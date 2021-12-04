Close More Deals with These 10 Email Marketing and Sales Tips

Email has long been a powerful tool for marketing and selling. But businesses need to constantly update their methods to make the most of their strategy. Members of the online small business community are well acquainted with these challenges. Get their tips for improving email marketing and sales below.

Generate Leads with These Email Capture Tools

Before you can close sales via email, you need to collect addresses. There are an array of tools to help you connect with relevant customers. Adam Connell of Blogging Wizard explores a few of them in this post. And BizSugar members discussed further here.

Try These Lead Generation Strategies in 2022

B2B businesses need to keep up with industry trends to continue connecting with potential clients. So how can you collect more leads in the coming year? Industry experts, including Ryan Foland, share methods in this Infuse Media post.

Adjust Your Marketing Budget for 2022

The changes in your sales and marketing strategy in the next year may also necessitate a change in budget. The more you invest in your strategy, the more your business should bring in. Lane Ellis of TopRank Marketing discusses the concept further here.

Boost Your Email Marketing ROI

Email marketing is often free or affordable, at least in terms of money. But it does take time and effort. So you want a solid return from your strategy. In this Small Biz Viewpoints post, Harry and Sally Vaishnaiv explain how to improve ROI for your email marketing.

Consider Moosend to Save Money on Email Marketing

There’s no shortage of email marketing tools available. But it’s always worth looking into new options to access advanced features or save money. In this Digital Millions post, Tamal Kr. Chandra reviews a tool called Moosend, which may save businesses money.

Improve Revenue with These Sales Tools

Whether you’re selling via email or using other methods, the right tools can help you close more deals. And when you sell more efficiently, your revenue should go up notably. Ada Durzynska lists 15 of the best sales tools for businesses in this GetResponse post.

Get More Conversions with These Web Design Tips

When you connect with clients via email, you may send them to your website to close the deal. So the design of your site can impact how many sales you make. The tips in this Pixel Productions post by Kyriaki Raouna can help you update your website for optimal conversions. You can also see commentary about the post in the BizSugar community.

Use These Copywriting Strategies to Increase Conversions

In addition to your web design, your copy can also help you close more sales. On the Oktopost blog, Eyal Katz offers seven copywriting strategies that can help B2B marketers increase conversions.

Boost Customer Service Capabilities

Email isn’t just used to market and close sales. It can also be an effective customer service strategy. Whether you manage this via email, live chat, or other methods, quality service is key. Elechi Emekobum explains how to boost customer service in this Platter of Gold post.

Improve Efficiency with These Apps

Working efficiently can help you close more deals and get more done in your business. There are plenty of apps and tools that can help you improve efficiency. Becca Williams details six of them in this SmallBiz Technology post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.