How to Make Money Listening to Music

It may sound crazy, but it is possible to make money listening to music. A growing number of people are in fact getting paid to listen to their favorite music. Curious? Keep reading to know more about this emerging opportunity.

Can You Earn Money by Listening to Music?

As unbelievable as it may sound, you can actually listen to music and get paid for it. Of course, it depends on some factors such as your follower base, the websites you work with and the number of reviews you are able to provide for music business ideas.

6 Ways to Make Money Listening to Music

Many website today pay music lovers to listen, review and rate music. How much you are able to earn depends on the site and the type of work you do for them. For example, reviewing new music may help you earn extra cash than listening to a curated radio station.

1. Make Money Watching Music Videos

One way to earn money through music is by watching videos. Besides watching videos, some sites may also require you to participate in online surveys. Completing the surveys will help you increase your overall income. You can also look into free music for videos as another source of revenue by curating music for vloggers, businesses, and other creators.

2. Make Money Providing Feedback to Radio Stations

Online radio stations are always looking out for the next big hit. Before releasing a song widely, many radio stations pay people to listen to music and provide feedback.

3. Review Music for Money

Websites like Playlist Push and HitPredictor pay users to review music. To improve your earning potential, you need to be detailed in your reviews.

4. Transcribe Lyrics

Another simple way to make some extra cash is by doing some transcription work. Sites like WeLocalize offer decent amount of money for transcription work.

5. Complete Paid Surveys

Data is invaluable and many websites are willing to pay you for your feedback on artists and new songs. You can participate in these surveys and make some extra money.

6. Join Focus Groups

Some websites also create focus groups where music fans connect and share thoughts on music. A moderator usually drives discussions within these focus groups and uses the feedback as valuable insight.

Websites That Will Pay You for Listening to Music

From market research to reviews, there are many reasons that drive websites to pay listeners. In many instances, the music industry uses the insight achieved through research and review to make changes that will appeal to the target demographic. Let’s take a look at some websites that will pay you extra money to listen to music.

Music Xray

Music Xray is focused on new artists and music composers. Listeners are required to listen to new tracks and rate them. Your rating and reviews help new artists produce better music. By bringing new artists to listeners, Music Xray also helps create a followership for the music makers.

Once you sign up, Music Xray will pay 10 cents per song. Recordings are usually just 30 seconds long and once you hit $20 in earnings, you may cash out through PayPal. It’s important to note that Music Xray pays users only through PayPal at the moment.

Slice The Pie

With millions of reviewers, Slice The Pie is one of the best known websites that pay users to review music online. To make money reviewing music on this website, you need to listen to music for at least 90 seconds. The site will pay you for your rating and review.

Slice the Pie pays anywhere from 2 to 10 cents per review. Payment is made immediately and you can withdraw your earnings via PayPal. The minimum threshold for payout is $10.

Research.fm

Research.fm is designed to review new music. On their website, you can instantly listen and review songs. They also have an app that can be downloaded from Apple app store and Google Playstore. Joining the site is a bit tricky, though. You need to be invited by an existing member before you start on the site. You can earn points and exchange them for Amazon gift cards.

HitPredictor

HitPredictor – as the name suggests – tries to identify upcoming best selling music. On their website, users get paid to listen to new music that can be rated and reviewed for money. HitPredictor is popular with both individual artists and record labels that look for experts to evaluate new music.

On HitPredictor, you can get 3 points ($1) for every song rating. You can buy gift cards to redeem your points.

PlaylistPush

If you are a content creator with a good number of people following you, PlaylistPush is a great platform to make some extra cash. To get started, you should have at least 400 followers on Apple Music or Spotify. Once you meet this requirement, you will be able to connect with new artists who pay popular users to listen to their music and add them to their own playlists.

PlaylistPush pays about $1 for every song review. You can expect to get paid more money if you have a considerable number of people following you.

How to Make More Money Listening to Music

Several platforms have emerged in recent years where users get paid to listen to tracks. On these websites, users can earn money by rating, reviewing or simply listening to music.

Here are some tips to increase your earning in this fun way.

Make referrals: Referring friends to the websites is a simple and effective way to add money to your PayPal account. Sites like Music Xray pay users every time they refer new people.

Referring friends to the websites is a simple and effective way to add money to your PayPal account. Sites like Music Xray pay users every time they refer new people. Sign up on multiple sites: Another easy way to get paid to listen to music is by signing up on several sites.

Another easy way to get paid to listen to music is by signing up on several sites. Focus on building your followers: Record labels and new artists always look for influencers and popular content creators to sample their music and to generate awareness. This makes it important to think about how you can get more people to follow you.

Record labels and new artists always look for influencers and popular content creators to sample their music and to generate awareness. This makes it important to think about how you can get more people to follow you. Work on your writing skills: Since many of these websites pay for music reviews, it may help to improve your writing skills so you can write better reviews and get paid moe.

What Equipment do you need to make money listening to music?

The only equipment you may need to get started with this are a pair of good headphones and internet connectivity to listen to music without interruption. Some sites also have apps, so a good mobile device will come in handy.

How much money can you make listening to music?

Since every site pays differently, your average monthly earnings will vary. If you take this seriously, on average you will be able to make anywhere between $100 and $200 a month to get paid to listen.