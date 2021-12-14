National Days Calendar for Business 2022

Today, there are national holidays and monthly celebrations for just about everything. In fact, there are over a thousand national holidays, national weeks and national months — many of which are relevant for small business marketing. Add bank holidays and major religious holidays, and that’s one crowded calendar for your small business!

Small businesses can use these holidays to create promotions or fun posts on social media. In fact, there are dedicated hashtags for various food days, people days, pet days, medical condition days, military days or industry days — it seems like every single day is a national holiday or national day of observance on Twitter and Instagram.

If you’ve ever wondered, “what national holiday is today?” — we’ve got you covered. Our hand-picked list of national holidays for marketing appears below. But before we get to that list of national days, we have some advice.

How to Use a List of National Holidays for Marketing in a Small Business

Are you in a pet related business, such as dog grooming or pet treats? If so, your customers may be interested in a special spa day you host on National Love Your Pet Day.

Own a coffee shop? Then National Coffee Day could be an awesome opportunity to run a sale on lattes or do a flash Facebook promotion to drive some foot traffic to your cafe.

Or perhaps you do financial planning or business succession planning. In that case you might want to highlight National Employee Appreciation Day on your blog to get some attention for your thought leadership in that niche.

Some national observance days are more popular than others, of course. You’ve probably never heard of Espresso Day (November 23), and probably never will again. On the other hand, every business owner knows Valentine’s Day — especially florists and candy shop owners.

However, for small businesses, some of the lesser-known national holidays might be your best marketing opportunities. Here’s why.

On a smaller national day you’re less likely to have your marketing campaign overshadowed by Big Mega Corp’s humongous marketing budget.

Some funny national holidays just make people smile, like National Make Your Bed Day in September. The fun factor alone could get you mileage (particularly if you run a furniture or mattress store!).

And weird national holidays like National Handbag Day on October 10 grab attention through their sheer … weirdness. Yet a day like that is perfect for marketing in a boutique or fashion eCommerce shop.

10 Ways to Use National Holidays for Marketing

Before we get to our list of national holidays, national weeks and national months below, we have some idea starters for how to use national holidays for marketing:

Use National Holidays on Social Media and in Content Marketing:

Create content for your blog highlighting a national holiday, national week or national month relevant to your business. You can publish the content on the day in question, but if you’re looking for potential search engine traffic, publish a post ahead of time. People may be searching in search engines before the holiday arrives. Then post another when the national holiday starts, linking back to your first one.

Share that content on social media, using the relevant hashtag. Others may find it when they search the hashtag on social media.

Include an image in your social post. Use a tool like Canva or Picmonkey to superimpose the name of the national holiday, the date and any relevant hashtag on the image, too. People love to share images to visibly show their support of national holidays, so a properly labeled image can increase shares.

Use National Holidays As a Reason to Run Sales and Specials:

Put something on sale or offer a special deal in honor of the national day observance.

Publicize your sale, by putting signs in your physical location if you have one.

Distribute details about the special deal to your email list and social media channels in honor of the day, week or month being commemorated.

Use National Holidays As a Theme for Events:

Hold a celebration at your office or a physical location in honor of the national holiday.

Invite customers to attend along with your team. It gets both groups more engaged with your business.

Take pictures celebrating the national day (or national week or national month).

Take the celebration online. Load pictures to social channels like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest, using the related hashtag such as #FarmersMarketWeek.

Repurpose the pictures along with a bit of background text about the celebration and use in your next customer newsletter. Or use the pictures to create an engagement-building post for your company blog. Put a blurb and picture in your website’s About page, too, about your celebration and support.

The above 10 quick and easy tips for using national holidays in marketing should get you started. But if you want more ideas for how to use holidays and national days, weeks or months in marketing, read:

Now that you have ideas for how to use national holidays for marketing a small business, let’s find a day or two to use in your marketing, shall we? Scroll down to browse the List of National Holidays for Small Business Marketing.

