Small Business Grants for New and Experienced Owners Now Available

It takes resources to build the skills necessary to run a business.

Creating a business plan, training employees, and building a strong foundation all require time, effort, and sometimes money.

Luckily, grant programs and contests can help some aspiring entrepreneurs through the startup phase. And there are also opportunities for seasoned business owners looking to move past current challenges.

Grants Available for New Small Business Owners

Check out these opportunities for small business grants for new owners and a few for more experienced owners, too.

Texas Skills for Small Business Employers

Training new employees requires resources that many small businesses struggle to afford. However, the Texas Skills for Small Business Employers program provides grants to help businesses make the most of new hires. The program offers up to $1,800 for each new employee and up to $900 for existing employee training. This is an ongoing program. So interested businesses with fewer than 100 employees are encouraged to apply online.

New York StartUP! 2022 Business Plan Competition

Startup founders in New York can submit their business plans for a chance to win $15,000 in funding. The New York Public Library hosts this contest annually. It’s open to businesses in Manhattan, the Bronx, or Staten Island. Additionally, businesses must be in the startup phase and have earned less than $10,000 in funding. First prize is $15,000, with a runner-up prize of $7,500. And applications are due January 31.

International Rescue Committee Community Navigator Pilot Program

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) recently received a $5 million grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration. It’s part of the administration’s two-year Community Navigator Pilot Program. During this time, the IRC will work with community partners from Arizona, California, Georgia, Iowa, and Utah. The goal is to support diverse small business owners, especially those with refugee or immigrant backgrounds. The program will support up to 3,000 businesses with counseling, technical support, and funding access assistance.

Richland County COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant

Small businesses in Richland County, South Carolina have a new opportunity to recover funds lost during the pandemic. The county’s COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant program offers up to $15,000 in reimbursable expenses. To qualify, businesses must have 50 or fewer employees and have experienced loss due to the pandemic. Richland County’s Office of Small Business Opportunity and Community Planning manages the applications. And businesses are accepted on a first-come first-serve basis.

Massachusetts Regional ??Small Business COVID Recovery Grant

Small businesses in Agawam and Southwick, Massachusetts can still apply for a Regional Small Business COVID Recovery Grant. The program offers up to $25,000 in funds to replace lost revenue during the pandemic. To qualify, businesses must have five or fewer employees, demonstrate revenue loss, and specify how they would use the funds. The regional program originally began in November 2020 and spanned multiple towns. However, all have since awarded all their grant money except Agawam and Southwick. The two towns share a fund of $350,000 to help qualified businesses. The final deadline to apply is December 15.

PHXbizGrants

The Phoenix City Council just allocated an $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to its PHXbizGrants program. Grants are earmarked for small and micro businesses with no more than 25 employees. Amounts range from $3,000 to $15,000. And businesses in low-income areas may qualify for extra money. Grants can be used for operating costs like payroll, rent, utilities, and inventory. To qualify, businesses must be located in Phoenix, have at least a year in business, and show a 25 percent revenue loss due to the pandemic. Applications are due by April 15. But the program may close sooner if all funds are awarded.