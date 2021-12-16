Very Peri is Named the 2022 Pantone Color of the Year

Pantone, the world-leading expert in color, has announced its Color of the Year 2022 is a new shade of blue.
Known as Very Peri – officially PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri – the shade fuses a what Pantone describes as a “dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone.
Very Peri combines the consistency of blue with the energy and excitement of red, creating a warm, happy and empowering new shade. For sectors that are dependent on the latest shades, knowing the Color of the Year is vital to ensure products adhere to the latest fashion and demands.
Adopting ‘must-have’ colors is also important for branding. Being conversant with and adapting the Pantone Color of the Year, continues to be an important marketing strategy for businesses of many sectors. Some brands even overhaul their color scheme every year so it’s in line with the latest Pantone Color of the Year announcement.
Pantone’s color system has been implemented into color-conscious industries, such as beauty, design and textiles, for decades.
Fuses Trustworthiness with Creativity
By fusing consistency with excitement, next year’s color promises to be an invaluable look for businesses yearning to exude creativity as well as trustworthiness. As Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute, comments:
“As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family.
“Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”
By driving decisions among shoppers and retailers alike, each year Pantone’s announcement is hotly anticipated by commercial industries. Past colors of the year going back to the year 2000 can be viewed here.
|Year
|Pantone Color
|Pantone Number
|2022
|Very Peri
|17-3938
|2021
|Ultimate Gray
|17-5104
|2021
|Illuminating
|13-0647
|2020
|Classic Blue
|19-4052
|2019
|Living Coral
|16-1546
|2018
|Ultra Violet
|18-3838
|2017
|Greenery
|15-0343
|2016
|Rose Quartz
|13-1520
|2016
|Serenity
|15-3919
|2015
|Marsala
|18-1438
|2014
|Radiant Orchid
|18-3224
|2013
|Emerald
|17-5641
|2012
|Tangerine Tango
|17-1463
|2011
|Honeysuckle
|18-2120
|2010
|Turquoise
|15-5519
|2009
|Mimosa
|14-0848
|2008
|Blue Iris
|18-3943
|2007
|Chili Pepper
|19-1557
|2006
|Sand Dollar
|13-1106
|2005
|Blue Turquoise
|15-5217
|2004
|Tigerlily
|17-1456
|2003
|Aqua Sky
|14-4811
|2002
|True Red
|19-1664
|2001
|Fuchsia Rose
|17-2031
|2000
|Cerulean Blue
|15-4020
Even for businesses that don’t create products that rely on the latest color trends, adopting Very Peri into marketing channels could be a savvy strategy to help reach out and appeal to trend-conscious customers and clients.