DOWNLOAD THIS LIST AS A PDF! Click or tap here

Find Out What National Holiday is Today

January 2022

January 2022 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Hobby Month

National Bath Safety Month

National Hot Tea Month

National Mentoring Month

National Soup Month

National Oatmeal Month

National Train Your Dog Month

National CBD Month

National Celebration of Life Week, January 1-7

National Letter Writing Week, January 9-15

National Pizza Week, January 9-15

January 2022 NATIONAL DAYS

New Year’s Day, January 1

Hangover Day, January 1

Bloody Mary Day, January 1

Buffet Day, January 2

National Science Fiction Day, January 2

Personal Trainer Awareness Day, January 2

Trivia Day, January 4

Spaghetti Day, January 4

Keto Day, January 5

Whipped Cream Day, January 5

Three Kings Day, January 6

Bubble Bath Day, January 8

Cut Your Energy Costs Day, January 10

Clean Off Your Desk Day, January 10

Milk Day, January 11

Shop for Travel Day, January 11

Pharmacist Day, January 12

Dress Up Your Pet Day, January 14

Hat Day, January 15

National Use Your Gift Card Day, January 15

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (observed), January 17

Popcorn Day, January 19

Cheese Lovers Day, January 20

Get to Know Your Customers Day #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay, January 20

Granola Bar Day, January 21

Hugging Day, January 21

Pie Day, January 23

Peanut Butter Day, January 24

Beer Can Appreciation Day, January 24

Opposite Day, January 25

Plan for Vacation Day, January 25

Green Juice Day, January 26

Data Privacy Day, January 28

Fun at Work Day, January 28

Puzzle Day, January 29

FEBRUARY 2022

FEBRUARY 2022 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

American Heart Month

Black History Month

Cancer Prevention Month

Canned Food Month

Children’s Dental Health Month

Hot Breakfast Month

Responsible Pet Owner Month

Bake for Family Fun Month

Cherry Month

Pride in Food Service Week, February 6-12

FEBRUARY 2022 NATIONAL DAYS

Dark Chocolate Day, February 1

Freedom Day, February 1

Chinese New Year, February 1

Groundhog Day, February 2

Women Physicians Day, February 3

World Cancer Day, February 4

National Hemp Day, February 4

Frozen Yogurt Day, February 6

Send a Card to a Friend Day, February 7

Safer Internet Day, February 8

Clean Out Your Computer Day, February 8

Pizza Day, February 9

Toothache Day, February 9

Home Warranty Day, February 10

Inventors Day #InventorsDay, February 11

Make a Friend Day, February 11

Global Movie Day, February 12

Super Bowl LVI, February 13

Galentine’s Day, February 13

Valentine’s Day #ValentinesDay, February 14

Single’s Awareness Day, February 15

Almond Day, February 16

Caregivers Day, February 18

Drink Wine Day, February 18

Love Your Pet Day #LoveYourPetDay, February 20

Presidents Day #PresidentsDay, February 21

Grain-Free Day, February 21

Margarita Day, February 22

World Spay Day, February 22

Tortilla Chip Day, February 24

Toast Day, February 24

Chili Day, February 24

Floral Design Day, February 28

MARCH 2022

MARCH 2022 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Craft Month

National Women’s History Month

National Nutrition Month

National Athletic Training Month

National Frozen Food Month

National Kidney Month

National Noodle Month

National Peanut Month

National Credit Education Month

March Madness

Telecommuter Appreciation Week, March 3-9

MARCH 2022 NATIONAL DAYS

Read Across America Day, March 2

Old Stuff Day, March 2

Cold Cuts Day, March 3

Music Day, March 4

Employee Appreciation Day, March 4

Dress Day, March 6

Dentists Day, March 6

Cereal Day, March 7

International Women’s Day, March 8

Proofreading Day, March 8

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day, March 9

World Kidney Day, March 10

Daylight Savings Time, March 13

Pi Day, March 14

Potato Chip Day, March 14

Children’s Craft Day, March 14

Pancake Day, March 16

St. Patrick’s Day, March 17

Let’s Laugh Day, March 19

Poultry Day, March 19

Day of Happiness, March 20

Proposal Day, March 20

Spring Equinox, March 20

French Bread Day, March 21

World Water Day, March 22

National Ag Day, March 22

Puppy Day, March 23

Equal Pay Day, March 24

Start of Passover, March 27

National Mom and Pop Business Owners’ Day, March 29

Doctor’s Day, March 30

Backup Day, March 31

MLB Opening Day, March 31

APRIL 2022

APRIL 2022 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

Stress Awareness Month

Records and Information Management Month

Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Keep America Beautiful Month

