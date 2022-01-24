Bulk Notebooks and Legal Pads for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Notebooks and legal pads have been part and parcel of many businesses for decades now. Despite massive technological advancements, notebooks have remained a daily necessity making bulk notebooks and bulk notepads purchases a common consideration. Finding the best bulk notebooks for your business can be a time-consuming task given that there are tons of options out there ranging from sewn and spiral bound to soft and hardcovers. We’ve however done our best to bring you the best bulk legal pads, notepads, and notebooks for your business.

Best Bulk Notebooks

Simply Genius A5 Hardcover Notebooks – 20 Pack

Top Pick: Whether you’re writing the next bestseller, taking meeting notes, field journaling, daily planning, or just doodling this Simply Genius notebook allows you to do it all with ease. The cover is made of durable soft-touch faux leather with rounded corners. It also features 96 sheets of thick cream color ink proof paper, a bookmark ribbon, and an expandable pocket at the back that you can use to store business cards, clippings, and more. It’s also available in a wide range of colors.

Feela A5 Kraft Notebooks – 30 Pack

Runner Up: This pack of 30 Kraft notebooks is among the best bulk notebooks. Each notebook measures 8.3” x 5.5” which is small enough to tuck in a purse, but also big enough to write in and hold onto. It contains 60 ruled and cream-colored pages that are thick enough to avoid ink bleeding. There’s also a date and page input section on top of each page that will help you remember the important dates and find the right page quickly. The waterproof cover and tight stitching make this notebook a reliable memory ally.

Amazon Basics Legal Pads – 12 Pack

Best Value: Check out the Amazon Basics legal pads if you are looking for a bunch of writing pads for your business or office use. These pads are available in a set of 12 with each pad containing 50 writing sheets. Two double lines mark the left margin while the micro-perforated top edge ensures you get a clean tear. A cardboard backing at the back also ensures you get a sturdy surface when taking notes on the go.

1InTheOffice Wirebound Spiral Notepad – 25 Pack

Stay organized and up to date with these 75-sheet pocket notepads. This notepad comes ruled for efficient space use and the compact design allows it to easily slip and fit in drawers and bags. The spiral binding allows for a quick flip through the pages, while the perforated pages allow for fast removal of a page. These bulk spiral notebooks come in 6 different cover page colors to suit your liking.

EOOUT A5 Colored Notebooks – 24 Pack

The EOOUT A5 size notebooks certainly make the cut for the best bulk notebooks for daily use. Each notebook comes with 30 pages of premium 80gsm cream white paper that are stitched together with a thread, giving you the best writing experience while protecting your eyes from visual fatigue. These notebooks are available in 12 different colors helping you to record special moments with a set full of creativity and imagination.

Amazon Basics Legal Pads – 6 Pack

These Amazon Basics bulk legal pads are a great option for anyone looking for an easy way to differentiate between several ongoing projects. This set of six legal pads comes in pink, orchids, and blue. Each pad contains 50 sheets with micro-perforations that allow for a clean and easy tear. A left margin and wide ruled lines offer good visual guidance when writing.

XYark Colorful Notebooks – 12 Pack

Add a little color to your writing with the XYark notebooks. This unruled notebook uses off-white paper that is easy on the eyes and large size pages 8.5″ x 11″ certainly make these notebooks ideal for both writing and drawing. The premium quality paper prevents ink from bleeding through the pages and the durable binding ensures the pages stay together.

What to Look for When Buying Notebooks

Whether you are buying bulk notebooks for cheap for giveaways or stocking up for the year, finding durable bulk notepads with high-quality paper is important. You need to think about the binding, cover, size, and format. Let’s dive into the details.

Size: What are you going to be using the notebooks for? Grand size notebooks are ideal if you write a lot, while slim and small size notebooks are perfect if you are looking to journal on the go.

What are you going to be using the notebooks for? Grand size notebooks are ideal if you write a lot, while slim and small size notebooks are perfect if you are looking to journal on the go. Binding: The notebook binding has a direct impact on durability and ease of use. There are generally two types of binds, glued and or stitched binding and spiral binding. The stitched and or glued binding generally has a better aesthetical appearance, and they also boast a longer lifespan than the spiral binds. The spiral styles on the other hand allow for easy page flipping and you can focus on one page at a time. A twin-ring style is usually the better option as it is less likely to get entangled with other items in your bag or bend and separate like some cheaper models.

The notebook binding has a direct impact on durability and ease of use. There are generally two types of binds, glued and or stitched binding and spiral binding. The stitched and or glued binding generally has a better aesthetical appearance, and they also boast a longer lifespan than the spiral binds. The spiral styles on the other hand allow for easy page flipping and you can focus on one page at a time. A twin-ring style is usually the better option as it is less likely to get entangled with other items in your bag or bend and separate like some cheaper models. Paperweight: Certainly important, but often overlooked. The weight of the paper can determine if you will have ink bleeding on the pages, or not. As a rule of thumb, consider going for weights above 75gsm, which is usually the weight for most copy papers.

Certainly important, but often overlooked. The weight of the paper can determine if you will have ink bleeding on the pages, or not. As a rule of thumb, consider going for weights above 75gsm, which is usually the weight for most copy papers. Layout and Rulings: If you are an artist, then buying unruled bulk notepads might be ideal, but if you do a ton of writing and want to stay organized, the ruled versions are more ideal. The size of the rulings will also differ so also make sure you take your handwriting into consideration.

If you are an artist, then buying unruled bulk notepads might be ideal, but if you do a ton of writing and want to stay organized, the ruled versions are more ideal. The size of the rulings will also differ so also make sure you take your handwriting into consideration. Page Color: Also easy to overlook. If you are concerned about glare, you need to go for eye-friendly colors. Off-white is a good professional option. Some bulk legal pads and notebooks will also come in a variety of colors making them great for projects differentiation.

