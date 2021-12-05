How to Make Money Streaming

If you’ve ever wondered how do streamers make money, we’re here to answer that question for you. A live streaming business can be very lucrative and a good option if you’re looking for an additional income stream. There are a lot of different ways to get started with how to make money streaming. So for this article, we’ll look at what is streaming, how much money you can potentially make, and some ideas to get you started.

What is Streaming?

Streaming is essentially a little bit like live TV, where people watch you and/or your screen in real time. You can create and share videos in real-time, using a mobile app, computer, or a tablet with live streaming technology.

There are many platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and Youtube that you can stream from and where viewers can find and watch your live stream. There’s no editing involved with your live content, so viewers see exactly what’s happening. You can play games, offer advice, and/or provide expert content based on your interests.

How Much Money Does a Streamer Make?

The amount streamers can make will vary quite a bit depending on how much time and effort goes into it. Many streamers report average earnings between $3,000-$5,000 if they work 40 hours per week. Streamer sponsorships can be anywhere between 1¢ to $1 per viewer per hour, so there are no set monthly payments, but there is ample opportunity for recurring income. For many, it’s just a hobby, but it can turn into solid income with some time and dedication.

1o Ideas to Make Money Streaming

Most platforms have some kind of streaming capability that can open you up to a large audience. Streaming can be a good way to make real money while also gaining a large following. We’ll go through some of the ways that you can earn money through streaming through activities such as playing a video game or demonstrating a skill or talent you have.

1. Receive Tips on Live Streaming Platforms

Using a live stream platform such as Youtube or Twitch, you can ask viewers to tip you if they have enjoyed the stream. This is one of the primary ways to make money live streaming, but the income will vary. Alternatively, you can also integrate links to payment platforms such as your personal PayPal, Venmo, and CashApp and encourage customers to tip you through those methods.

2. Mention Affiliates in Your Live Streams and Bios

When it comes time to create content for your live stream, being part of an affiliate program like Twitch partners can help you gain money on a live streaming platform such as becoming a Twitch partner. You can include information about affiliates and what they offer and include an affiliate link. Each time a customer purchases from your link, you’ll get a percentage of money from affiliate sales.

3. Branded merchandise

Branded merchandise is another way to make money from video streaming. Based on your video content, you can create your own merchandise to go alongside it, such as hats, t-shirts, mugs, and more on your online store or Merch by Amazon.

4. Stream sponsorship ads

You can also make money streaming games through sponsorship ads and having brands sponsor your live stream. This is a hugely popular way to make money streaming games for live streamers as they can create brand partnerships on a streaming service such as Twitch or Youtube.

5. General advertising

YouTube is one of the key platforms where streamers can generate revenue through ads, such as the pre roll and mid-roll ads that appear in videos. Whether you’re playing video games or providing other kinds of content, advertising revenue through video monetization can be incredibly beneficial.

6. Sponsorship brand deals

While one avenue is to have sponsorship ads, professional gamers and live streamers can also get sponsored by brands and create partnerships with them as an additional revenue model. That might include creating sponsored content for brands or including them as a mention when talking to live viewers.

7. Paid subscriptions

Another common revenue model for a Twitch channel or on Youtube videos is to create paid subscriptions. Fans can get exclusive content as part of being a subscriber and access to perks such as a streaming schedule, and streamers get regular payments through a flat fee revenue model.

8. Offer courses

Depending on the type of content you create, you can also offer courses and teach others to earn more money. Many streamers create digital products such as courses that they sell access to. You can create one-off or recurring teaching events that you can sell tickets to for additional income.

9. Create multiple channels

Another way that streamers can make money is by creating multiple channels for different interests running simultaneously. That can be a great way to target more niche audiences, keep the channel organized, and provide multiple income streams. Although that does mean creating more content, it’s a way to diversify so that you’re not dependent on one channel for income.

10. Create additional content

Many streamers end up expanding outside of video content to earn money. For example, many streamers also create blog content, which can include a content marketing lead to encourage readers to check out their channel. Or they might create other kinds of pre-recorded videos as well and offer exclusive access to paid subscribers as a reward for watching their live streams.

How to Get Started with Streaming

Getting started with streaming and making money is pretty easy since it doesn’t require a lot of equipment. Here’s what you’ll need:

A computer High-speed internet connection Streaming webcam and/or camera A microphone Good lighting and using additional equipment such as a ring light

What are Streaming Costs

There are not a lot of costs associated with streaming, so it’s a relatively affordable way to make additional income. You will need to invest in the following:

Subscription fees to platforms such as Twitch and YouTube Premium Equipment such as high-quality webcams, camera, and microphone Upgrading your machine to handle streaming content Additional audio/video peripherals