National Decorating Month

National Garden Month

Move More Month

Couple Appreciation Month

National Humor Month

National Pet Month

National Brunch Month

Financial Literacy Month

National Library Week, April 4-10

APRIL 2022 NATIONAL DAYS

April Fools’ Day, April 1

MLB Opening Day, April 1

National Burrito Day, April 1

Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, April 2

Autism Awareness Day, April 2

Handmade Day, April 2

World Party Day, April 3

Easter, April 4

Deep Dish Pizza Day, April 5

Employee Benefits Day, April 6

Walking Day, April 7

Beer Day, April 7

Burrito Day, April 7

World Health Day, April 7

Zoo Lovers Day, April 8

Hug Your Dog Day, April 10

Siblings Day, April 10

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, April 12

Record Store Day, April 13

Laundry Day, April 15

High Five Day, April 15

Tax Day, April 15

Wear Pajamas to Work Day, April 16

Haiku Poetry Day, April 17

Easter, April 17

Chinese Language Day, April 20

Kindergarten Day, April 21

Get to Know Your Customers Day, April 21

Picnic Day, April 23

World Book Day, April 23

Hug a Plumber Day, April 25

Pretzel Day, April 26

Administrative Professionals’ Day, April 27

Denim Day, April 27

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, April 28

Arbor Day, April 29

International Dance Day, April 29

International Jazz Day, April 30

MAY 2022

MAY 2022 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

Global Employee Health and Fitness Month

Dental Care Awareness Month

Jewish American Heritage Month

National Barbecue Month

National Hamburger Month

National Salad Month

Older Americans Month

Arthritis Awareness Month

Celiac Disease Awareness Month

Small Business Week, May 1-7

MAY 2022 NATIONAL DAYS

May Day, May 1

Free Comic Book Day, May 1

Textiles Day, May 3

Teachers’ Day, May 3

Star Wars Day, May 4

Cinco de Mayo, May 5

World Password Day, May 5

No Diet Day, May 6

Tourist Appreciation Day, May 6

Scrapbook Day, May 7

Fitness Day, May 7

Fair Trade Day, May 8

Mother’s Day, May 8

Eat What You Want Day, May 11

Receptionists’ Day, May 11

Limerick Day, May 12

Receptionist Day, May 12

Apple Pie Day, May 13

Miniature Golf Day, May 14

International Day of Families, May 15

Mimosa Day, May 16

Be a Millionaire Day, May 20

Pizza Party Day, May 20

Waitstaff Day, May 21

Pizza Party Day, May 21

Armed Forces Day, May 21

Scavenger Hunt Day, May 24

Wine Day, May 25

Road Trip Day, May 27

Hamburger Day, May 28

Learn About Composting Day, May 29

Creativity Day, May 30

No Tobacco Day, May 31

Memorial Day, May 31

JUNE 2022

JUNE 2022 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

Candy Month

Men’s Health Month

Pride Month

Fruit and Vegetables Month

Dairy Month

DJ Month

Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month

Great Outdoors Month

Fishing and Boating Week, June 5-11

Email Week, June 6-10

June 2022 NATIONAL DAYS

Global Running Day, June 2

Leave the Office Early Day, June 2

Bicycle Day, June 3

Egg Day, June 3

Donut Day, June 3

Cheese Day, June 4

World Environment Day, June 5

D-Day, June 6

Best Friend’s Day, June 8

World Oceans Day, June 8

National Movie Night, June 10

Rosé Day, June 11

Children’s Day, June 12

Sewing Machine Day, June 13

Flag Day, June 14

Fudge Day, June 16

Eat Your Vegetables Day, June 17

Go Fishing Day, June 18

Sushi Day, June 18

Juneteenth, June 19

Father’s Day, June 19

Box Day, June 19

Martini Day, June 19

Summer Solstice, June 21

World Day of Music, June 21

Take Your Cat to Work Day, June 21

International Yoga Day, June 21

Selfie Day, June 21

Hydration Day, June 23

Take Your Dog to Work Day, June 24

Bingo Day, June 27

Insurance Awareness Day, June 28

