Very Peri is Named the 2022 Pantone Color of the Year

Pantone, the world-leading expert in color, has announced its Color of the Year 2022 is a new shade of blue.

Known as Very Peri – officially PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri – the shade fuses a what Pantone describes as a “dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone.

Very Peri – 2022 Pantone Color of the Year

Very Peri combines the consistency of blue with the energy and excitement of red, creating a warm, happy and empowering new shade. For sectors that are dependent on the latest shades, knowing the Color of the Year is vital to ensure products adhere to the latest fashion and demands.

Adopting ‘must-have’ colors is also important for branding. Being conversant with and adapting the Pantone Color of the Year, continues to be an important marketing strategy for businesses of many sectors. Some brands even overhaul their color scheme every year so it’s in line with the latest Pantone Color of the Year announcement.

Pantone’s color system has been implemented into color-conscious industries, such as beauty, design and textiles, for decades.

Fuses Trustworthiness with Creativity

By fusing consistency with excitement, next year’s color promises to be an invaluable look for businesses yearning to exude creativity as well as trustworthiness. As Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute, comments:

“As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family.

“Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”

By driving decisions among shoppers and retailers alike, each year Pantone’s announcement is hotly anticipated by commercial industries. Past colors of the year going back to the year 2000 can be viewed here.

Pantone Color of the Year Winners 2000-2022

A history of the Pantone Color of the Year award winners. In the years 2016 and 2021, Pantone chose 2 colors for the honor. Every other year, just 1 Pantone color is selected.

Year Pantone Color Pantone Number 2022 Very Peri 17-3938 2021 Ultimate Gray 17-5104 2021 Illuminating 13-0647 2020 Classic Blue 19-4052 2019 Living Coral 16-1546 2018 Ultra Violet 18-3838 2017 Greenery 15-0343 2016 Rose Quartz 13-1520 2016 Serenity 15-3919 2015 Marsala 18-1438 2014 Radiant Orchid 18-3224 2013 Emerald 17-5641 2012 Tangerine Tango 17-1463 2011 Honeysuckle 18-2120 2010 Turquoise 15-5519 2009 Mimosa 14-0848 2008 Blue Iris 18-3943 2007 Chili Pepper 19-1557 2006 Sand Dollar 13-1106 2005 Blue Turquoise 15-5217 2004 Tigerlily 17-1456 2003 Aqua Sky 14-4811 2002 True Red 19-1664 2001 Fuchsia Rose 17-2031 2000 Cerulean Blue 15-4020

Even for businesses that don’t create products that rely on the latest color trends, adopting Very Peri into marketing channels could be a savvy strategy to help reach out and appeal to trend-conscious customers and clients.