10 Ways to Adjust Your Current Marketing Strategies for Today’s Consumers

Lots of businesses use techniques like SEO and social media marketing. But they don’t all use them in the same way. In fact, you may sometimes need to adjust how you use these platforms and concepts to effectively communicate with today’s consumers. Here are tips from members of the online small business community for making these adjustments.

Use SEO Techniques to Improve Your Writing

SEO isn’t just about bringing new visitors to your site. The techniques can also help you get directly to the point and use relevant wording. So it can actually improve your writing. Lorraine Reguly of Wording Well elaborates on the point here.

Organize Your Content with Enterprise Content Management

Content marketing isn’t just about sharing a few posts here and there. Once you have an extensive library of valuable content, you need a way to organize it. That’s where enterprise content management comes in. Learn more in this MyTechMag post by Elizabeth Cole.

Avoid These Referral Marketing Mistakes

Referral marketing allows you to build a client base thanks to word of mouth. But sometimes you need to give current customers an incentive to refer friends and family. To make the most of your strategy, read the insights in this Pixel Productions post by Shivani Goyal. Then head to the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Create a New Design Concept

Graphic design can make a huge impact on your marketing efforts. But before you can finalize your next campaign, you need a design concept. Manoj Rajput discusses the idea further in this Mind Inventory post.

Find New Marketing Opportunities for a Remote World

The influx of remote workers has changed the landscape for B2B marketers. So if you offer products or services to other businesses, you may need to adjust to stay relevant. This TopRank Marketing post by Joshua Nite includes new tech marketing opportunities specifically to fit within a remote world.

Grow Your Social Media Presence with These Management Tools

Social media management requires careful planning and strategy. Luckily, there are plenty of tools that can help you automate and simplify. This Blogging Wizard post by Nicola Bleu features 12 options. And BizSugar members shared their own thoughts on the subject here.

Outpace Your Competition, Even While Struggling

Sometimes, growing a very small business seems like a constant struggle. So it may not seem realistic to steal market share from larger competitors. However, it is possible to thrive under these conditions. Read this GrowMap post by Ryan Kh for tips.

Make the Most of LinkedIn Creator Mode Tools

LinkedIn recently added various tools under its creator mode section. These include new live access and newsletter features, which can help you make the most of a platform you likely already use. This Social Media Today post by Andrew Hutchinson explains more on these updates.

Dive Into Google Data Studio

Data can help you make informed marketing decisions. And Google offers access to tons of data. One tool all small businesses should know is Google Data Studio. Neil Patel explores the features and capabilities of this offering in this post.

Adjust Your Marketing and Advertising Strategy to Fit Today’s World

The pandemic has changed a lot about the way businesses operate. And it has impacted consumer opinions as well. So you may need to change your marketing and advertising strategies as well. Ivan Widjaya dives into the topic in this BizEpic post.

