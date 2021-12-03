In the News: Santa Shortages and Grant Opportunities for Small Business

This week in small business news, we learned about a lot of things, some troubling (a Santa shortage) and others encouraging (financial opportunities for business owners).

As the calendar turns to December, many of us naturally start thinking about Christmas. But could you imagine a Christmas without Santa Claus? Wait, there’s a movie about that, right?

Small Business Trends spoke with the head of one of the top Santa recruiters and bookers who told us this year is unlike others in the past because there simply aren’t enough Santa Clauses.

And while that’s distressing, we keep learning about more opportunities for small business owners trying to recover from the pandemic or adapt to the changes it’s brought to how people do business and interact with businesses.

Google My Business has become Google Business Profile. This will allow small businesses to better manage their profile and engage with their customers by bringing Google Search, Google Maps, and their respective apps directly from Google My Business apps.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has launched the 2021 State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) portal. The portal will provide access to $10 billion, which is made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. This is a considerable increase from the first SSBCI and the $1.5 billion it offered in 2010.

A recent report has discovered that an expected spike in shopping activity has not happened, despite encouragement to do so due to potential supply chain issues. Businesses have been urging consumers to start their holiday shopping earlier this year because of potential low inventories caused by the supply chain issues.

It was recently announced that stock photography provider Shutterstock has formed a partnership with Staples to launch a new interactive design experience for small business owners. The two companies will join together to expand Staples’ turnkey design experiences to include a vast content library and simple image editing tools.

Influencer marketing continues to grow in the United States, with 2021 witnessing a 26.7% increase in sponsored Instagram posts. Meanwhile, sponsored stories increased by 33.5%, with influencers creating an average 16 sponsored stories a week. The growing demand for this type of endorsement advertising was unveiled by the ‘2022 The State of Influencer Marketing’ report.

The first ever sizing study has revealed 2021 to be the year of the content creator, with 11.5 million Americans contributing to the Creator Economy by generating income from social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Instagram. The study was conducted by MBO Partners and also revealed that 7.

According to court documents, Lee Price III, 30, of Houston, Texas is the latest man to get sentenced in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud case. And with hundreds of criminals under indictment by the Department of Justice (DOJ), he won’t be the last.

The USPS just announced the holiday shipping deadlines for 2021. And for small businesses that are relying more on shipping as part of their operations, these are some very important dates. 2021 USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines With eCommerce, small business owners are now shipping products across their city, state, country, and even around the world.

The new year will present additional challenges and opportunities for small businesses as the country is still involved in the COVID-19 pandemic. On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Ross Buhrdorf, the founder and CEO of ZenBusiness PBC discusses those challenges and tips for first time micro business owners.

When it comes to writing content, a significant number of businesses are relying on artificial intelligence (AI). This content writing trend was unveiled by a new large-scale study conducted by Semrush, providers of content, SEO, PPC and social media solutions.