18 Virtual Event Platforms

Virtual events have become increasingly common over the last few years, especially with so much uncertainty around in person events. This has meant identifying and finding the best virtual event platforms for event organizers to ensure that the platform can support all kinds of events. With many virtual events becoming hybrid events where some attend in person, it’s important to find the right platform to support all these needs. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best virtual event platforms out there to help make the search easier.

What are Virtual Platforms?

Virtual platforms use virtual event software to host online events. Event organizers can manage events, organize and coordinate event attendees, and host online events for small and large audiences using a virtual platform.

How do I Select a Virtual Event Platform?

Virtual events are sometimes challenging since it requires a lot more engagement and organization than an in person event might. When selecting a virtual event platform, here are some of the features that you should be looking for:

Interactivity: Does the platform have features for audience engagement and interactivity? Event management: Many platforms offer features to make managing the event smooth, including scheduling, coordinating, invites, and more. Flexibility: With more events ranging from hybrid to in person, virtual event platforms must be able to support a variety of needs without compromising the audience experience. Customizable: The platform should be customizable so that companies and teams can have branded events if needed. Mobile app: For additional value and ease, many platforms also offer a mobile event app to simplify managing and planning live events. Intuitive: Many virtual event platforms include well-designed features to bring an in person event feel to drive attendee engagement.

What are Hybrid Virtual Events?

Hybrid virtual events are when it’s a mixture of online attendees and in person attendees using a virtual hybrid event platform. Because some choose to attend in person and others are attending digitally, it’s important to balance their needs.

That’s why selecting a virtual hybrid events platform is important, as it must be able to balance attendee needs without compromising the experience.

18 Best Virtual Event Platforms for Businesses in 2021

When evaluating a virtual event platform, you’ll need to consider what features will help you host virtual events and where the platform fits in. In addition, you need to create truly immersive events that attendees will enjoy for event excellence.

That’s why it’s so important for teams and marketing professionals to choose the right event software for the best event experience possible. And if you don’t have much experience with holding virtual events, look into event planning tips with this technology. Let’s look at some of the best virtual event platforms available for business.

1. Hubilo

The Hubilo platform executes perfectly when it comes to running a great virtual conference or event since it focuses on driving engagement. Hubilo empowers event organizers to create a great event ecosystem while creating a great experience.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events and hybrid events

Key features include:

Immersive features

Customization

Reach a global audience

Engagement tools

Marketing automation integrations

Analytics tools

2. Accelevents

Accelevents is a leading event technology platform for virtual and hybrid events platform. It offers the ability to create authentic human connections while enabling teams to capture actionable analytics to improve the event experience.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual and hybrid events

Key features include:

Ticketing and registration features

Breakout rooms for networking

Engagement tools

Security and privacy

Integrated live streaming

3. EventHub

To run a successful event, many event professionals use Eventhub. Eventhub allows for hybrid virtual events, including virtual booths and multiple integrations.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual and hybrid events

Key features include:

Registration forms

Event marketing integrations

Live streaming

Virtual booths

Analytics

4. Hubb

Hubb is an incredibly useful platform for running successful virtual events since it gives event planners unprecedented control to truly make the event their own.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual, in-person, and hybrid events.

Key features include:

Interactive features for immersive experiences

Event automation

Live streaming

Virtual booths

3D expo halls

Scalable

5. Balloon

Balloon is one of the best virtual event platforms for hosting team building events, virtual fairs, conferences, and more.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events.