Camera Day, June 29

Social Media Day, June 30

JULY 2022

JULY 2022 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Independent Retailer Month

Ice Cream Month

National Grilling Month

Wheat Month

Watermelon Month

Social Wellness Month

Hemp Month

World Watercolor Month

JULY 2022 NATIONAL DAYS

Canada Day, July 1

International Joke Day, July 1

Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day, July 1

Independence Day, July 4

Fried Chicken Day, July 6

Dive Bar Day, July 7

Video Game Day, July 8

Kitten Day, July 10

Simplicity Day, July 12

French Fry Day, July 13

Mac and Cheese Day, July 14

Emoji Day, July 17

Lottery Day, July 17

Tattoo Day, July 17

Ice Cream Day, July 17

Fortune Cookie Day, July 20

Hot Dog Day, July 20

Junk Food Day, July 21

Get to Know Your Customers Day, July 21

Drive Thru Day, July 24

Parents’ Day, July 24

Wine and Cheese Day, July 25

Hire a Veteran Day, July 25

Islamic New Year, July 29-30

International Day of Friendship, July 30

National System Administrator Appreciation Day, July 30

AUGUST 2022

AUGUST 2022 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

Back to School Month

Eye Exam Month

Breastfeeding Month

Dog Month

Family Fun Month

Wellness Month

National Bargain Hunting Week, August 7-13

National Farmers’ Market Week, August 1-7

AUGUST 2022 NATIONAL DAYS

Girlfriend’s Day, August 1

International Beer Day, August 5

Play Outside Day, August 6

Purple Heart Day, August 7

American Family Day, August 7

Friendship Day, August 7

CBD Day, August 8

Book Lovers Day, August 9

S’mores Day, August 10

Lazy Day, August 10

International Youth Day, August 12

Bowling Day, August 13

Left Handers’ Day, August 13

Relaxation Day, August 15

Roller Coaster Day, August 16

Tell a Joke Day, August 16

Non-Profit Day, August 17

Black Cat Day, August 17

World Photography Day, August 19

Aviation Day, August 19

Senior Citizens’ Day, August 21

National Waffle Day, August 24

Women’s Equality Day, August 26

National Dog Day #NationalDogDay, August 26

Red Wine Day, August 28

Bacon Day, August 31

Eat Outside Day, August 31

SEPTEMBER 2022

SEPTEMBER 2022 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Courtesy Month

Hispanic Heritage Month

Self-Improvement Month

Baby Safety Month

Better Breakfast Month

Sewing Month

Chicken Month

National Payroll Week, September 5-9

National Indoor Plant Week, Third week in September

SEPTEMBER 2022 NATIONAL DAYS

VJ Day, September 2

Bowling League Day, September 3

College Colors Day, September 4

International Day of Charity, September 5

Cheese Pizza Day, September 5

Labor Day, September 5

Read a Book Day, September 6

Beer Lovers’ Day, September 7

Patriot’s Day, September 11

Grandparents’ Day, September 11

Video Games Day, September 12

Boss/Employee Exchange Day, September 12

Day of the Programmer, September 13

Parents Day Off, September 14

Online Learning Day, September 15

Working Parents Day, September 16

Tradesmen Day, September 16

Constitution Day, September 17

Citizenship Day, September 17

Start of Oktoberfest, September 17

National Cheeseburger Day, September 18

National Pepperoni Pizza Day, September 20

IT Professionals Day, September 20

International Day of Peace, September 21

Fall Equinox, September 22

Ic Cream Cone Day, September 22

Start of Rosh Hashanah, September 25

Comic Book Day, September 25

Hunting and Fishing Day, September 25

Pancake Day, September 26

Family Day, September 26

World Tourism Day, September 27

Women’s Health and Fitness Day, September 28

Coffee Day, September 29

Podcast Day, September 30

OCTOBER 2022

OCTOBER 2022 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Emotional Wellness Month

