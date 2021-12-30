How to Make Money Watching Videos

There’s a good chance you already watch videos in your free time — so why not earn money when doing so. There are companies that will pay you for watching video ads, movie trailers, and app trailers. The next time you’re watching TV or browsing your phone, here are some options for turning it into a profitable side hustle.

How Much Can You Expect to Earn Watching Videos?

Getting paid to watch videos can provide some extra cash each month. But it’s not usually a full-time income. If you watch ads consistently, you may bring in about $100 or more per month, or you can take real surveys for money to make even more. However, many who get paid to watch videos just bring in a few extra dollars per week. Usually, these sites offer points that can then be exchanged for free gift cards or loaded onto a prepaid debit card. The hourly rate may fall around $5, depending on which sites you use.

12 Companies that Pay You to Watch Videos Online and In Apps

If you’re ready to earn cash while you watch ads online, you first need to find sites that pay as well as making sure they are legit money-making apps. Here are some options for those ready to make money and watch videos online.

1. MyPoints

MyPoints lets users earn rewards for watching videos online or via mobile apps. It’s actually more of a shopping rewards site. But you can earn extra money by watching videos and filling out market research surveys about them. Points can be cashed in for gift cards, travel miles, or PayPal cash. And they offer a $10 gift card as a signup bonus.

2. Netflix

Netflix relies on remote employees to watch movies and TV shows to tag them for search results. This is more of an actual job opportunity. So you can spend your days making money on a side job that can be done in your spare time. But you may need to wait for opportunities to be posted to their website before you can spend all day watching videos and earn free money.

3. Swagbucks

Swagbucks lets you earn points that you can redeem for gift cards. Their site features playlists full of entertaining videos like movie trailers. So you can choose the types of videos that most appeal to you, then earn points once you’ve watched several videos. Or you can browse coupons, shop online, play games, and take online surveys for extra points. There’s also a mobile app so you can get paid to watch videos on the go.

4. Nielsen

Media research company Nielsen runs a computer and mobile panel to monitor consumer activity. This isn’t just about watching videos. But it is one activity that can earn you cash on your devices. Participants can enroll laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Then you can earn up to $50 in points for gift cards or enter a monthly contest for $10,000.

5. GrabPoints

GrabPoints offers free gift cards and PayPal cash for various online activities, including watching videos, completing surveys, and downloading apps. Advertisers pay for the engagement. So there are an array of ads and video subjects to choose from. Payouts start at $5 and go up to $200 or more.

6. InboxDollars

InboxDollars offers points for watching videos, taking surveys, and shopping online with points. Brands pay the site for customer input. So all the activities are aimed at helping with market research. And you get actual cash in exchange, instead of points or gift cards. Payouts occur via PayPal. Or you can opt for gift cards instead. There’s also a $5 signup bonus.

7. KashKick

KashKick is a free account that pays consumers for various activities. You can earn money by watching videos, finding deals, answering surveys, and just browsing online. KashKick deposits your earnings directly into your PayPal account. And they have some of the lowest payout limits around; you only need to earn $10 to get paid.

8. Earnably

Earnably offers instant rewards for various online activities. For example, users can watch videos and then complete surveys about various promotions or offers. In exchange, you can sign up to receive gift cards, cash, or discounts. And the company specifies exactly how long each task should take. Additionally, you can earn extra points to redeem by inviting friends to the platform.

9. iRazoo

iRazoo is an online survey platform that also pays for activities like video watching, downloading apps, and playing games online. It’s free to sign up. And the company has paid users more than $145 million in gift cards and cash. Every activity you choose earns points. So you can gain a few dollars at a time and then cash out right away.

10. CreationsRewards

CreationsRewards offers cash and discounts for an array of consumer activities. These include watching video ads, taking surveys, visiting websites, shopping online, completing special offers, and referring friends and family. Your points can be redeemed for gift cards. Or you can get cash back for shopping online.

11. AdWallet

AdWallet offers real cash for watching ads. Each interaction is worth between $0.50 and $3.00 and takes just a few minutes. Once you earn $10, you can cash out to get paid to watch videos. The site also offers sign up bonuses and $1 for each friend you refer who signs up.

12. Fusion Cash

Fusion Cash offers money, discounts, and gifts for things like videos and surveys. The popular rewards site also offers promotions from various companies. So you can sign up for special offers with a credit card and get paid in exchange. There are also signup and referral bonuses.

How to Maximize Your Earnings from Watching Videos Online

Once you’ve decided to earn money watching video content, there are a few ways to make the most of these opportunities. Here are some tips:

Sign up for multiple services, especially those that offer a welcome bonus. Multitask: Watch videos on a laptop or phone while waiting in lines or watching TV at home.

Many sites offer bonuses for referring friends, so see if you know anyone who wants to earn money watching videos. Take on paid surveys and extra tasks: Many of the services above offer extra points for other tasks like completing surveys, playing games, and signing up for rewards or question and answer surveys.