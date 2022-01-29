Most Popular and Best Selling NFT Collections This Week

What have been the best selling NFTs this week?

Not every minted NFT is a top seller but some are clearly moving at a pace way ahead of the curve.

Best Selling NFT Collections This Week

He the top 10 NFT collections according to NonFungible, which lists total sales across all platforms.

1. Bored Ape Yacht Club

Last 7 days: $96.2 million

Number of Sales: 1,288

Highest Price: $490,812

BAYC is a collection of 10,000 Bored Ape NFTs—unique digital collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Your Bored Ape doubles as your Yacht Club membership card and grants access to members-only benefits.

2. CryptoPunks

Last 7 days: $49,535,053

Number of Sales: 239

Highest Price: $1,159,146

10,000 unique collectible characters with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain. The project that inspired the modern CryptoArt movement. Inspiration for the Ethereum ERC-721 standard that powers most digital art and collectibles.

3. The Sandbox

Last 7 days: $12,301,175

Number of Sales: 1,206

Highest Price: $61,753

The Sandbox is a community-driven UGC-voxel platform where users own their LAND and host their creative magic. Users may buy, sell, and trade their voxel creations on secondary markets and truly become a part of this user-built world where everything you see is built by and for the community.

4. cyberKongz

Last 7 days: $9,584,535

Number of Sales: 735

Highest Price: $234,402

Welcome to an alternate reality, where evolution took a different route and weird apes roam the earth. Some appear normal. Some look weird. And some are just damn cool! A few CyberKongz are super rare and even animated! Maybe some of them look familiar!

5. Doodles

Last 7 days: 9,350,756

Number of Sales: 360

Highest Price: $190,340

Doodles come in a joyful range of colors, traits, and sizes with a collection size of 10,000. Doodles are a funky bunch that like to role play or transmogrify themselves into delicious treats. Some are not Doodle-sapiens at all!

Holding a Doodle allows you to participate in coordinating the Doodles Community Treasury.

6. Cool Cats

Last 7 days: $8m780,629

Number of Sales: 278

Highest Price: $68,782

Cool Cats are a collection of programmatically, randomly generated NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. The 1st generation consists of 10,000 randomly assembled cats from over 300k total options. Cool Cats that have a variety of outfits, faces and colors – all cats are cool, but completed outfit cats are the coolest.

7. Decentraland

Last 7 days: $6,222,809

Number of Sales: 454

Highest Price: $425,100

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. LAND in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive experiences such as games.

8. Art Blocks

Last 7 days: $5,950,743

Number of Sales: 2,606

Highest Price: $473,898

Storefront for genuinely programmable and on-demand generative artwork that is stored directly on the Ethereum blockchain. Pick your style and mint! Each piece is randomly generated by an algorithm defined by the artist, there are endless possibilities to what your unique generation could look like.

9. DeadFellaz

Last 7 days: $5,009,571

Number of Sales: 569

Highest Price: $33,645

Each unique Deadfella is randomly generated from a combination of over 400 individually drawn traits, including over 50 different outfits. Deadfellaz each have different eyes, noses, mouths, heads and bodies – with no traits explicitly gendered to allow all genders to find representation.

10. Lazy Lions

Last 7 days: $3,525,969

Number of Sales: 1,021

Highest Price: $204,977

Each Lazy Lion is unique and programmatically generated from over 160 possible traits, including clothing, mane, expression, and more.

The NFT Market

The digital collectibles known as NFTs or non-fungible tokens managed to generate $24.9 billion in sales in 2021, according to Reuters. And by all accounts, 2022 looks to surpass that total as sales volume has surged to several billion dollars in January alone.

If you are looking to learn how to make an NFT, the process is not that difficult. It is coming up with the right token that is hard. After all, there are millions of NFTs in the market, and very few of them make it big.

Are you in the NFT market, and do you know how much the most popular tokens are fetching these days? From thousandths of a penny to millions of dollars the price of NFTs run the gamut. And each new minting has the potential to deliver greater returns if it is popular enough.

OpenSea is currently the largest NFT market and the top sellers on the platform are great indicators of what the market currently values. It is also important to note there are different marketplaces and they can have different top sellers.