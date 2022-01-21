The Best Work Shoes for Men in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Having a pair of the best work shoes for men is essential especially if you are in a job that requires you to be on your feet for long periods of time. The best work shoes should anticipate and protect you from the safety risks that are related to your responsibilities, be it falling packages in a warehouse, slippery kitchen floor, or heavy equipment in a construction environment.

The most comfortable work shoes for men come with anti-fatigue or a sole that’s built to absorb impact and shock while providing a degree of orthopedic support needed for demanding occupations such as restaurants or hospital environments.

Here is our top collection of the best work shoes for men.

Best Work Shoes for Men

Top Pick: New Balance Men’s Composite Toe Industrial Shoe

Runner Up: Reebok Athletic Work Industrial & Construction Shoe

Best Value: Fila Men’s Memory Work Shoe

New Balance Men’s Composite Toe Industrial Shoe

Top Pick: The New Balance work shoes are among the most comfortable work shoes for men, and this is no exception. This is a perfect ally if you are looking for a cool-looking work shoe that you can wear from the job site to the street. It has some amazing protection features including a slip-resistant outsole with electrical hazard protection and a composite toe cap.

New Balance Men’s Composite Toe 589 V1 Industrial Shoe

Reebok Athletic Work Industrial & Construction Shoe

Runner Up: This Reebok certainly fits in the best lightweight safety shoes category. It features most of the features you would be looking for in work shoes for men, including a slip-resistant rubber sole, an alloy toe for impact protection, a sublite foam midsole for lightweight cushioning, and a low-cut design that ensures easy ankle mobility and also gives the shoe its athletic appeal. The upper part features a mesh material that allows for excellent breathability.

Reebok Men’s Rb4041 Sublite Cushion Safety Toe Athletic Work Industrial & Construction Shoe

Fila Men’s Memory Work Shoe

Best Value: This is a good choice if you spend a lot of time standing and walking on slippery surfaces. It is constructed of durable synthetic and leather overlays and a solid rubber outsole provides excellent grip when walking on slippery floors. A lightweight memory foam sock liner ensures you get optimal comfort in every step. For all its features, this is certainly one of the best budget work shoes for men.

Fila Men’s Memory Workshift Slip Resistant Work Shoe

Skechers Men’s Cessnock Food Service Shoe

If you are craving a sporty look yet still need slip-resistant work shoes then you have to check out this Skechers shoe. It uses a breathable mesh on the upper part of the shoe that allows for proper air circulation that keeps your feet fresh even after extensive activity. The rubber sole allows for flexibility and also easily absorbs high impact. As the name suggests, this is a good choice for people that are on their feet all the time – drivers, servers, and so on.

Skechers Men’s Cessnock Food Service Shoe

Shoes for Crews Endurance II Food Service Work Shoe

This work shoe from Shoes for Crews not only looks good but also lives to its “endurance” tag. You will be thankful you have these especially if you work in environments that are prone to spills and wet surfaces. The low-cut design ensures good ankle mobility and the exclusive Revive Midsole formula and the lace-up design ensure you get maximum support and stability. The breathable upper material guarantees cool feet even when engaging in intense activities.

Shoes for Crews Men’s Endurance II Non Slip Food Service Work Shoes

Dockers Men’s Irving Slip Resistant Work Dress Oxford Shoe

If you are looking for the best shoes for office work, look no further than the Dockers Men’s Irving work shoe. It uses a slip-resistant SureGrip safety outsole that provides you the grip you need when walking on slippery surfaces. The memory foam insole and the fusion footbed provide perfect foot cushioning.

Dockers Mens Irving Slip Resistant Work Dress Oxford Shoe

Cole Haan Men’s Grand Tour Wingtip Oxford

This has to be one of the best work shoes out there. Its unique design allows it to pass for both office and casual wear. It is constructed of durable soft leather and uses the wingtip design for a classic look. This shoe is cushioned with energy foam that provides maximum comfort with every step, while the rubber pods on the heel add extra traction and comfort.

Cole Haan Men’s Grand Tour Wingtip Oxford

What to Look for When Buying Best Work Shoes For Men

If you spend a lot of time on your feet at your workplace then the shoes you wear can be your friend or your enemy. Here are a few things to consider when looking for the best work shoes for men.

Work Environment: It is important that you think about this first. Smooth, wet or slippery floors call for non-slip shoes that can provide you with maximum grip, while steel toe caps are a must where there is danger of falling or rolling heavy objects. You will certainly need chemical resistant shoes if you work with harmful or corrosive substances and non-conductive shoes where there is risk of electricity hazards.

It is important that you think about this first. Smooth, wet or slippery floors call for non-slip shoes that can provide you with maximum grip, while steel toe caps are a must where there is danger of falling or rolling heavy objects. You will certainly need chemical resistant shoes if you work with harmful or corrosive substances and non-conductive shoes where there is risk of electricity hazards. Comfort: Common signs of a comfortable shoe includes memory foam insoles, a rubber outsole, a cushioned heel that can help absorb shock.

Common signs of a comfortable shoe includes memory foam insoles, a rubber outsole, a cushioned heel that can help absorb shock. Durability: The best work shoes for men should be able to give you a decent time of service. After all, you don’t want to be trading them in after their first shift. The quality of materials used on the shoe say a lot about its durability.

The best work shoes for men should be able to give you a decent time of service. After all, you don’t want to be trading them in after their first shift. The quality of materials used on the shoe say a lot about its durability. Size and Width: Consider your shoe size and width before buying. Make sure you get the right size, so you don’t have to deal with blisters or arch pains.

Consider your shoe size and width before buying. Make sure you get the right size, so you don’t have to deal with blisters or arch pains. Function and Form Over Fashion: We can’t stress this enough. A good look should always be secondary to comfort and protection. Good looks alone are certainly not worth the cramps and blisters.