Employee Ownership Month

Financial Planning Month

Global Diversity Awareness Month

International Strategic Planning Month

National Bake and Decorate Month

National Cookbook Month

National Cyber Security Awareness Month

National Disability Employment Awareness Month

National Ergonomics Month

National Fair Trade Month

National Work and Family Month

Positive Attitude Month

Right Brainers Rule! Month

Self-Promotion Month

Workplace Politics Awareness Month

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

Pizza Month

Dental Hygiene Month

National Work From Home Week, October 4-10

Get Organized Week, October 4-10

Customer Service Week, October 4-10

Drive Safely Work Week, October 7-11

OCTOBER 2022 NATIONAL DAYS

International Coffee Day, October 1

World Vegetarian Day, October 1

World Smile Day, October 1

Child Health Day, October 3

Taco Day, October 4

Start of Yom Kippur, October 4

Columbus Day, October 10

Indigenous People’s Day, October 10

World Mental Health Day, October 10

Canadian Thanksgiving, October 10

Coming Out Day, October 11

Physician’s Assistant Day, October 12

Dessert Day, October 14

Sweetest Day, October 15

Boss’s Day, October 17

Pasta Day, October 17

Evaluate Your Life Day, October 19

International Nacho Day, October 21

Make a Difference Day, October 23

United Nations Day, October 24

Diwali, October 24

National Cat Day #NationalCatDay, October 29

Halloween, October 31

NOVEMBER 2022

NOVEMBER 2022 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Inspirational Role Models Month

Child Safety Protection Month

Diabetes Awareness Month

Native American Heritage Month

Real Jewelry Month

Sleep Comfort Month

International Fraud Awareness Week, November 8-14

National Deal Week, November 25-December 1

NOVEMBER 2022 NATIONAL DAYS

Daylight Saving Time Ends (U.S.), November 7

All Saints Day, November 1

Sandwich Day, November 3

National Stress Awareness Day, November 3

Love Your Lawyer Day, November 5

Daylight Savings Time Ends, November 6

Election Day, November 8

Singles’ Day, November 11

Veterans Day, November 11

World Kindness Day, November 13

America Recycles Day, November 15

Fast Food Day, November 16

Take a Hike Day, November 17

International Mens’ Day, November 19

Trans Day of Remembrance, November 20

Universal Children’s Day, November 20

World Television Day, November 21

Espresso Day, November 23

Thanksgiving Day, November 24

Black Friday, November 25

Small Business Saturday #ShopSmall, November 26

Start of Advent, November 27

Cyber Monday, November 28

Giving Tuesday, November 29

DECEMBER 2022

DECEMBER 2022 MONTHLY HOLIDAYS

National Tie Month

National Write a Business Plan Month

Bingo Month

Write a Friend Month

Learn a Foreign Language Month

DECEMBER 2022 NATIONAL DAYS

International Day of Persons With Disabilities, December 3

Cookie Day, December 4

Volunteer Day, December 5

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, December 7

Human Rights Day, December 10

International Mountain Day, December 11

Green Monday, December 13

Wright Brothers Day, December 17

Start of Hanukkah, December 18

Winter Solstice, December 21

Festivus, December 23

Christmas Eve, December 24

Christmas, December 25

Kwanzaa, December 26

National Thank You Note Day, December 26

Boxing Day (Canada), December 26

No Interruptions Day, December 27

Tick Tock Day, December 29

Make Up Your Mind Day, December 31

New Year’s Eve, December 31

So the next time someone asks, “what national holiday is today?” — you won’t be without an answer.

Please note: some in the above list of national holidays are repeated quarterly, such as Get to Know Your Customers Day. Other days or weeks change from year to year.