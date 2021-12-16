Uber Eats Completes Delivery to … Space!

Uber Eats has taken its delivery service to new heights – literally. The online food and delivery platform has announced its first-ever food delivery job to space.

Uber Eats is the first delivery platform to send food parcels into space. To accomplish the mission, the company teamed up with Yusaku Maezawa, Japanese entrepreneur and delivery superfan.

Uber Eats Delivers to the International Space Station

Ready-to-eat canned Japanese dishes were sent to astronauts at the International Space Station as part of Maezawa’s 12-day orbit. The delivery was made on December 11, following the entrepreneur’s 248-mile journey taken over an 8-hour 34-minute period since leaving Earth.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, shared his excitement of the ground-breaking accomplishment: “One small handoff for Yusaku Maezawa, one giant delivery for Uber Eats!”

“We’re over the moon to have helped make our first successful delivery to space. Our goal is to help people go anywhere and get anything, so we’re proud to serve the astronauts at the International Space Station. Yusaku Maezawa gets a thumbs up on this delivery, even though it took a bit longer than the usual 30 minutes to arrive.”

Going the Extra Mile for Customers

This inspiring story is testament of the demand and success of food delivery services. It also shows the importance of maintaining quality customer service and going that “extra mile” to satisfy customers.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, there has been a prolific rise in food delivery apps, catering for the escalating demand from consumers to have food delivered to their door.

Offering food delivery services is not confined to big companies like Uber Eats. Many small restaurants, cafes and caterers have started offering delivery, which has become an important part of their business.

The fact that Uber Eats is now delivering food to astronauts in space is testament to just how much food delivery has evolved in recent months to keep up with consumer demand.

Business owners and entrepreneurs could take a lesson from Uber Eats’ and Yusaku Maezawa’s books that when it comes to business innovation and quality customer care, there really are no boundaries.