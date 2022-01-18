Best Dash Cams for Your Business in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

There are a ton of reasons why you might be looking for the best dash cams for your car. Maybe you run a small business with a delivery fleet, or you are a parent that’s just concerned about the behind-the-wheel behavior of the new teen driver in the house, there are a wide variety of dash cams that suit your needs. But like most tech these days, the best dash cams come in all shapes and sizes, with equally varying prices. Some of the best dash cams under 100 will be super simple to set up, while the higher-end dash cams will come fitted with more robust features including voice control, speed camera warnings, or even home integration via Alexa.

It is important to note that most dash cams are primarily designed to work when the car is in motion but there are some battery options that will also keep recording when the car is parked.

Whatever your needs, here are some of the best dash cams 2022.

Best Dash Cams

Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam

Top Pick: This is perhaps one of the best dash cams 2022. It comes with more image stabilization than its 422GW and 522GW predecessors, and with a 4K recording, you are sure of capturing even the finest details. This dashcam also comes with a defogging feature which could prove vital in identifying number plates and vehicles in foggy conditions. The cam is also fitted with Alexa and supports what3words, which is the ingenious global system that allows you to give your location to first responders by just giving them three words.

Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam Full 4K/30fps UHD Recording in Car DVR Camera

Buy on Amazon

Garmin Dash Cam Tandem

Runner Up: This pocket-size dash cam has to be one of the best dash cams for cars. The dashcam allows you to view what’s going on both within and outside the car while driving, which is handy for taxi drivers, and anyone else really that needs to keep an eye on their passengers. It also comes with built-in GPS, voice control, and Wi-Fi connectivity that allows you to view and share videos on your smartphone by using the Garmin Drive smartphone app.

Garmin Dash Cam Tandem, Front and Rear Dual-lens Dash Camera

Buy on Amazon

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2

Best Value: Check out this Garmin dash cam if you are looking for a high-quality dash cam that won’t clutter your windshield. Don’t let the “mini” tag fool you. This cam easily gets the job done in 1080p. It also comes with voice control that allows you to use spoken commands to start or stop audio recording, save video, take still pictures, and more. This is a perfect choice for any driver that’s looking for a simple, elegant drive recorder.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2, Tiny Size, 1080p and 140-degree FOV

Buy on Amazon

Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam

The 522GW is the older brother to the Nextbase 622GW dashcam. It is of course a little less pricey but still comes with an amazing suite of features including the ability to record in 1440p Quad HD, built-in Alexa, GPS, and emergency SOS. The intelligent parking mode feature will also record any bump or physical movement on or to your car when parked.

Nextbase 522GW Wi-Fi Dash Cam Front Camera and Go Pack with Alex Enabled

Buy on Amazon

Vantrue N4 Dash Cam

The Vantrue N4 is a three-way powerhouse that seamlessly records the road ahead, the car interior, and behind the car all at once in HD resolution or higher. The infrared night vision allows you to clearly capture footage even when it’s dark. In addition to the impact detection, this dash cam comes with motion detection that stirs the cam into recording mode once it detects activity around it.

Vantrue N4 3 Channel 4K Dash Cam, 4K+1080P Front and Rear

Buy on Amazon

Cobra Smart Dash Cam

Drive smarter and safer with the Cobra smart dash cam. The SC 400D combines ultra-HD 4K resolution, built-in Alexa with real-time road alerts from the Drive Smarter community. The dash cam also includes a front and rear-facing camera and an optional cabin-view accessory that allows you to capture the car interior. The supercapacitor technology protects your dash cam from the most frigid cold and intense heat.

Cobra Smart Dash Cam + Rear Cam (SC 400D) – UHD 4K Resolution

Buy on Amazon

Kenwood DRV-A601WDP Dual Dash Cam

This dual recorder is one of the best dash cams on Amazon. It comes with two cameras for front and back recording, and you can switch the back camera off to get 4K recording from the front camera. A large 3.0″ LCD touch display allows you to easily change settings and access recorded videos. This cam is also equipped with a G-Sensor that’s designed to detect a collision and GPS that records speed, latitude, and longitude.

Kenwood DRV-A601WDP 4K Ultra HD Dual Dash Cam

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying a Dash Cam

Finding the best dash cams for your car can be a tedious task given that there are hundreds of them to choose from. Here are a few things that you should consider when buying a dash cam.

Camera Quality: How clear do you want your video footage to be? Dash cams will come with a range of bells and whistles, but perhaps the most critical thing to consider is the video quality. Make sure your dash cam can provide you with high-quality videos that you can rely on in case of an incident or accident.

How clear do you want your video footage to be? Dash cams will come with a range of bells and whistles, but perhaps the most critical thing to consider is the video quality. Make sure your dash cam can provide you with high-quality videos that you can rely on in case of an incident or accident. Parking Mode: This feature can help you capture video activity even when your car is parked. Most dash cams that have this feature will spring to record mode whenever the car detects motion or senses impact. That way, you are sure of video evidence in case someone hits your car in the parking lot or tries to break in. Some of the cams will send the notification to your smartphone in real-time.

This feature can help you capture video activity even when your car is parked. Most dash cams that have this feature will spring to record mode whenever the car detects motion or senses impact. That way, you are sure of video evidence in case someone hits your car in the parking lot or tries to break in. Some of the cams will send the notification to your smartphone in real-time. Voice Support : If you are already driving, trying to change the dash cam settings can be risky. Voice control however makes it super easy and safe to control the camera. Ask the camera to start or stop audio recording, save video, or take a picture.

: If you are already driving, trying to change the dash cam settings can be risky. Voice control however makes it super easy and safe to control the camera. Ask the camera to start or stop audio recording, save video, or take a picture. Night Vision: This especially comes in handy if you drive quite a lot at night. Some of the high-end cameras will use infrared technology to ensure you get high-quality videos.

This especially comes in handy if you drive quite a lot at night. Some of the high-end cameras will use infrared technology to ensure you get high-quality videos. GPS: Some of the best dash cams also come with GPS that automatically records your speed and location and matches them to the video recording. This data can be useful in the event of an accident.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: