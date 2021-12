28 Sympathy Messages for Clients, Co-Workers, Employees, and Your Boss

Writing a sympathy letter can help provide some comfort to someone grieving the loss of a loved one. Sympathy messages are great gestures that let people know that they’re in your thoughts. You must reach out to express your condolences to clients and coworkers to help them deal with their grieving process. If you feel that you have problems on how to get about to writing sympathy messages here are some tips on how to write sympathy messages.

Why It’s Important to Send Sympathy Messages in Business

Sending condolences messages is also about contacting someone who is recently bereaved and offering some words of comfort or sympathy for their loss. Your condolence messages could be religious condolence messages, formal messages that can be sent with a sympathy gift at a funeral or memorial service. It is a way of acknowledging that they are grieving and using the opportunity to offer your support in addition it also helps:

Helps portray your core values: As a business sending condolence messages to coworkers and clients can help reflect your own business’ core values.

Show empathy: Business is all about building lasting relations by sending your deepest sympathy to a grieving person you are showing that you care about them.

It is good business etiquette: Sending condolence messages is also considered as good business etiquette and part of business correspondence that shows that you recognize the challenges that people face and that your business is not solely based on making money.

Helps build teams: when you recognize the personal losses of colleagues and act upon it you are then contributing towards building a healthy and supportive company culture. By letting them know that they are not alone in dealing with their loss.

What do You Write in a Business Sympathy Card?

In the event that an employee’s or a customer’s loved one passes away, you will need to reach out and help console them. A business sympathy card with the right words can help you show your compassion by delivering genuine, heartfelt condolences. Here are some tips when writing a business sympathy card:

Keep it short: It is always best to not write a lengthy message often three or four lines will suffice. You will also need to acknowledge the loss the recipient is experiencing and offer your support to them during the difficult time. You can use messages such as these:

“We are so sorry for your loss. We want you to know that we are thinking of you during this difficult time.”

“The loss of a loved one is never easy. That’s why we want you to know that our thoughts and prayers are with you during this challenging time.”

Look for inspiration from the deceased’s life: If you happen to know the deceased, tell the person who is grieving about how you knew them and share a story, if you have one, about how they touched you.

Avoid negativity: A condolence card should help uplift the person who has experienced a loss. make sure that you maintain a respectful tone throughout the message and avoid talking about the cause of death of the deceased person.

Don’t be late in sending the card: Send out your sympathy card as soon as possible after learning the difficult news. Remember it is never too late to send put your condolence card usually a week or two after the death is ideal.

Condolence Messages for Co-Worker Examples

Below are some examples which you could use when writing messages for co-workers on a condolence card:

Although words will not take away the grief you feel from the loss of [name of the deceased family member], may this message bring comfort to you and your family during this trying time. I am deeply saddened and am with you.

My sincerest condolences are with you and your family during this time. Your [recepient’s relation with the deceased ]was an incredible individual, and I feel your loss deeply.

Dear friend,

Your [recepient’s relation with the deceased ] was such an inspiration. We have fond memories of [her/him], and [she/he] was such a warm light. I hope these words bring you some measure of comfort in this time of grief.

You always spoke very highly of your [recepient’s relation with the deceased]. Even though I never met [him/her], I’m sure [he/she] was a fantastic person. [His/her] memory will be cherished.

[Name of the deceased] was an amazing friend, husband, and exceptional human being. A great soul, may he rest in peace. Sorry to hear about this news. We stand with you in this time of need.

Sympathy Messages for a Co-Worker from a Group

Your coworkers spend a lot of time working with people they work with than your own families. In fact, your co-workers may feel like your second family. Here are some sympathy messages you can send for a co-worker from a group:

We are deeply sorry to hear about the passing of your [recepient’s relation with the deceased]. [She/he] was a beautiful soul and a rare gem. Stay strong and know that your work family is beside you.

We cannot imagine the depth of grief you are feeling at the loss of your [recepient’s relation with the deceased]. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.

