’re looking for

When customers are shopping on Poshmark, they are usually searching for items. Look at how other sellers structure their listings and try to emulate some of that. You can use keywords within your descriptions to ensure that your listings come up when users search for items.

2. Source your inventory cheaply from thrift stores and wholesalers

If you’re not comfortable selling your own clothes or want to add inventory, you can use other sources such as thrift shops, wholesalers, and consignment shops. You can find great items such as name brand shoes, clothes, and more from a consignment shop with high resale value. Look for what brands sell well on Poshmark and try to source those where possible.

3. Sell clothing at a fair price

To get more sales, it’s important to look at pricing when selling your own clothing. If you are able to offer a low price, the higher chances you have of having a sold item. Reasonable prices tend to attract more customers and can drive sales.

4. Use natural light

High-quality photos are an important part of creating your own boutique on Poshmark, so try to take good photos where possible. For a fast way to improve photos, use natural light when possible to ensure the items look good and are accurately represented.

5. Be honest

Honesty is a crucial part of being successful if you decide to sell on Poshmark. You must add details of damaged clothing and/or any flaws to the listing description. Don’t try to deceive buyers or sell counterfeit items. If you decide to sell dupes or knockoffs, make it clear in the listing, so buyers know exactly what they are purchasing.

Expenses Poshmark Sellers Should Consider

While you have the potential to make more money through Poshmark, there are some expenses to consider:

Poshmark fees: For every item sold on Poshmark, Poshmark takes a small cut of the sale. Items under $15 come with a flat fee of $2.95. For sales over $15, Poshmark fees will be 20% of the sale.

For every item sold on Poshmark, Poshmark takes a small cut of the sale. Items under $15 come with a flat fee of $2.95. For sales over $15, Poshmark fees will be 20% of the sale. Shipping supplies: You will likely need to purchase shipping supplies such as boxes, envelopes, tape, markers, and more. To save money, you can recycle boxes from other items you’ve purchased.

You will likely need to purchase shipping supplies such as boxes, envelopes, tape, markers, and more. To save money, you can recycle boxes from other items you’ve purchased. Bank fees: Depending on where your bank account is, Poshmark’s direct deposits could incur a fee.

Mistakes to Avoid on Poshmark

It’s easy to get confused or feel a little overwhelmed when getting started with Poshmark, so here are some mistakes to avoid:

Not responding to customers: Customers will lose interest if you do not respond to their messages or answer their questions Not accounting for seller fees: When pricing items, always make sure to consider the fees that will be deducted to ensure you’re making money. Bad lighting: Badly lit photos and poor quality photography will deter buyers from your listings. Not looking at other sellers: Always take a look at hot sellers to get an understanding of what the market is looking like. A little market research by looking at a few sellers can help you improve your listings.

Is it worth selling on Poshmark?

If you’re looking for an additional revenue stream and/or trying to downsize your closet, Poshmark can be a great way to make some extra money, and it is of the legit money-making apps. In addition, it is definitely worth selling clothing on Poshmark since it has a large and active userbase that you can tap into.

How much does the average Poshmark seller make?

Average earnings will vary depending on the items and brands that are being sold. There are no average earnings reported, but you can make anywhere from $100 a month to $2000 a month based on the number of active listings you have, what kinds of brands and items you are selling, and margins if you are sourcing from thrift stores or wholesalers.

How many followers do you need on Poshmark to make money?

You do not need a lot of followers on Poshmark to make money. While having followers helps get your listings more exposure, writing descriptions with keywords and high-quality photography will help you make money on Poshmark.

Which items sell best on Poshmark?

There are many kinds of items that sell easily on Poshmark. Here are a few examples:

Women’s clothing such as tops, blouses, and t-shirts Women’s activewear such as leggings, sports bras, and workout tops Skincare Makeup Jewelry including earrings, rings, and necklaces Accessories such as scarves and watches