Very Peri is Named the 2022 Pantone Color of the Year

Published: Dec 16, 2021 by Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead
pantone color of the year

Pantone, the world-leading expert in color, has announced its Color of the Year 2022 is a new shade of blue.

Known as Very Peri – officially PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri – the shade fuses a what Pantone describes as a “dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone.

Very Peri – 2022 Pantone Color of the Year

Very Peri combines the consistency of blue with the energy and excitement of red, creating a warm, happy and empowering new shade. For sectors that are dependent on the latest shades, knowing the Color of the Year is vital to ensure products adhere to the latest fashion and demands.

Adopting ‘must-have’ colors is also important for branding. Being conversant with and adapting the Pantone Color of the Year, continues to be an important marketing strategy for businesses of many sectors. Some brands even overhaul their color scheme every year so it’s in line with the latest Pantone Color of the Year announcement.

Pantone’s color system has been implemented into color-conscious industries, such as beauty, design and textiles, for decades.

Fuses Trustworthiness with Creativity

By fusing consistency with excitement, next year’s color promises to be an invaluable look for businesses yearning to exude creativity as well as trustworthiness. As Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute, comments:

“As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family.

“Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”

By driving decisions among shoppers and retailers alike, each year Pantone’s announcement is hotly anticipated by commercial industries. Past colors of the year going back to the year 2000 can be viewed here.

pantone colors of the year 2008-2015

Images: PANTONE

Pantone Color of the Year Winners 2000-2022

A history of the Pantone Color of the Year award winners. In the years 2016 and 2021, Pantone chose 2 colors for the honor. Every other year, just 1 Pantone color is selected.
YearPantone ColorPantone Number
2022Very Peri17-3938
2021Ultimate Gray17-5104
2021Illuminating13-0647
2020Classic Blue19-4052
2019Living Coral16-1546
2018Ultra Violet18-3838
2017Greenery15-0343
2016Rose Quartz13-1520
2016Serenity15-3919
2015Marsala18-1438
2014Radiant Orchid18-3224
2013Emerald17-5641
2012Tangerine Tango17-1463
2011Honeysuckle18-2120
2010Turquoise15-5519
2009Mimosa14-0848
2008Blue Iris18-3943
2007Chili Pepper19-1557
2006Sand Dollar13-1106
2005Blue Turquoise15-5217
2004Tigerlily17-1456
2003Aqua Sky14-4811
2002True Red19-1664
2001Fuchsia Rose17-2031
2000Cerulean Blue15-4020

Even for businesses that don’t create products that rely on the latest color trends, adopting Very Peri into marketing channels could be a savvy strategy to help reach out and appeal to trend-conscious customers and clients.

Image: Depositphotos

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead
Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a professional freelance writer and journalist based in the United Kingdom.
