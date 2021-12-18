The Latest Farm Grant Opportunities for Small Agriculture Businesses

Farming grants provide helpful financial relief to family farms and other small agriculture businesses. These farmers provide important goods and services that the entire food industry relies on. And there are tons of government programs, industry initiatives, and nonprofit work surrounding this sector.

Latest Farm Grants Available for Ag Entrepreneurs

Here are some current farmer grant opportunities for those in the agriculture business.

Midwest Dairy Business Innovation Alliance

The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA) distributes grants to dairy farms in the Midwest. Dairy businesses in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and South Dakota are eligible. Grants are designed to help companies enhance value, develop new products, or expand or export their offerings. The next round of funding applications open on February 1 and are due March 31.

Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center

The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center recently received $6.1 million in grant funding to promote agricultural business development. The center serves dairy businesses throughout ten northeastern states. Throughout the year, it hosts various grants and educational opportunities. Currently, dairy businesses in the area can apply for Dairy Food Safety & Certification Grants. Applications are due February 3.

Texas Young Farmer Grant Program

The state of Texas runs its Young Farmer Grant program on an ongoing basis. The program is designed to create and expand agriculture businesses in Texas. It’s a matching grant program. So farmers must provide their own funding and then apply for additional funds from the state. Farmers between the ages of 18 and 46 are eligible. And rounds open each spring and fall. The next round opens in spring 2022.

Farm Aid Grants

Farm Aid recently announced the distribution of nearly $1 million in grants for 2021. This comes after a successful music festival in September to raise money. The organization provides financial assistance for farm businesses each year. And they prioritize minority farm grants and those that will support social equity in the farm and food industries. This year, they also focused on farm and ranch families impacted by climate related disasters. They accept requests for assistance on a continuous basis. So farmers are still able to apply online. They may grant emergency assistance throughout the year. But the regular 2022 grants aren’t likely to be released until late next year.

Central Oregon High Desert Food & Farm Alliance

Central Oregon farmers and ranchers can apply for up to $4,000 in grant funds from the HDFFA program. Grant funds can go towards new infrastructure, equipment, professional development, and technical assistance. The program is open to farms in Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson counties. And it does require a 50 percent match in funds from the farmers themselves. They also offer priority to minority farm grants, veteran farm grants, and those with disabilities or who are new to the agriculture industry.

American Farmland Trust Brighter Future Fund

American Farmland Trust is now accepting applications for its Brighter Future Fund farming grants. The program aims to improve farm viability and access, while helping farmers adopt regenerative practices. Grants are up to $5,000 per project and are open to farms nationwide. Priority is granted for minority farm grants and for those who have had limited access to farmer grants and financial resources in the past.