If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Working as a real estate agent is not an easy job. You have to be responsive to minimize turnaround times for providing potential buyers, sellers, and renters with the information they need. So there is no surprise that successful agents use the top real estate apps to get an edge over their competitors.

If you’re new to the real estate business and don’t know what apps to pick, the help is here. In this article, we will explore the best apps for real estate agents.

Let’s dive in:

How to Choose the Best Apps for Real Estate Agents

Choosing the best real estate apps can be overwhelming as there are hundreds of apps in the market. They will answer everything from what do real estate agents make to real estate marketing suggestions. Therefore, you should assess your requirements first, then start your search.

The following pointers can help you move in the right direction:

Make a list of tasks you do on a day-to-day basis

Start searching for apps for those tasks

Narrow down your options

Compare their features and prices to make an informed decision

Use a free trial (if there is any) to assess apps

The best apps will not only make you more efficient but also make house hunting easier. So doing some research to find good apps for your real estate business is worth your time.

12 Top Real Estate Apps to Download Right Now

Whether you’re interested in selling commercial properties, residential properties, auction properties, or bank-owned homes, the following real estate apps can make your job easier.

1. Redfin App

Redfin is a reputed real estate company, which has rich property data. Redfin has made one of the best real estate apps for agents. After becoming a Redfin agent, you can start earning money using the app. The company claims that its agents earn twice the maiden pay of agents at other firms.

Working as a local real estate agent at Redfin, you can access its frequently updated house listings to help your clients get what they want.

The app is equally suitable for home buying. Its powerful real estate search helps check property listings easily. What’s more, homebuyers can use its mortgage calculator to check what they can afford.

Pricing

To start earning money through Redfin, you have to start working with Redfin in the capacity of a lead agent, as an associate agent, or a partner agent. It is free to use the app.

2. Zillow Premier Agent app

It is a great app for agents. With the help of the Zillow Premier Agent App, you can quickly connect with home buyers and have market insights and tools for finding the right property faster.

Zillow real estate app offers complete branding solutions to agents. You can create a free profile to appear on the Zillow agent directory. What’s more, you can link to your active listings.

Zillow Premier Agent Advertising can help you reach your target audience on the Zillow app, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads.

Pricing

Zillow doesn’t specify the pricing on its website. You can contact them to learn more about pricing.

3. Dotloop

Dotloop is a powerful tool that helps real estate agents complete real estate transactions quickly and efficiently.

A single platform will enable you to:

Edit forms

eSign

Collaborate

Automate compliance

Whether working on an Android phone, iPhone, or desktop, Dotloop is there to help you complete paperless transactions faster. And you can integrate it with all the leading real estate tools you might be using for CRM, marketing, accounting, automation, and much more.

Dootloop has tons of free resources to help you get started.

Pricing:

Dotloop premium costs $29 per month to real estate agents.

4. Compass Real Estate

Compass is a real estate brokerage firm, which boasts of having the nation’s best agents on board. The company empowers its agents with the latest tech tools, such as Collections, Insights, Marketing Center, and CRM to help them close more deals.

The company is always looking for dynamic people to join its team. You can explore the Compass Real Estate-Homes app on Google Play or App Store, depending on your mobile device, to try how this app can transform your career.

Pricing:

You have to join the company as an agent to earn money, using Compass App. There is no fee to use the app.

5. Calendly

Calendly is an easy-to-use appointment scheduling app. It helps you manage client meetings without hassle.

With Calendly, you get freedom from back-and-forth communications. It ensures you never miss a meeting with your prospects. Clients pick a suitable time from pre-defined slots. And Calendly syncs it to your calendar like an efficient personal assistant.

Pricing

Its pricing starts at $8 per user per month. A free plan is also available.

6. Adobe Scan

Adobe Scan is a document scanning app to scan and save documents on the go. It saves documents as PDFs as well as images.

With Adobe Scan, you can travel lighter and close deals faster. It helps you keep all the important agreements, contracts, and disclosures on your phone. And you can share, email, or refer to them quickly, as and when necessary.

Pricing:

The app is available for free.

7. Realtors Property Resource

Realtors Property Resource (RPR) is an online database of real estate listings. You can use it to find and access property details, whether it’s a residential or commercial property.

It makes it easy to scout properties for clients, do comparative market analyses, and find home value estimates. With its up-to-date data on properties and neighborhoods, Realtors Property Resource benefits you whether you’re prospecting, listing presentation, or closing.

Pricing:

The members of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) can use this app for free.

8. Homesnap

Homesnap is a collaboration tool for real estate agents. It also helps with lead generation by qualifying the prospects.

It’s a comprehensive tool to find residential properties for sale and take snaps with all relevant info. And you can reach out to prospective clients immediately with its inbuilt messaging. What’s more, Homesnap can even help you get real-time updates of new listings, price changes, or queries in your preferred area.

Pricing:

Homesnap Pro is free to agents of the partner MLSs (multiple listing services). And Homesnap Pro+ costs $599 per year.

9. LoopNet

LoopNet marketplace is for commercial property listing. And unlike other real estate mobile apps, LoopNet is ideal for agents dealing with commercial spaces only.

LoopNet provides metrics and in-depth data of the investment property to make well-informed decisions. With professional photography and cinematic video tours, you get to see all the nooks and crannies of the listings.

Pricing:

It offers customized paid plans along with a free tier.

10. IXACT Contact

IXACT Contact CRM app is designed for the real estate industry. It can take care of the business for residential and commercial real estate agents alike.

It helps you manage your entire team and business from one place. With IXACT Contact, you can nurture leads, automate social media posts, and set up open houses and client meetings effortlessly.

Pricing:

Its pricing starts at $38 per month with a free five-week trial.

11. PalmAgent ONE

PalmAgent ONE mobile app brings real estate into your palm. You can use it to calculate closing costs referring to the local real estate market data.

Armed with various calculators, PalmAgent ONE saves you hours spent in estimating property tax, insurance, and other costs. It also presents all the information with detailed photos and friendly graphs. And you can share those on social media and engage new leads.

Pricing:

Its pricing starts at $9.99 per month (with a 30-day trial). A free version is also available.

12. DocuSign for Realtors

DocuSign for Realtors is a tool to sign agreements and contracts with clients remotely. And it integrates well with many popular online tools.

It provides secure access to the documents for the entire team. And with the ease of getting digital signatures from anywhere at any time, DocuSign for Realtors gets your work done faster. DocuSign helps deals move forward securely and reliably.

Pricing:

Its pricing starts at $8 per month for the NAR members.

What is the best real estate app?

Choosing the best real estate app solely depends on your objective. If you’re just starting out, Compass real estate can be a good option. For experienced agents, the Zillow Premier Agent app can be well-suited. If you’re looking for the best app for productivity, DotLoop can be your pick.