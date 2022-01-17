If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

One way to make your workspace feel fresher is through a desk lamp. The best desk lamp will not only add the much-needed pop of style and color, but depending on the lamp’s features, you can charge your devices and stay organized. The best desk lamp should be both a showpiece and a workhorse. Luckily, there are dozens of beautiful and reliable desk lamps to choose from. We’ve done the research and rounded up a great selection of the best desk lamps for your office space.

Best Desk Lamps

Dyson Lightcycle Morph Desk Lamp

Top Pick: The Dyson Lightcycle Morph is an intelligent lamp that comes with a sleek modern design that we’ve all come to expect from the brand. This Energy Star certified lamp automatically adjusts its brightness and warmth throughout the day based on your exact location which you can easily enter and adjust as needed via the Dyson Link app. The Lightcycle Morph also automatically turns itself on and off when you enter and leave the room.

Dyson Lightcycle Morph Desk Lamp

Deacon Modern Desk Table Lamp

Runner Up: Offering a classy modern look, this bronze desk lamp has to be one of the best desk lamps for any office space. It comes fitted with a USB charging port and a power outlet that allows you to charge your devices close by. This functional desk lamp also comes with an LED gooseneck arm that comes in handy whenever you need to adjust the lamp for more focused lighting. The top and sidelights can be controlled separately using the dual rocker switches.

Deacon Modern Desk Table Lamp with USB and AC Power Outlet

NovoLido LED Desk Lamp

Best Value: It doesn’t take much to get your desk cluttered with all manner of things – pens, smartphones, and cords. The NovoLido desk lamp offers the obvious benefit of LED lighting that’s useful when reading or working on your computer but also helps with keeping you organized. The lamp comes with a built-in pen holder, a USB port for phone charging, and a phone holder. This is also one of the most pocket-friendly lamps.

NovoLido LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger

BenQ e-Reading Desk Lamp

This is one of the most innovative lamps that easily caters to a variety of office needs, ranging from reading to monitor use. This LED desk lamp provides 150 percent wider illumination than regular lamps. It comes with 13 color temperature adjustments and 23 brightness adjustments and it will also automatically detect ambient brightness and automatically adjust to suitable brightness levels.

BenQ Silver Genie LED Desk Eye-Caring Table Lamp

AmazLit Desk Lamp

If your desk is already too full of your office stationery, coffee mug, and all the other items you need, then you should consider getting the Amazlit desk lamp. This non-intrusive desk lamp is super easy to set up. Just clamp it onto your desk and adjust the three hinges to your preferred lighting angle. This modern lamp also comes with timing options, adjustable brightness and color temperature, one-click to reading mode, last mode memory, and an automatic delay-off function which not only saves energy but also keeps you from getting out of bed to go turn off the light.

Desk Lamp with Clamp, Eye-Care Swing Arm Desk Lamp

Amazon Basics Dual Head LED Desk Lamp

If you are looking for a modern desktop LED lamp that checks all the boxes but won’t break the bank then look no further than the Amazon Basics dual head desk lamp. It is available in both 48 and 32 LED light versions. The 48 LED version comes with a useful split design that allows you to focus the light or spread it out as you want. The lamp also provides three color options: natural, white, and yellow light. Adjust the brightness level by leaving your finger on the power button.

Amazon Basics Eye-caring LED Desk Lamp

LumiCharge LED Desk Lamp

Illuminate your office desk with the Lumicharge LED desk lamp. This lamp requires no setup. It uses an adjustable arm with an impressive range of motion that’s also complemented with a full calendar display with date, time and temperature settings and a dimmable display backlight that also allows for multiple brightness levels for each color option. Three common charger styles are available by rotating the charging dial. It also has a motion-activated night light.

LumiCharge 6 in 1 Smart Eye Friendly LED Desk Lamp

What to Look for When Buying the Best Desk Lamp

The best desk lamp for your desktop lighting should be practical and fit your office needs, but it should also be something that you will enjoy seeing every day. There are a couple of things that you will need to keep in mind when looking for the best desk lamp, including:

Functionality: Think about all the desktop lighting needs. Do you need a desk lamp with an adjustable arm? What about brightness and color levels?

Think about all the desktop lighting needs. Do you need a desk lamp with an adjustable arm? What about brightness and color levels? Size: Think about both the size of the lamp and your available desk space. Where you have limited spaces, clip-on lamps or lamps with small bases are much more desirable. For larger desks, go for a lamp with a swing arm or architect design for extra reach. And as a general rule, ensure your light source is positioned higher than your head. It should never be in direct line of sight.

Think about both the size of the lamp and your available desk space. Where you have limited spaces, clip-on lamps or lamps with small bases are much more desirable. For larger desks, go for a lamp with a swing arm or architect design for extra reach. And as a general rule, ensure your light source is positioned higher than your head. It should never be in direct line of sight. Ease of Setup: Setting up a desk lamp shouldn’t be rocket science. There are dozens of plug-and-play options that will automatically detect your time zone using an app and control brightness and color accordingly.

Setting up a desk lamp shouldn’t be rocket science. There are dozens of plug-and-play options that will automatically detect your time zone using an app and control brightness and color accordingly. Style: The best desk lamps will also accentuate your office décor. Since you will likely be seeing the lamp on a daily basis, it is important to make sure it is something that both you and your visitors will enjoy looking at.

The best desk lamps will also accentuate your office décor. Since you will likely be seeing the lamp on a daily basis, it is important to make sure it is something that both you and your visitors will enjoy looking at. Extras: Sometimes you want a desk lamp that can do more than just provide you with lighting. There are dozens of lamps that will charge your phone, hold a few of your desk items like scissors and pens and also keep you on time with date and time display.

