10 Tips for Making the Most of Trends in the Small Business Community

Monitoring trends is a huge part of running a small business. Each year brings changes in your industry and the tools and platforms you use. So your ability to adapt can majorly impact your success. Read about some current trends and insights from members of the online small business community here.

Learn from the Hooks of Viral TikToks

TikTok is certainly one of the trendiest social platforms of 2021. So it can provide tons of value for marketers. Even if you don’t actually use TikTok to reach your audience, there may be lessons to learn from the content that goes viral. Check out this SEMRush post for more on the subject.

Get More Out of Video Storytelling

Video is one of the most important online marketing strategies of 2021. If you’re not already using it to spread the word about your business, it’s time to start. Read this Content Marketing Institute post by Jodi Harris for tips.

Stay Up-to-Date with LinkedIn Trends

LinkedIn has long been one of the most powerful networks for businesses and professionals. But the exact benefits and uses of the platform can change from year to year. In this Startup Bonsai post, Christopher Benitez goes over some facts and statistics related to LinkedIn Trends. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Measure Influencer Marketing ROI

Influencer marketing is a huge trend in the business world in 2021. But just like any strategy, you need to measure its impact if you want it to be successful. Nina Petrov shares how you can do just that in this Pixel Productions post.

Learn from the Top Female Affiliate Marketers

If you want to earn income from affiliate marketing, it helps to learn from the best. Luckily, there are plenty of people who build entire businesses around this concept. And others use it as a solid income stream. Bill Acholla lists the top female affiliate marketers in this blog post.

Prepare Your Podcast for a Multilingual Audience

Today’s consumers are increasingly multilingual. This can affect the communication strategies of many businesses. But it’s especially essential for podcasts. Learn about this trend and how to adjust your podcasting strategy in this GMR Transcription post by Beth Worthy. Then see what BizSugar community members are saying here.

Increase Sales by Using Psychology in Web Design

The design and layout of your website can make a major impact on conversions and sales. This has always been true. But people are becoming increasingly aware of the impact psychology plays on web design. Learn more in this Crowdspring post by Katie Lundin.

Upgrade 3D Digital Experiences

Three-dimensional experiences are becoming increasingly popular with online consumers. This technology is still evolving. So businesses are finding new ways to improve it daily. Learn about the concept and get tips for implementing it in this MarTech post by Chris Wood.

Learn About Google Business Profile

Google My Business has long been a powerful platform for businesses looking to get found online. But the site recently rebranded to Google Business Profile. This change may impact local businesses in a major way. So learn about the updates in this Bright Local post by Alix Coe.

Get Paid to Shop for Others

The gig economy is a major trend for today’s businesses. Even if you just want to earn some extra cash, there are plenty of opportunities. You can use this income to support your business or just to supplement your earnings. Find opportunities where you get paid to shop for others in this post on The Work at Home Woman blog by Holly Reisem Hanna.

