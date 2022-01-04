Get Your Business Going with a Commercial Cappuccino Machine

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

To consistently serve high-quality cappuccino at your diner or café, you need a commercial cappuccino machine. There are a variety of coffee machines to choose from, ranging from regular espresso machines to commercial cappuccino machines. The price, quality, speed, size, and ease of use will vary from one brand to another. Since a commercial cappuccino machine is a long-term investment, you need to be careful with your choice. Here are some of our top picks.

Best Commercial Cappuccino Machine

Jura GIGA W3 Professional Automatic Coffee Machine

Top Pick: The Jura GIGA W3 is an ingenious cappuccino maker that uses an interactive TFT display that provides 12 barista recipe options and up to 31 specialty coffees that can be easily prepared by touching a single button. A professional high-performance grinder guarantees precise and consistent grinding for years to come. This machine also has integrated rinsing, descaling, and cleaning programs that make cleaning a breeze.

Wangliwer Commercial Cappuccino Machine

Runner Up: Available in both black and red, the Wangliwer Cappuccino Machine is the perfect coffee maker for both new and expert coffee makers. It comes with both a manual and automatic operation mode, a simple and friendly operation panel, and a temperature control panel that is accurate to 1 degree. The 1.7-liter water tank and 5 to 10 cup coffee capacity make this machine a suitable addition to any coffee bar.

Gevi Automatic Cappuccino Coffee Maker

Best Value: This automatic cappuccino coffee maker from Gevi only needs 25 to 45 seconds to finish making a cup of espresso. It comes with a 20-bar high-pressure pump that provides stable and fast coffee extraction. A cup warmer at the top of the machine will keep your cups warm so your coffee quality won’t be tampered with during serving. The machine also automatically shuts off after staying idle for 15 minutes.

Keurig K-Café Cappuccino Maker

The Keurig K-Café machine is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a full-flavored delicious cappuccino. This brewer works with any K-Cup pod allowing you to brew coffee or make cappuccinos and lattes, the possibilities are endless. K-Café also offers both hot and cold settings, allowing you to make refreshing ice-cold cappuccinos.

EspressoWorks Cappuccino Maker

This cappuccino maker is a perfect choice if you are looking to start making coffee quickly and easily. The machine heats up really fast and is ready to use in under 45 seconds. It also comes with all the accessories you need to make coffee, including an electric bean-grinder, a measuring spoon and tamper, two 3.6 oz espresso cups, a stainless steel milk frothing cup, and a high-quality stainless steel filter. It also comes with an auto-off feature that will turn of the coffee maker after 25 minutes of non-use.

Hipresso Super Automatic Espresso Machine

The Hipresso Super-Automatic Espresso Machine allows you to move from bean to cup in just one touch. A large 7 inches HD TFT capacitive touch screen provides 11 programmable brewing options including americano, cappuccino, macchiato latte, and a lot more. This machine is fitted with a dual boiler that ensures a consistently ideal temperature for your espresso.

De’Longhi Eletta Super Automatic Espresso Machine

The De’Longhi Eletta is your perfect ally if you are looking for a machine that can do as much work for you as possible, while still producing the best cappuccino. Two separate heating elements ensure each cup is automatically brewed to the perfect temperature. This coffee maker also comes with an integrated grinder that grinds fresh beans every time to ensure maximum freshness. The brewing unit can also be easily removed for cleaning.

What to Look for When Buying a Commercial Cappuccino Machine

Commercial cappuccino machines give you the most control over your cappuccino. A good machine will allow for fine adjustments to elements that affect the aroma, flavor, grind size, temperature, extraction time, and more. With a huge variety of commercial coffee machines for sale, how do you choose the best one for your business? Here are some factors to consider.

Price: Let’s tackle this first as it is usually the main deciding factor. Price should include more factors than just the shelf price of the commercial cappuccino machine. Think about the maintenance and the recurring costs. Break down your budget into the startup costs that include the price of the machine and any additional installation costs and the ongoing costs, which include the costs of servicing the machine. Does your preferred coffee machine come with a warranty? This should give you some peace of mind knowing you won’t have to pay out of pocket if your commercial cappuccino machine experiences a serious issue.

Business Volume: You need a machine that is able to keep up with your customers' demands especially during peak hours. Consider the amount of time the commercial cappuccino machine takes to brew a single cup of coffee. You also should consider the amount of time it will take you to clean the machine and how often it needs to be cleaned. Machines that come with extra features like a grinder and a hot waterspout will also help you save more time.

Consistency: When it comes to coffee, having consistent quality is highly important for your business. Automated and programmable cappuccino machines can provide you with consistent coffee all the time, allowing even novice baristas to still produce good-tasting coffee.

Ease of Use: Coffee making should not be a complicated process. You need a coffee machine that's quick and easy to use. Commercial cappuccino machines require regular cleaning. Your baristas will certainly appreciate a machine that comes with a programmable self-cleaning cycle.

Coffee making should not be a complicated process. You need a coffee machine that’s quick and easy to use. Commercial cappuccino machines require regular cleaning. Your baristas will certainly appreciate a machine that comes with a programmable self-cleaning cycle. Size: This is usually important when you are operating a small business with limited space. Make sure your preferred machine will easily fit within your designated coffee machine space.