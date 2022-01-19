The Best Work Shoes for Women in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The best work shoes for women are comfortable and chic. Different occupations will of course call for different shoe types. The best work shoes for the restaurant might not be a good option for the construction site. The best shoes for office work might not be a good fit if you work in a restaurant, and so on. It is therefore critical that you make sure you get the most comfortable work shoes for women for your type of work. If you are in construction, for instance, you need a durable shoe with a steel toe cap that can protect your feet from heavy rolling objects. A non-slip outsole is a great ally to have if you work on wet or slippery surfaces.

Finding the right work shoes can be a daunting task, so we did our homework to bring you some of the best work shoes for women.

Best Work Shoes for Women

New Balance Women’s Alloy Toe Industrial Shoe

Top Pick: If you are looking for work shoes for women that win at both comfort and style you will certainly appreciate these New Balance work shoes. These work shoes for women are designed to deliver all-day comfort while giving you the confidence you need to get the job done. An alloy toe cap will keep your feet safe from falling or rolling objects.

New Balance Women’s 412 V1 Alloy Toe Industrial Shoe

Skechers Women’s Squad Sr Food Service Shoe

Runner Up: These sporty-looking work shoes are specially designed for people in the foodservice industry, and it’s easy to see why. First, it is super lightweight and uses breathable upper mesh material that allows for good air circulation. The flexible synthetic sole provides good protection from electric hazards while the memory foam insole ensures you get extra cushioning for the best comfort.

Skechers Women’s Squad Sr Food Service Shoe

Shoes for Crews Women’s Work Sneaker

Best Value: Enjoy freedom from discomfort with this lightweight, ventilated, and water-resistant work shoe. It uses an exclusive anti-slip technology that assures you of a sturdy foot grip even when walking on slippery surfaces. A low-cut design provides good ankle movement. This is certainly one of the best work shoes for women who are on a budget.

Shoes for Crews Women’s Liberty Slip Resistant Food Service Work Sneaker

Crocs Women’s Mercy Clog

This clog is certainly designed for on-the-job comfort. It is certainly a perfect ally if you are in the foodservice, hospitality, or healthcare sector. They are light and supportive enough to get you through even the longest work shifts. These clogs are super easy to clean and also use slip-resistant treads so you can comfortably go along with your work without having to worry so much about slips.

Crocs Women’s Mercy Work Clog | Work Shoes, Nurse Shoes, Chef Shoes

Fila Women’s Memory Workshift

The best work shoes for women provide great comfort without sacrificing protection and performance. This Fila work shoe for women comes with a lot of desirable characteristics including a slip-resistant outsole that will keep you from slipping when walking on slippery floors. The upper part of the shoe is constructed of durable leather with synthetic overlays.

Fila Women’s Memory Workshift-w

Clarks Women’s CloudSteppers Sillian Paz Slip-On Loafer

The Sillian Paz is without a doubt one of the best shoes for office work. It comes with a removable cushion soft with an ortholite footbed, a soft fabric lining, and a shock-absorbing EVA outsole. The loafer design makes it super easy to wear and remove.

Clarks Women’s CloudSteppers Sillian Paz Slip-On Loafer

Sticky Comfortable Work Shoes for Women

With these waterproof work shoes for women, you can comfortably work in wet environments without getting wet. A shock absorber and anti-torsion system will protect your body from high-impact shocks while the non-slip outsole will keep you protected even on extra slippery floors. The footbed is made of absorbent materials that will keep your foot dry all day long.

Sticky Comfortable Work Shoes for Women – Nursing – Chef – Waterproof Non-Slip Pro Shoes

What to Look for When Buying Work Shoes for Women

The shoes that you wear contribute greatly to your productivity. Your preferred pair should go beyond the aesthetics. Comfort should always come first when looking for the best work shoes for women. Here are a couple of things that every woman should know when looking for good work shoes.

Comfort: This is one of the most important factors to keep in mind. Check out the cushioning, fitting, and width. Synthetic or fabric padding will protect your feet from strain. The right fitting is also certainly important. If the shoe is too large or too small, it can cause blisters or cram your toes.

This is one of the most important factors to keep in mind. Check out the cushioning, fitting, and width. Synthetic or fabric padding will protect your feet from strain. The right fitting is also certainly important. If the shoe is too large or too small, it can cause blisters or cram your toes. Work Environment: Think about your day-to-day tasks. If you spend long periods on your feet, you certainly need a well-cushioned shoe with a rubber sole. If you work in construction or a factory where there are risks of rolling or falling objects then make sure you get shoes that are fitted with steel toe caps. If you work in environments where spills are a common occurrence then you should consider getting waterproof shoes.

Think about your day-to-day tasks. If you spend long periods on your feet, you certainly need a well-cushioned shoe with a rubber sole. If you work in construction or a factory where there are risks of rolling or falling objects then make sure you get shoes that are fitted with steel toe caps. If you work in environments where spills are a common occurrence then you should consider getting waterproof shoes. Durability: Most work shoes will be exposed to intense daily activities. You certainly need to go for durable and dependable shoes that won’t give up on you after a few days.

Most work shoes will be exposed to intense daily activities. You certainly need to go for durable and dependable shoes that won’t give up on you after a few days. Heels: While heels look pretty elegant especially for corporate attires, they can be difficult to wear daily. If you have to wear heels, go for the 1 – 2 inch heels which are fairly tolerable for daily use. Anything taller than that can lead to pain and discomfort. Wedge heels are also a nice alternative as they evenly balance the pressure on the foot.

While heels look pretty elegant especially for corporate attires, they can be difficult to wear daily. If you have to wear heels, go for the 1 – 2 inch heels which are fairly tolerable for daily use. Anything taller than that can lead to pain and discomfort. Wedge heels are also a nice alternative as they evenly balance the pressure on the foot. Ventilation: Despite its importance, this is often one of the most overlooked features. Ensure your preferred shoe uses the right design and material that promotes good air circulation which will keep your feet dry even when engaging in intense activities.

