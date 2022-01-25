Get a Commercial Beverage Dispenser for Your Restaurant or Break Room

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Adding a commercial beverage dispenser to your juice bar, convenience store, or buffet line can help you increase your business revenue. Having a commercial beverage dispenser in the break room can also help make the workplace enjoyable and consequently lead to increased productivity.

While most commercial beverage dispensers share a lot of similar features, the mixing, cooling, and serving methods will vary, so we have done our best to find you the top commercial beverage dispenser for your restaurant or break room. If you would like to expand your beverage menu with hot coffee drinks, make sure you check our updated list of the best commercial coffee makers

Best Commercial Beverage Dispenser

VEVOR Hot and Cold Commercial Beverage Dispenser – 4 Tanks

Top Pick: Are you having issues choosing the drinks to serve? The VEVOR Commercial Beverage Dispenser removes the guesswork by allowing you to offer up to four hot or cold beverages at the same time. Each of the four BPA-free and shock-proof food-grade PC containers can hold up to 12 liters of liquid. Rubber gaskets prevent the juice from leaking while a broadened mixing leaf reduces ensures a perfect mix. This fancy-looking dispenser is super easy to use.

VEVOR 110V Commercial Beverage Dispenser Cold and Hot

COSTWAY Commercial Beverage Dispenser Machine – 2 Tanks

Runner Up: This beverage dispenser is a great addition to any contemporary hotel, dining space, or banquet. The dispenser is mainly constructed of superior stainless steel that is both durable and rust-resistant. The bowls are constructed of food-grade PC material, and they can each hold up to 4.75 Gallons of drinks ensuring you have a consistent supply of drinks for large groups of people.

COSTWAY Commercial Beverage Dispenser Machine

Carlisle Twin Beverage Dispenser

Best Value: This twin beverage dispenser will help you satisfy the drinking needs of your customers. The sleek rectangular design allows for efficient use of space while the textured, easy-grip handles allow for a secure grip. The measurement indicators on the side of containers provide easy content measurement. This dispenser is NSF listed and dishwasher safe.

Carlisle 1085103 TrimLine Clear Premium Twin Beverage Dispenser

VEVOR Commercial Beverage Dispenser – 3 Tanks

This VEVOR dispenser is certainly worth considering If you have a little more variety of drinks and many people to serve. Each of the three thanks holds up to 4.8 gallons. The broadened mixing leaf ensures efficient stirring for consistent quality drinks with each pour. The dispenser also offers efficient refrigeration thanks to the high-performance condenser and compressor that provide rapid cooling and allow for the continuous availability of great-tasting drinks at 45-54 degrees Fahrenheit.

VEVOR 110V Commercial Beverage Dispenser,14.25 Gallon

TECSPACE Cold and Hot Commercial Beverage Dispenser – 3 Tanks

Meet your various customers’ demands using the TECSPACE commercial beverage dispenser. This 3-tank dispenser serves both hot and cold drinks. Each tank can hold up to 2.64 gallons and they are made of food-grade PC material that is safe, hygienic, and durable. The dispenser is also fitted with a microcomputer temperature control system for precise temperature adjustments.

TECSPACE 110V Commercial Beverage Dispenser Cold and Hot

Grindmaster Cecilware Cold Beverage Dispenser

This twin beverage dispenser from Grindmaster Cecilware is a perfect addition to your café or break room. The 5-gallon clear tanks feature easy-to-read measuring marks. They are also durable thanks to the unbreakable polycarbonate material. The dispensing valves are also super easy to use and maintain.

Grindmaster-Cecilware D35-3 Crathco Classic Bubblers Premix Cold Beverage Dispensers

VEVOR Commercial Beverage Dispenser

This VEVOR dispenser will be a perfect fit if you serve only one type of drink at a time. Like the 3-tank and 4-tank models, this single tank dispenser comes with a broadened mixing leaf that provides efficient mixing for perfect-tasting drinks. The dispenser is also fitted with a high-end temperature controller that easily maintains the drink temperature at 45-54 degrees Fahrenheit. It also comes with independent switches for mixing and cooling, a detachable drip tray for easy cleaning, and multiple air vents for fast heat dissipation.

VEVOR 110V Commercial Beverage Dispenser,4.8 Gallon

What to Look for When Buying a Commercial Beverage Dispenser

As you probably already know, commercial beverage dispensers are not all the same. They come in a variety of sizes, functions, prices, and brands. Here is a list of features to consider when looking for a commercial beverage dispenser.

Capacity: It might be tempting to buy a smaller unit because it costs much less but it might soon become a nuisance as you will have to keep refilling it throughout the day. Similarly, don’t just buy a big dispenser to play safe. These units are usually pricier, bulky and might also end up consuming a lot more energy. These costs will accumulate and outweigh the benefits over time.

It might be tempting to buy a smaller unit because it costs much less but it might soon become a nuisance as you will have to keep refilling it throughout the day. Similarly, don’t just buy a big dispenser to play safe. These units are usually pricier, bulky and might also end up consuming a lot more energy. These costs will accumulate and outweigh the benefits over time. Number of Bowls: The smallest dispensers will have one drink bowl while the largest offer four. Consider the variety of drinks that you want to offer and your counter size. If you only serve only one type, then it makes sense to just buy the single bowl dispenser. Multiple bowl dispensers are usually more appropriate in restaurants and juice bars where you will likely get varying drinks demands.

The smallest dispensers will have one drink bowl while the largest offer four. Consider the variety of drinks that you want to offer and your counter size. If you only serve only one type, then it makes sense to just buy the single bowl dispenser. Multiple bowl dispensers are usually more appropriate in restaurants and juice bars where you will likely get varying drinks demands. Mixing Method: Commercial beverage dispensers mainly use two types of mixers: the agitator and the bubbler. The bubbler mainly makes use of a spray mechanism to move liquid from the bottom of the tank to the top creating a mini fountain inside the tank, making them perfect for the front-of-house display thanks to the dynamic display. The Agitators on the other hand are better at mixing sediment into liquid and are certainly a good option for heavy-based drinks like shakes and pulpy juices.

Commercial beverage dispensers mainly use two types of mixers: the agitator and the bubbler. The bubbler mainly makes use of a spray mechanism to move liquid from the bottom of the tank to the top creating a mini fountain inside the tank, making them perfect for the front-of-house display thanks to the dynamic display. The Agitators on the other hand are better at mixing sediment into liquid and are certainly a good option for heavy-based drinks like shakes and pulpy juices. Cup Clearance: Cup clearance refers to the area between the drip tray and the pouring valve. Take into consideration your cup sizes and factor that into the height of the dispenser’s cup clearance. If it is too small, you will struggle to properly fill the cup.

Cup clearance refers to the area between the drip tray and the pouring valve. Take into consideration your cup sizes and factor that into the height of the dispenser’s cup clearance. If it is too small, you will struggle to properly fill the cup. Temperature Range: As with any beverage, the temperature can have a major impact on the satisfaction gained from the served product. Make sure your preferred commercial beverage dispenser can provide the optimum temperature for the drinks that you will be serving whether cold or hot.