Please accept our deepest condolences to you and your family for the loss of your [recepient’s relation with the deceased]. We know this is a difficult time for you. We are here to support you in any way.

Sincere Condolences to Send to a Co-Workers Family

You can use the following examples to use as inspiration for your own words, or personalize one of these sentiments in your own condolence card to the bereaved family of a coworker.

[Name of co-worker] will be sorely missed. [His/her] memory and impact will always be felt here, please accept our deepest sympathy.

My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Our company was a better place to work because [name of co-worker] was such a wonderful person.

It was a joy to work with [name of c0-worker] and we will always remember [him/her/them] here.

Condolence Message to Client Examples

You can also send your condolence message following the death of a client’s family member to express your close bond. Your message should be guided by the type of relationship shared with the client, the length of the relationship, and the type of loss. Below are some examples where you can express your condolences:

We are deeply saddened to hear about your relative’s passing. We hope you have many family members and friends to gather around you during this difficult time. Please accept the deepest condolences from us.

Please accept our deepest sympathies during this very difficult time. We hope the memories you have with [name of deceased relative] comfort you. We are so sorry for your loss and we are keeping you in mind.

May the soul of the dearly departed rest in peace, may our prayers help guide [his/her] on [his/her] journey to our Creator.

Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead, and loving memories to forever hold in your heart. Love, Our deepest sympathies.

Short Condolence Messages to Client Examples

You can also opt to write short condolence messages to clients here are some good examples:

We want to offer our deepest condolences.

Words fall short of expressing our sorrow. Our deepest sympathies.

Our family extends heartfelt condolences to you and your loved ones.

Condolence Message to Boss Examples

Your boss or supervisor undergoes significant pressures juggling the needs of employees, keeping up productivity, and pleasing customers. When your boss experiences a loss and might be overcome with grief and complementing on how to sell a business you show your solidarity by taking inspiration from the following examples:

May our Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time of pain. Our deepest condolences.

While it may not feel that way now, your incredible strength will help guide you through your grief as you mourn the loss of your loved one.

In your time of grief, I wish to express my deepest sympathies for the loss you are experiencing.

The loss of your beloved wife has saddened our entire family, she was such an amazing person. We hope the precious memories you carry in your heart will help you through this challenging time.

Your dear father was an Angel to all of us. Stay strong; you are in our Prayers.

Sympathy Message to Employee Examples

Your employees are the bedrock of your success, so when they experience the loss of a loved one you should be right beside them and offer support. Here are some ideas to express your heartfelt sympathy:

Please accept our sincere sympathy, we are here for you to lean on. Whatever you need, whenever you need it, just reach out.

We are devastated to hear the sad news of your Mom’s passing. You are in our prayers, God Bless.

We are so sorry for your loss. [Name of deceased] led an amazing life and we were blessed he was a part of our Family

[Name of employee], you have my deepest sympathy! I am tremendously saddened for your loss. The memory of your Mother will give you comfort, and her legacy live through you all! God Bless your family.

May time heal the sadness that you feel with the loss of your dear wife. During these tough times, know that you are in our thoughts and prayer.

How to Sign a Sympathy Message

Having problems on how How to sign a sympathy message here are some common closings that you can use before signing your name are:

Please accept my condolences,

Our sincere sympathy,

Sending you love,

Warmest condolences,

Wishing you peace,

Wishing you strength for today and hope for tomorrow,

With caring thoughts,

With deepest sympathy,

With sympathy,

You are in our thoughts and prayers,

Use These Sympathy Message Examples to Create Your Own Condolence Message

You can also customize the following sympathy messages or order them from printing services for your sympathy card or email message to help create your own condolence messages using meaningful words.

We are deeply sorry about the loss of [name). As you grieve, know that we are remembering and honoring him/her. May [her/his] soul rest in peace.

I’m sure your heart is aching. We want you to know that we are here for you if you need anything. Expect us to check in soon.

Our hearts go out to you and your family. Although I don’t know exactly what to say, I want you to know that I am with you in thought and wish you comfort and peace as you remember [name of the deceased].