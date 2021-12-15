Deadline to Apply for Small Business Week Awards Quickly Approaching

The deadline to apply for the National Small Business Week Awards is getting closer. Nominations for the 2022 awards will remain open until January 11 at 3pm ET.

The awards are part of National Small Business Week. They are dedicated to enabling the Small Business Administration (SBA) highlight and commend outstanding small business owners, entrepreneurs and community members across the United States.

Small Businesses Week Awards Deadline Approaching

For small businesses and entrepreneurs, winning or being nominated for an award is a strong sign of business robustness, trustworthiness, respect, loyalty and respect. It can also help boost a business’s profile and increase brand attention and awareness.

The National Small Business Week Awards pay testament and gratitude to the hard work and dedication of small businesses. As the SBA notes in its overview of the awards:

“Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness. And in recognizing the changing face of America, the SBA’s National Small Business Week awards honor individuals and businesses that reflect our nation’s rich diversity.”

All nominees are required to fill out an SBA Background Form 3300.

Nominations Open for Different Categories

Nominations are currently being accepted for the following categories:

Small Business Person of the Year

Small Business Exporter of the Year

Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Public Official

Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Volunteer

Federal Procurement Awards:

Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year

Small Business Subcontractor of the Year

Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors)

8(a) Graduate of the Year

Awards to SBA Resource Partners:

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Center Award

Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award

Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Year

Small Business Investment Company of the Year

The awards are part of the National Small business Week (NSBW). For more than 50 years, the SBA has been celebrating NSBW as a means of recognizing the crucial contributions small business owners and entrepreneurs bring to the US economy.