Key features include:

Unlimited stages

Live stream capabilities

Networking features

Event customization

Business tool integrations

Analytics

6. Zoom

Zoom is a great virtual event platform and by far one of the most popular options for hosting virtual events. It has a host of features to make event planning easier for virtual exhibitions and events.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events

Key features include:

Breakout rooms

Business tool integrations

Analytics

All in one virtual event platform

Ticketing and registration features

7. Dreamcast

Dreamcast is another virtual conference platform to consider for your next virtual event, as it has a host of features that make it easy to host, organize, and run successful events.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events

Key features include:

Reach a global audience

Flexible customization

Secure technology

Multiformat engagement features

Networking tools

8. VFairs

If you’re running a large event, VFairs is definitely one of the top virtual events platforms to consider. VFairs offers a wide range of features and support for different types of events, making it a good choice.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual and hybrid events

Key features include:

Immersive and lifelike virtual environments

Specialized event features

Accessibility

Virtual exhibit halls

Interactive tools

9. 6connex

6Connex is designed to make event management easier for professionals. Event managers can use 6Connex and its powerful features to run immersive virtual events through the virtual events platform.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events and hybrid events

Key features include:

Perpetual virtual venues

Business tool integrations

Engagement features

Extensive security and privacy protocols

Insights and analytics

10. Hopin

Hopin offers a smooth, easy experience for running events and can help with reaching engagement and event excellence. It includes a variety of useful features to make managing and running events smooth and easy.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: virtual, hybrid, and in-person events

Key features include:

Virtual venues

Live streams

Immersive experience

Event marketing

Onsite capabilities if needed

Event analytics

11. Airmeet

Airmeet has a lot of interesting features and capabilities that help event managers run virtual events at scale. Whether it’s small team meetings or large global audiences, Airmeet has all the features needed to run a successful event.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events

Key features include:

Customizable virtual venues

Live streams on Facebook and Youtube

Mobile features to connect audiences

Event planning and marketing

Interactive booths

Event analytics

12. Cvent

If you’re looking for more flexibility while running virtual conferences, Cvent is a good virtual event platform that can add a lot of value to business events. Additionally, since it offers various event types, businesses can seamlessly switch from virtual to in person as needed.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: virtual, hybrid, and in person events

Key features include:

Engagement features

Event marketing

Content management

Attendance tracking

Mobile app capabilities for audiences

Onsite capabilities if needed

Customization

13. Whova

Whova is another all-in-one platform solution for running multiple types of events. Whova has an extensive reach with lots of different features, whether you’re running large events or smaller ones.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: virtual, hybrid, and in person events

Key features include:

Event app

Registration management

Event management

Event marketing tools

Sponsorship features

Audience engagement

14. PheedLoop

PheedLoop makes it simple and easy to run large and small events. PheedLoop has powerful automation features to make event management less time-consuming and allows for a wide variety of event types depending on business needs.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: virtual, hybrid, and in person events

Key features include:

Live streaming

Registration management tools

Mobile and web app for event

Event attendee management

Live video booths

Audience engagement and analytics

15. Socio

Socio enables businesses to build out their event in minutes, with powerful features to get audiences engaged and interested. With its sleek design and easy user experience, Socio has become a popular virtual event platform among large and small businesses.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: virtual, hybrid, and in person events

Key features include:

End to end event management

Interactive audience engagement features

Onsite capabilities if needed

Networking features including virtual communities

Mobile event app

Customizable

16. SpotMe

SpotMe is focused on B2B event management and has many great features to make running an event an easier process for businesses. It includes features to build great events, manage them from end-to-end while also keeping attendees interested and engaged.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events and hybrid events

Key features include:

End to end event management on mobile and desktop

Interactive audience engagement features

Interactive newsfeed for updates and attendee information

Analytics and audience insight

Customizable

17. BigMarker

BigMarker is another solid option if you want to do online and hybrid events. It has a host of innovative and intuitive features, making it a great experience for businesses running the event and attendees.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events and hybrid events

Key features include:

Interactive live streams

Business tool integrations

Flexible formats and modules

Registration and event management

Customizable virtual events

18. Hexafair

Hexafair is an all-in-one virtual event platform that supports trade fairs, conferences, and networking to create a truly immersive experience for attendees. The 3D features and functionalities make it feel truly lifelike and enable event managers to host high-quality events for attendees.

Available on: Desktop and mobile

Best for: Virtual events and hybrid events

Key features include:

Exhibitors booths in. 3D environment

Speakers & Sponsors management

Social networking

Audio and video streaming

Business tool integrations

Scale events as needed