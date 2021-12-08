Spotlight: Xpertly Got a Head Start in the Online Learning Space

Online learning is becoming exponentially more popular. But Xpertly actually launched pre pandemic. So the company had some challenges convincing students that they could effectively learn English online. Read about the business’s unconventional journey in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Teaches English.

Co-CEO of Xpertly Nastassia Acevedo told Small Business Trends, “Our services include online English lessons for all proficiency levels, accent improvement lessons, exam preparation lessons, conversational lessons, and professional writing services.”

Business Niche

Tailoring the learning experience to each student.

Acevedo has experience teaching internationally. So she created a distinctive method of teaching based on her insights.

She adds, “Xpertly zones into your strengths and weaknesses and creates a customized learning plan tailored to fit you. Your course is aligned with your goals and not on the collective merit of a group. Learning is online so that you may learn synchronously ?at your pace and at your convenience.”

How the Business Got Started

After teaching English around the world.

Acevedo originally taught English in New York and then moved to Florida. That’s where she first met co-CEO and business manager Daniel Da Silva and started teaching English online.

Shortly after, they moved to Cascais, Portugal. And Acevedo had the opportunity to travel the country teaching at secondary schools. She noticed patterns that could bridge the gap from classroom to online learning. So she provided the business’s academic side while Da Silva handled the business end.

Biggest Win

Breaking into the university sector in Portugal.

Acevedo explains, “Collaborating with this sector, we exposed Xpertly to university members, brought awareness, and provided help to an industry that genuinely needed our services.”

Biggest Risk

Banking on a new idea.

Acevedo says, “In the initial phase, e-learning wasn’t at the forefront of education; everyone heavily relied on traditional education. So, at the beginning of our journey, it was an uphill battle educating individuals that this concept of education was indeed the future. Spending hours on an idea that no one didn’t believe in was incredibly hard to swallow. But we both knew that e-learning would be the vision for the future; we were waiting for the right time.”

Lesson Learned

Start sooner.

Acevedo says, “If anything, I would have conceptualized this idea a couple of years earlier, and right now, we would be dominating this entire sector.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Enhancing their technology.

Acevedo adds, “We have numerous ideas for new cutting-edge concepts and notions that we would love to explore, but we would need an adequate budget to execute them.”

Team Tradition

Monthly workshops.

Acevedo adds, “We have monthly teacher workshops with our teachers, where we come together to discuss our methods, new techniques, play games, and even let out our fears. We believe that having these workshops will solidify our team and let our personalities shine through with different tasks and activities.”

Favorite Quote

“If you have an infinite strategy in business, there will be no endpoint. There are no winners or losers in an infinite game; there is only ahead and behind.” -Simon Sinek

* * * * *