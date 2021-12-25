10 Potential New Years Resolutions for Small Businesses in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The new year is almost here. And that means many small business goals are evaluating 2021 and setting new goals for 2022. There are several areas your company may focus on in the coming year. But if you’re looking for a worthwhile business resolution, check out these suggestions from the online business community.

Find the Best Way to Launch New Products in 2022

If one of your goals in 2022 is to launch something new, you need an exciting product campaign. Businesses are always finding creative ways to introduce product lines. And Lisa Sicard of Inspire to Thrive discusses product launch plan ideas in this post. Once you’ve read it, head over to BizSugar to see commentary from community members.

Discover New Small Business Growth Opportunities

Many small businesses would like to grow their reach, revenue, and impact in 2022. But the strategies you’ve used in the past may no longer serve that goal. If you’re ready to change things up, read this Crowdspring post by Eleanor Hecks for tips.

Live Your Ideal Entrepreneurial Life

Running a business isn’t just about turning a profit. It can also support your personal dreams and help you create your ideal lifestyle. So how can you balance both and create an ideal entrepreneurial life? John Jantsch discusses in this Duct Tape Marketing post and podcast.

Create a Plan for Retiring

In fact, many entrepreneurs can even use their businesses to retire early. Or some may simply wish to exit at a normal retirement age. You don’t need to work forever just because you own your own business. But you do need an exit strategy. Read this CorpNet post by Nellie Akalp for tips.

Become a Good Writer

Business owners use writing skills in tons of areas. You may need to craft emails, blog posts, or communications with top clients. So strong foundations are essential. Lucia Patterson shares how to improve writing skills for any purpose in this Being Optimist post.

Drive Blog Results Even If You’re Not a Writer

In fact, you do not need to be a professional writer to have an effective blog. With some basic skills and a solid strategy, you can drive results with each post. Moss Clement offers tips in this post for non-writers interested in blogging.

Invest in New Technology for Your Small Business

Technology can help your business be more efficient and drive more results in 2022. But some of it can be a big investment. So how do you know what is worthwhile for your team? This SmallBizTechnology post by Becca Williams includes some must-haves.

Improve Your SEO Thanks to Google Predictions

Google’s technology can majorly impact how businesses are found online. So when the company predicts changes in SEO over the coming year, you should listen. In this SamBlogs post, Aloukik Rathore explores some predictions that may impact businesses.

Take Initiative to Improve Your Service

As a small business owner, your attitude is paramount to your team’s morale and productivity. If you want them to serve your customers effectively, you need to take the initiative to make it happen. Rachel Strella elaborates in this post. And BizSugar members offered even more thoughts here.

Keep Up with Tech Trends in the Mobile App Development Industry

Mobile app development is constantly evolving with new technology. So it’s important to monitor trends and changes that may impact your operations. In this Morioh post, Arjun Solanki discusses several that may impact developers this year.

