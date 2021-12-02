Shutterstock and Staples Partner to Help Small Business

It was recently announced that stock photography provider Shutterstock has formed a partnership with Staples to launch a new interactive design experience for small business owners.

The two companies will join together to expand Staples’ turnkey design experiences to include a vast content library and simple image editing tools. There will also be managed services available to help customers create high-quality marketing materials both in-store and online.

Shutterstock Partners with Staples

The Shutterstock and Staples deal will especially benefit small businesses that have limited in-house design knowledge or experience developing engaging marketing assets. The new design experience is immediate and highly personalized, providing customers with access to dedicated associates and design services at Staples US Retail locations. Small business owners will also have access to over 325 million high-quality images from Shutterstock’s expansive collection.

Businesses can use the new design experience to create posters, flyers, business cards, and signs at select Staples stores across the country. There are currently more than 1,000 retail locations located across the United States.

Successful Businesses and Stronger Communities

The Global VP of Innovation at Shutterstock, Chip Schenck, said of the partnership: “We’re thrilled to join forces with Staples US Retail, a key player serving small business owners across the country. Now, with direct access to Shutterstock images and editing tools, customers can easily find inspiration, customize beautiful content, and manage their creative projects, all in one place.”

The sentiment was echoed by Craig Grayson, the Vice President/GMM of Staples US Retail, who added: “At Staples, we believe that successful small businesses build stronger communities, and this new design experience will bring their print and marketing materials to the next level. Shutterstock is a household name in the world of design, and we’re so excited to be able to help our small business customers elevate every print project by giving them access to millions of high-quality images on the spot.”

Collaborate with In-Store Experts

Customers will be able to discover creative inspiration along with using the materials to develop engaging marketing assets. They will also be able to collaborate with in-store experts at the new experience-driven Staples stores.

The experience will take place at an interactive kiosk at the Print Shop within the Staples stores.