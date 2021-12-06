How Self Marketing Can Get You (or Your Company) Famous

We live in the age of self-marketing geniuses like former President Donald Trump and famous brands like Facebook and Google. So how can small business owners leverage self-marketing and use it for their own business?

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talk about this with Rainer Zitelmann who is a historian, sociologist, world-renowned author, successful entrepreneur, and real estate investor. His latest book. “How People Become Famous Geniuses of Self -Marketing from Albert Einstein To Kim Kardashian”. In 1986, he was awarded the title doctorate Summa cum laude for his thesis, “Hitler: The Policies of Seduction”. The study received the highest possible grade, summa cum laude, and generated worldwide recognition.

Interview with Rainer Zitelmann on Self-Marketing

I questioned Rainer how he had a book with both Albert Einstein and Kim Kardashian in the subtitle. He says that along with Stephen Hawking, Madonna, Princess Diana and Arnold Schwarzenegger, they all spent a lot of time self-marketing themselves to the public.

Rainer adds that “they all desperately wanted to be famous, and it takes persistence because long lasting fame does not happen fast. Everyone thinks they are special and want attention, but these people want it even more”. They don’t worry about “rubbing people the wrong way and what other people think. It’s not about being better, it’s about being different and standing out.”

According to Rainer, one way they stand out is their physical appearance difference like Kim Kardashian (her backside), Donald Trump (hair), Albert Einstein (hair, sticking his tongue out) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (muscles, accent); He says that “with these characteristics, they become recognizable like other popular brands.”

Rainer insists that there are no shortcuts to fame as a person or a brand; “it’s about their persistence and the willingness to continually experiment with what works.”

Listen to the entire interview on The Small Business Radio Show.