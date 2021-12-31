In the News: Start 2022 With a Bang With These Grants

As 2022 gets on its way, you can start it off with a bang by applying for a grant in cities and states across the U.S. Many local governments, community organizations, and chambers of commerce are offering small business grants. With millions up for grabs, these grants are offering anywhere between $5,000 to $150,000.

Small businesses in Brooklyn, New York City, Morgantown, Seattle, Erie County, and New Jersey can apply for these grants. Just make sure you are applying for grants you qualify for. Some of the requirements include businesses affected by the pandemic as well as women and minority-owned businesses. So, apply early and give yourself a chance to get a grant in 2022.

Find out more on these grants: Small Business Grants Support COVID Revitalization Efforts in Communities Across the U.S.

Small Business News – December 31, 2021

What role has American comics including superheroes, political cartoons and graphic novels played in the growing of businesses in the last hundred years? On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Jeremy Dauber, author of “American Comics” which tells their sweeping story and their century-long hold on America.

. A new act has been introduced by Senator John Kennedy (R-La) that will help small business owners access the services of small business merger and acquisition brokers. The Small Business Mergers, Acquisitions, Sales and Brokerage Simplification Act will enable small business owners to call upon experts to help them sell their business or merge two or more businesses together.

There’s been some good news for small businesses as the MetLife and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index reached a pandemic-era high during the last quarter. The Small Business Index score for the last quarter is 63.0, which is the highest Index score since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. To compare, the previous quarter’s score was 56.

On occasion, an employee may experience serious financial problems and share them with you—the boss and small business owner. Many employees are still reeling from COVID-19-related problems and now, with high inflation, may face new financial challenges. For owners, being compassionate is a good quality, but also be aware of some issues if you want to help.

It took only four months within the first half of 2021 for the global cryptocurrency usage to double to over 200 million. In this article, we’ll show you how to accept crypto payments as a small business.

You might thing email newsletters aren’t an effective marketing tool in 2022, but you would be mistaken. A weekly newsletter is still a highly useful email marketing strategy, as well as a cost-effective way to reach and engage target audiences, and more small businesses are employing these efforts every day.

The new year is almost here. And that means many small business goals are evaluating 2021 and setting new goals for 2022. There are several areas your company may focus on in the coming year. But if you’re looking for a worthwhile business resolution, check out these suggestions from the online business community.

It took only four months within the first half of 2021 for the global cryptocurrency usage to double to over 200 million. In this article, we’ll show you how to accept crypto payments as a small business.