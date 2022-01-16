Best Monitor Mount for Your Computer Displays

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Monitor mounts are essential for your business for two main reasons: they make the workspace more ergonomic and give you the extra working space that you certainly need. The best monitor mount will allow for easy adjustments like moving the monitor to your eye level so you don’t have you do not have to crane your neck for hours overtime, which in serious cases can lead to a pinched nerve that comes with excruciating pain.

There are countless types of monitor mounts available in stores today ranging from desk monitor mounts to dual monitor mounts, wall monitor mounts, and so much more. The positioning, adjustability, price, and the number of screens that can be mounted will also vary from one mount type to another.

We have rounded up some of the best monitor mounts for your business or home office.

Best Monitor Mounts

Ergotron – LX Single Monitor Arm

Top Pick: This versatile desk mount is certainly one of the best single arm mounts available today. The mount takes comfort and flexibility to the next level with 25 inches of extension and 13 inches of lift. The arm accommodates a variety of screen sizes up to 34” and a maximum of 25 pounds. The 360-degree pan adjustment and 75-degree tilt adjustment let you find your best view for each project. This sturdy arm comes with a 10-year warranty.

Ergotron – LX Single Monitor Arm, VESA Desk Mount

ECHOGEAR 3 Monitor Desk Stand

Runner Up: Sometimes even two screens are not enough when you are running a creative business or working with a lot of data. Lining up three monitors on your office desk can be a tough task, but not for this ECHOGEAR desk stand. The stand is built off durable steel parts that are super easy to assemble and adjust. It also easily accommodates up to three 27” monitors and the built-in channel and clips allow you to hide the cables until they are under the desk.

ECHOGEAR 3 Monitor Desk Stand for Screens Up to 27-inch – Triple Desk Mount

NB North Bayou Monitor Desk Mount

Best Value: This is desk mount certainly sits in the affordable section. The mount easily accommodates a wide variety of screen sizes ranging from 17” to 30” and easily holds a load of up to 19.8 lbs. The durable gas spring allows for easy monitor movement in a variety of angles. It is also VESA compliant.

NB North Bayou Monitor Desk Mount Stand Full Motion Swivel Monitor Arm

HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand

Increase your comfort and productivity with this dual monitor mount from HUANUO. This stand is a super space saver as it allows you to mount two monitors at a go. Each arm can hold up to 14.3 lbs. and can widely fit two 17″ to 27″ flat / curved monitors with VESA pattern. You can also easily optimize your view by swiveling, tilting, and rotating the stand. This mount comes with both a C clamp and grommet kits that allow for a quick do-it-yourself setup.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand – Adjustable Spring Monitor Desk Mount

MOUNT PRO Single Monitor Wall Mount

You certainly need to consider this single mount especially if you are worried about your monitor tipping over. The adjustable arm allows for full-motion rotation and you can also swivel it 180 degrees. It also easily fits a wide range of computer screen sizes ranging from 13” to 32”. The ingenious cable system does a great job of organizing and keeping the cables out of sight. The gas spring wall mount is built to withstand everyday use as evidenced by the 10000 cycle tests.

MOUNT PRO Single Monitor Wall Mount for 13 to 32 Inch Computer Screens

VIVO Dual Desk Mount Stand

Check out this dual desk mount If you need extra screen real estate. This mount comes with user-friendly features including easy monitor height adjustment, integrated cable management, removable VESA mounting plates, and full-motion articulation. The monitor fits two 13” to 27” screens and holds a load of up to 22 pounds on each arm. The stand is also easy to set up and comes with detachable VESA bracket plates.

VIVO Dual LCD LED 13 to 27 inch Monitor Desk Mount Stand

MOUNT PRO Computer Monitor and Laptop Desk Mount

This is a perfect choice if you want to create some extra space by keeping both your laptop and computer screen off the desk. An advanced cable management system allows you to keep your AV and power cables out of sight and well organized. The computer screen mount widely fits 13″ to 27″ monitors while the laptop tray accommodates up to 17″ laptops. You can adjust your monitor to different angles and heights as you like.

MOUNT PRO Computer Monitor and Laptop Desk Mount Combo

What to Look for When Buying a Monitor Mount

While most monitor mounts look quite similar, they offer a variety of features that might or might not fit your workstation requirements. Here are a few things that you need to keep in mind to select the best monitor mount for your business.

VESA Compatibility: These are four holes in a square pattern at the back of your monitor that allows for easy screwing of a VESA bracket. Most monitor arms are VESA compatible so you might be forced to get a VESA adapter if your monitor is not VESA compatible.

These are four holes in a square pattern at the back of your monitor that allows for easy screwing of a VESA bracket. Most monitor arms are VESA compatible so you might be forced to get a VESA adapter if your monitor is not VESA compatible. Monitor Weight: Can your preferred monitor mount hold the monitor weight safely? Most manufactures specify this so make sure you check this information before buying your mount.

Can your preferred monitor mount hold the monitor weight safely? Most manufactures specify this so make sure you check this information before buying your mount. Monitors Size: Can the monitors fit neatly together in an ergonomic position? The best monitor mount will fit a variety of monitor sizes.

Can the monitors fit neatly together in an ergonomic position? The best monitor mount will fit a variety of monitor sizes. Mounting Options: This is certainly a critical part of the search process. An unstable mount can cause your screen to move and even worse, it can damage your monitors or desk. Standard mounting options include clamp mounting, wall and grommet mounting.

This is certainly a critical part of the search process. An unstable mount can cause your screen to move and even worse, it can damage your monitors or desk. Standard mounting options include clamp mounting, wall and grommet mounting. Tilt, Rotate, and Swivel Range: If you are happy using your monitor stand in one position, then you can disregard these specifications. However, if you need to regularly switch your monitors to the reading mode or rotate the screens to either portrait or landscape layout, you need to ensure your mount can stand it.

